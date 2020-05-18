Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 18, 2020

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon will be in Aries.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The forthright and energetic Aries Moon will harmonize with dynamic and intuitive Mercury in Gemini today.

We are just a few days before a New Moon in Gemini and the start to Gemini Season, too.

Today potentially could set the stage for how you feel about the future and what you want to do with your energy.

For some zodiac signs, thoughts about the current changes taking place are daunting and even slightly discouraging.

You may find that you pick up on the ambitious Aries Moon energy and want to scatter your energy in different directions trying to see what will work and where something positive may land.

However, as the Moon and Mercury harmonize with one another, it's better to be strategic and plan what you want to accomplish.

Of course, if you see an opportunity, seize it.

However, the best work is often done with small incremental steps, and as much as the Aries Moon may push you to act now, Mercury in Gemini can encourage you to think about each step along the way.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, while it may feel right, multitasking isn't advised for today. Too many things going on at one time can leave you distracted and unfocused.

While in the short term it may appear to make sense to drop one task to start another because time is limited, you'll have a stronger sense of control if you stay committed to one thing at a time until it's completed.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, what you perceive as being worth your time and financial investments may be fleeting.

You'll want to double check any dotted lines you intend to sign today that involves contracts.

Today can be good for negotiations and making a financial deal that saves you time and money, so don't be afraid to ask if you're going to spend more than you'd like on big purchases that involve technology.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, a working relationship with a friend can blossom today. You may find that you're open and respective to partnering up with someone who thinks like you do.

Today's a great day to look into alternative business opportunities, perhaps those that provide fast cash access like tips or the selling of baked goods or food.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's a good day for looking at job opportunities. If you've given up on the hunt, going online and scanning new job postings can be beneficial for you.

If you've felt slightly negative lately, today's mood boosting energy can give you that nudge of hopefulness you need.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today is perfect for planning an adventure with a friend or, if you're a gamer, playing a new video game with online friends.

Friendships can grow under today's energy. You may find that you're learning from others well, so if there are things you want to try but aren't sure how to go about the path to take, ask someone you know who may have a connection that can help you set things into motion.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may have volunteered yourself to do a job that you just enjoyed the way you hoped. Today's a great day for seeking help or to bless someone with this opportunity.

While you may feel sad to let go of what you thought could work out, you may be opening a door for another person who has been praying for an opportunity to manifest.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, as much as you try hard to be flexible, a misfit partnership can suddenly move in a new direction.

Try not to be overly suspicious about the situation especially if it seems too good to be true. At the same time, don't bend so far back to serve someone's agenda if it's not right to you.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, see where an idea or challenge takes you. Things are starting to change and you should anticipate a lucky break soon.

You may be stuck in a rut and this challenge can get you to work harder than you ever thought you could.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's time to breathe new life into a fitness routine or to take your wellness efforts to a new level.

You can start this week with a goal that you hoped to reach last month but didn't.

Don't let yourself be discouraged if you feel like you aren't as motivated like you used to be.

Small actions are the trick to get your mind and emotions caught up with the results you'll get from consistency starting today.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may find that your happiness goals are starting to change.

You can find pleasure in little things that didn't interest you before. Be willing to try again where you once felt hopeless. The future is bright.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your life is taking a new direction, and things aren't always going to be the way that they are now.

The Universe is the author of invention, and you can be positioned for changes that are timely and unique.

You will start to see that the areas of strength you saw in someone you respect are now also found in you.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your dreams can become a new reality for you right now.

Today's a wonderful day for looking at financial investments or to learn a new way of working with what you have.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.