Today's Jupiter Retrograde Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, May 14, 2020

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs during Jupiter retrograde starting on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon is in Aquarius entering Pisces.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today, Jupiter retrograde begins and lasts until September 12, 2020.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn turns our attention to personal reputation and the work we do that others see.

Sometimes to do extraordinary things, you have to step back and reevaluate the picture you had once painted for yourself.

Today, just before the transiting Moon in Aquarius enters Pisces it will trine with Venus retrograde in Gemini. This brings out the best in all zodiac signs.

The Moon is how you think and the past, but it's also revealing of your intuitive nature. Venus rules property, love, and the way your zodiac sign views beauty.

The Sun in Taurus also relates to material possessions and things involving property, relationships and how we percieve ourselves when comparing our personal life to others.

The Sun squares the Moon, and this can signify a crisis that requires a form of intervention.

Perhaps you may come to realize something powerfully important that changes the course of your life.

Perhaps you may have an epiphany or see something you missed before and now it's fully present and unable to be ignored.

The Moon will conjunct with Mars in Pisces as well, and so our motivation can be drive by emotions, which often are ever-changing.

In other words, if you make a decision, you may not necessarily feel like fulfilling it.

During times like these, your commitment to act has to be the force that keeps you going until Mars regains it's momentum when it enters its home sign — Aries.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, go with the flow. Today, you may experience a strong desire to understand things that aren't within your control.

The invisible or unseen parts of life can be confusing at this time.

You may feel hesitant to act, but knowing what it is you want to do and being certain about it, can help you press forward with gusto.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, step into reality. You may realize that something about your life is more imagined than you had anticipated.

It can confound you to imagine you almost built what you wanted on faulty ground.

However, seeing the truth can help you to pivot and head in a rightful direction.

Don't let sadness keep you from pivoting in a new direction when it's clearly the right time.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, progress does not always run as smoothly as you hoped it could today, but you're still moving forward even if it doesn't feel quite like it.

You may have an incident that slows things down for you.

Rather than try to pick up the pace to counteract this set back in time, look at how to make a change or an adjustment that's needed but previously was inconvenient.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, experience can be the master of invention and you may have mixed feelings about it today.

You may find that your imagination is easily triggered. You may even get excited about things you hadn't considered before.

During this creative time, anticipate some confusion as to what direction you should take as you consider all your options.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when it comes to making important adjustments to fit your schedule today, you may have conquer comforts for progress.

Talking yourself into being slightly uncomfortable and to delay your gratification for later is essential to your success today.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, try not to overthink things today. Some problems solve themselves without your help.

You may miss a window of opportunity or even be inclined to worry about a situation or person then realize you wasted precious moments for nothing.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you can easily be caught up in the splendor of things.

The attractiveness you see in someone or something can prompt you to take risks you'd ordinarily opt to avoid.

Be cautious while in the pursuit of happiness and be certain that what you want to do you do with a sound mind.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a situation or friend or even an enemy from the past who was influential to the changes you decided to make can come back into your life in some way today.

You may see the recurrence of themes that remind you of a previous period of your life where you felt defeated but have found a way to overcome.

Congratulate yourself on making it this far and for defeating the demons that tried to hold you down but couldn't break your spirit.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may feel a strong sense of duty toward others and desire to make right in a situation that you fell short in.

You may find yourself conflicted emotionally, but this can become a highly creative time for you emotionally.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may find yourself in a rush-to-wait situation and it can be hard to understand right now.

You might not see what is happening behind the scenes, and perhaps you'll have to simply trust that when life tells you to be in a holding position, it's for your own protection.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, changes aren't always easy and sometimes you can expect something but it doesn't happen at all.

Try not to get so worked up with anticipation only to feel the strong anticlimatic effects that follow when you thought life would take a turn for the worst, but it didn't.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's a beautiful day to contemplate all the possibilities in your life.

You don't always have the chance to wipe a metaphorical slate clean. So, when you do have that opportunity be sure to seize the opportunity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.