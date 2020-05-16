Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 16, 2020

Sad days lead to happy endings.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of sensual Taurus until May 19. The waning crescent Moon spends the day in spiritual Pisces.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7 — The Seeker!

Retrograde season is in full swing. The New Moon in Gemini will come shortly after the Sun leaves Taurus to enter into Gemini next week.

Life can feel unbearably uncertain, so we search for answers to life's most pressing problems, and looking to social media may not help.

There's so much spiritual and emotional energy being expressed by the Universe today to show you support and love.

The Moon works closely to Neptune and squares sensible Mercury in Gemini, our thoughts could be clearer though.

Venus retrograde takes place in Gemini and today's she's squared with the emotional Pisces Moon — we are apt to drown in our feelings, but there will be days like this and soon it will pass.

Some days it can be hard to get past your emotions, but when you learn to look at the big picture, it helps to pull through.

Your depression can feel like it's weighing you down, and when the Moon and Neptune are both in watery and emotional Pisces, these feelings are magnified even more so.

You may not even feel like there is anything to live for right now and it can be hard to see even the slightest hope. However, we are all in a state of transition.

It's OK to feel these feelings on the harder days you have because things will get better.

But it's important to not let these emotions totally take control of your life.

You deserve to be happy too — and so when Gemini season begins it will be time to shift into a season of happiness and flirty fun.

So, let yourself feel your emotions today, but know that tomorrow is going to be better and brighter.

You never have to deny yourself anything, especially your feelings.

It will all work out, you just have to let yourself be who you are.

Everything will be better after you give these emotions value because you are putting all your attention on how you feel.

There is no reason to hide from your feelings because you always can address them and then move on.

Never let anyone discredit the way you feel because your emotions are real and they need to be faced accordingly.

So, let yourself have this day to wallow, but know when you wake up tomorrow, you will feel so much better than you do right now.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Aries, you may feel like you are down for the count, but you have so much inner determination. You won't let yourself feel this way for too much longer.

You need to take today and just relax, perhaps let some space between you and your worries unfold.

With Mars in Pisces, you may feel more tired than usual. So, take a nap if you need to. Sometimes a little TLC can help you to feel better and have the drive and determination you need to feel stronger.

Remember, it's OK to succumb to your feelings sometimes, you just cannot stay like this forever.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Taurus, find something bright to help draw you out of your darkness.

Maybe just watching a cheesy rom-com will help you work through the deep emotional state you are in.

Or not, because rom-coms can sometimes make you even sappier.

But give it a try and I think that focusing on other people's drama will provide you with the perfect distraction against your feelings.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Gemini, you never know where tomorrow might lead, so you don't want to give up today without seeing where the future will bring you.

I know you may not feel like there is a future worth waiting for, but there is a lot of good to come.

You just have to give the world a chance to find balance and then you will be able to go back to living life to the fullest.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Cancer, sometimes time can seem to drag on and on and on, especially when you are locked at home for such a period of time.

You have to find ways of passing the time so that you can feel a purpose in life in these new circumstances.

Give yourself the chance to really see the impact you can make on the lives of the ones closest to you.

It will mean a lot to them, but it will also bring you an inner peace you have been looking so hard for.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Leo, sometimes you just need to stop, breathe, and let yourself feel all the emotions that are swirling within you.

Let these feelings out so they stop eating at you from the inside.

Remember, you don't have to be strong all of the time.

You can scream and cry too, or watch a funny movie so that your laughter gives you a hearty dose of happy hormones.

Let these emotions out so you can cleanse yourself of all the negativity in your body.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Virgo, in a few years we will look back and think about this time in a whole new way.

It's going to end at some point, we just have to let things take its course.

Society will get back to normal and you will be able to let your current stresses go in exchange for new ones.

Just roll with the punches and everything will be OK as long as you do.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Libra, life can be unexpected and stressful, but you don't have to let these deep-seated emotions weigh you down.

Take time and talk with those you are comfortable with because everyone is in the same boat.

Some are just coping better than the rest.

So, you may be able to learn from them on new strategies and find new ideas that will shed some light on your situation that you would have never thought of before.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Scorpio, sometimes all you need is love.

Find someone or something to cuddle with and really let yourself find comfort in everyone else.

It's all going to work out.

We just need the reminder that we are loved every now and again.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Sagittarius, sometimes life kicks you down, but you are strong enough to get back up.

For you, lock down may have felt like it lasted forever, and you're ready to move forward and act as if the COVID-19 pandemic never began.

Remember, you can let yourself feel these emotions for a set period of time, then let yourself find something else to focus on.

Sometimes the grass is greener when you have faced the darkness and have won.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Capricorn, emotions can run high when you are unsure of where your next steps are going to lead you.

You have to trust yourself and your gut to take you in the right direction.

Never fear because your emotions will never lead you astray.

So, give yourself the chance of really finding happiness in the midst of troubles and struggles.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Aquarius, you have to learn to let things go or you will forever be miserable.

It's important to accept things as they are and then let yourself feel the warmth of love and acceptance.

Always take into account the positives so that you are not scared of things you cannot control.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Pisces, all you may need is sometimes when you are alone.

The quiet will give you a chance at observing your feelings and know how you are doing.

You will feel more centered and happier when you give yourself a chance at relaxing.

