Today's Venus Retrograde Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Venus retrograde takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini starting today.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The waning gibbous Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4 — The Manager.

One thing that can be hard to manage is our emotions, and when they are attached to personal property it can be even harder.

Today's numerological energy invites all zodiac signs to pace themselves. Like the Manager in numerology, you might have a relationship problem that you need to solve.

The Sun is nearly done with its transit in the sign of Taurus, which means this transit involves personal property and the things you love.

Sometimes, as humans, we can put things before people. But while Venus is retrograde, after being direct for a year and a half, you can reevaluate your life and the people you've allowed in it, including the things that you own.

Venus in Gemini is talkative and thoughtful. So, it's a great day to begin opening up difficult conversations.

If you've been using things like social media, Twitter, the internet or even video games to help you avoid having a conversation that needs to be had, you might want to face things head-on bravely.

With the Moon in Aquarius, you might find it best to be inventive about your approach to life's problems, including your relationships.

Try new solutions. If you've never gotten help as a couple, seek it out. If you are single and want to be helpful toward others, start taking steps to move in that direction.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aries, time apart is sometimes good for a couple.

You need a little break so that you miss being with each other.

It reminds you of all the good you have had together.

So, when you come back together, you will be much happier.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Taurus, bad times may have come for your relationship, but you have to remember all the good you have had together to get through this.

You have had so many great times together, you just have to look back and believe in the love you have for each other.

So, take a moment and share your favorite stories because it will help you get over anything that comes your way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, really put effort into your love.

You deserve to be happy with your significant other.

So, instead of getting on each other's nerves, remember how much you love each other and I think it will help you get through any spats easier.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Cancer, great times are coming for your relationship.

Sometimes you get bogged down when things don't go your way for so long.

But it's important for you to not lose hope.

It will all work out in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Leo, shine bright because you deserve to be happy.

You can also help your significant other feel better by guiding them to the light.

We all need some help when we are down, so be open if you need help and give your significant other the help they need as well.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Virgo, you never know, it can be super interesting to see where your best relationship comes from.

There are so many people that you interact with on a daily basis.

You will find love in some of the most unexpected places.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Libra, certain situations can lead to complicated relationships.

You have to try and simplify your problems to really get a good perspective.

You just have to let your love guide you through and everything will be alright.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Scorpio, time may seem to stand still and you may be losing confidence in your relationship or you may be losing confidence in finding a relationship.

But, don't lose faith yet.

You have something great coming for you.

You just have to be open to the idea.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Sagittarius, take some time to really think about what you want relationship wise.

You have to have an idea because you cannot go into a relationship without having any thoughts about what you need.

Love is also something that you cannot plan for.

It just happens, so be prepared for Insta-love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Capricorn, you mean the world to your significant other.

You may not feel like it all the time, but it's true.

You just have to remember that your partner may show their love to you in a different way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Aquarius, unfortunately, you may be having some hard times finding the love you desire.

But, it's OK to wait.

There is no problem with being picky about who you spend the rest of your life with.

You deserve the best relationship you can possibly have.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Pisces, no relationship is perfect.

You have ups and downs and you never know what's coming next.

So, all you can do is try and make the most of the situation because your love is the most important.

