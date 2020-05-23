Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 23, 2020

Enjoy your Saturday, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini and the waxing crescent Moon is in Gemini today.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — The Freedom Seeker.

Sometimes love is untraditional.

Sometimes love will not last forever.

You never really know where you are going to find love.

And if you have already found your true soulmate, hold on to them tight.

Take a moment and really make those you care about know how much you love them.

Love has its highs like a fairytale and the lows that can make your heartbreak.

But you have to find someone who you want to take that ride with for the rest of your life.

Understandably, love takes time to evolve into that tight bond that will be unbreakable.

There are moments that you will remember forever.

When your time comes, you will fall heads over heels in love.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Aries, love can be tough but, when you decide that it's worth all the pain, go for it.

Know that you can do anything you set your mind to it.

Nothing will come between you and your soulmate.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Taurus, sometimes all it takes is a brave 20 seconds of courage.

Your anxiety can be overcome but if you just blurt out how much you love someone to them, then you will find your true happiness.

It's all going to be worth that minuscule moment of embarrassment.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Gemini put yourself out there.

Trust your judgment when it comes to being with other people and as long as others are honest about who they are, then there is nothing to be scared of.

You just have to learn to trust yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Cancer, it's so hard for you to let yourself be free.

You have to put your fears aside and see where you can find your love in the universe.

There is a chance for you to find your long-lasting forever.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Leo, when things get you down, change it up.

Let someone bring lightness into your life with their smile.

You deserve to find love and happiness.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Virgo, time will tell where things in your relationship may lead.

Even though there may be twists and turns, your love will conquer all.

Nothing will keep you from being together.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Libra, sometimes life gives you lemons, and sometimes you have to know what to do with them in your love life.

In a good time, you will only find sweetness, nothing sour in your relationship.

But, if you hit a sour spot, you will have the best memories to get you through.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Scorpio, relationships can sometimes cause you to stress, but how you handle it will tell you if you are going to be able to last forever.

Always remember what you have and talk to each other.

Because you cannot fix a relationship by yourself.

You have to do so together.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Sagittarius, in times of doubt, keep going out.

You may have not met that special someone yet, but you will.

You just have to put yourself in the position to meet that oh so special person.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Capricorn, in relationships you have to decide what's worth arguing over and what's not.

You don't want to start something that could explode into something bigger.

So, when you are unsure, take a moment and really ask yourself if you can let it go or not.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Aquarius, it's time to find some contingencies to your relationship.

You have to sometimes find creative ways to be together.

If one does not work, then try something else because you will find a way to be together.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Pisces, you have to make your partner realize that you need to take things slow.

But it doesn't mean you cannot have any fun together anyway.

You just have to be aware of what you are OK with and convey that to your partner.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.