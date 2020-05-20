Today's Sun In Gemini Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Hello, Gemini Season!

Today's Sun in Gemini horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The Sun leaves Taurus and enters Gemini this morning at 9:43 a.m. EST. The Moon spends the day in the sign of Taurus.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Taurus will square Saturn in Aquarius today.

The Sun, while in the zodiac sign of Taurus, dedicated much of its energy to do things that brought security and comfort into your life.

From considering what foods to keep in your home, to the shake-up of the coronavirus pandemic and how it impacted all of our lives in the way that we acquired food, the Taurus Sun felt chaotic to say the least.

And, when the Sun leaves Taurus to enter the sign of Gemini, we are playful and less willing to barter down human rights or to remain quiet when feeling oppressed or limited in some way.

You may feel tomorrow's energy most deeply if you're a Gemini, Sagittarius, or Aquarius. It was time to break the barrier and reconnect with our inner wants and feelings anyway, which is part of what Gemini season is meant to do.

What's really most exciting about this year's Gemini season is that it also takes place with the lunar nodes on the Gemini and Sagittarius zodiac signs plane.

This means we are all going to experience unique changes that transform our lives over the next two years that will be challenging but extremely beneficial to our spiritual growth and development during this lifetime.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes during the Sun ingress Gemini on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's time for big changes. During Gemini season, you may decide to take up a new skill that challenges both your mind and body.

You may find that this is also a good time for you to begin an intense study of a subject that involves culture, mindset or begin to study with a guru that helps you to take your spirituality to a new level of depth.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, make money matters, but what you do with it defines the status of your heart's condition.

You may find that areas of spending that do not deliver the joy you hoped you would start to lose their shine for you.

During the Gemini season, the way you invest in your time and resources can begin to take a detour for the better.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the changes you begin to make will have serious personal roots. Be intentional.

You may find that your motives are more important to your growth and personal development than before.

Your decisions ought to be a reflection of your inner dreams and not things you think will be pleasing to others, just because.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, learn, and grow from experiences. It can be hard to review hidden areas of your past that you no longer want to remember.

However, it's good to be reflective and to analyze your life from time-to-time.

You may find that a mini-review of a decade will help you decide what you want for the next ten years.

It's an essential part of forming a life plan with a benefit that shouldn't be underestimated.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, who you are friends with may begin to change.

You may start to feel a strong need to expand your friendship circle and to grow a new network of colleagues.

You may begin to explore new interests and immersing yourself into a lifestyle can bring your life down a new path of adventures.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your career, and how you feel others view you can become a strong concern for you now.

Now is a good time to think about life in terms of legacy and how you want others to see you as a person.

Do things with great conviction. Feel strongly about your actions and want to make sound choices that build on each other in a futuristic way.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, life wasn't meant to be lived standing on the sidelines.

You may feel like this time of adventure must be explored, and missing out on activities in nature will make you restless.

Your drive to do what's best for your whole body experience should include the mind, spirit, and your higher self.

Take steps in a direction you've not gone before for the sake of developing your spirituality.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, resources that feel scarce right now can be worked towards replenishing.

You may find new and creative ways to earn additional income, start a business brand with a friend or look at the pooling of shared resources including intelligence to solve problems in your home and family.

Will it be difficult? Yes, but not impossible, so begin when you feel ready.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your determination and growth can feel like it must start first by removing the things that you thought would make you happiest but failed miserably.

You may start to view life in terms of your relationships and begin to work on the ones that grow you and where you feel there is equality practiced.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, taking care of your body and your physical needs becomes an essential need vs just a want.

You may want to adopt a new way of handling your physical workouts, diet, and mental exercises and make daily habits more consistent.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, joy is not beyond your reach. You can try new and creative ways to reap more love and romance into your life.

You can try to avoid negativity but instead of turning from it, use those uncomfortable moments as opportunities to learn and grow.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's a wonderful day for reaching out to family members and sharing your history and life stories.

Collected your family's signature recipes or important historic memories.

This season can be a great time for you to harvest them and put them into a form that is memorable and accessible for the rest of your relatives in gift form for the upcoming holidays.

