Mars In Pisces Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs — May 13-June 27, 2020

Your Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting May 13 and lasting through June 27, 2020.

Mars rules passion, assertion, and action. Although Pisces is a very passive sign so this pairing is pretty unusual.

How will Mars leaving Aquarius to enter Pisces affect your zodiac sign and love horoscope, according to astrology and the tarot?

With Mars in Pisces from May 13 - June 27, 2020, you may find that you are more in-touch with your creative and emotional side.

You may find yourself asserting yourself in more subtle and mild-mannered ways.

This is more of a time to show your power through your art and creativity instead of showing off your ego in a loud way.

You might notice that you feel your emotions heavily during this time and you could be feeling more sensitive than you usually do.

On the other hand, you could be feeling more connected with your intuition and are incredibly caring to your loved ones during this time.

When it comes to your career goals, you also may be more inclined to follow your passions that are on the quirkier and unconventional side.

If you have been wanting to get more creative, then now is the perfect time to do so. It is also an excellent time to take up artistic hobbies, like sewing, painting, and writing.

Your dreamy and romantic side will shine through, so you are bound to excel in your creative pursuits.

When it comes to your energy levels, you may notice that you want to spend more time by yourself.

You might need to stay home and rest more than usual just to recharge your spirit.

You also may notice that you dislike confrontation and conflict right now, so it will be easier for you to keep to yourself and go with the flow.

Whether you are in a relationship or single, you will notice that you are feeling especially romantic.

This is the perfect time to express how you feel to your love interest and connect in a deeper and more meaningful way.

Here's your love tarot card reading for Mars in Pisces starting May 13 through June 27, 2020, by zodiac sign:

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Aries, there is someone in your life that is really drawn to your magnetic energy right now.

This special person might be making it very clear that they are interested and it will be impossible for you to ignore their signals.

Luckily for you, you probably are very intrigued by them and want to get to know them more. So, plan a date and get ready for sparks to fly.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Strength

Taurus, you may find that you are meeting new people that you normally wouldn’t surround yourself with.

You could be feeling especially chatty and social, so attending social gatherings would be wonderful for you during this time.

Regardless of if you are in a committed relationship or not, you will meet certain people that will be around for awhile.

These new friends could give you a fresh perspective on life and teach you some great lessons.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Gemini, your romance life could be feeling a tad unfulfilled right now.

Although you may not be engaging in very passionate moments, you could get to know someone special on a deeper level.

You could have someone in your life that you see in a platonic way, but as you get to know each other more you could become very fond of them.

However, this relationship may progress in a very slow way but slow and steady wins the race.

Enjoy your friendship and see what comes of it.

Mars in Pisces Love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Cancer, you could be feeling like you are ready to make a change and switch things up!

You may want to try out a new haircut or fashion choice, either way it will have you feeling confident and gorgeous.

So, be bold and try something new. Chances are, your confidence will draw people in and you will be irresistible.

You may even be inclined to go after a different kind of love interest.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Leo, you tend to connect to people that you understand and feel very comfortable around.

However, you may meet someone who is very unique and sees the world in a different way than you do.

You might not understand them and could feel very confused by them but want to learn more.

Take the time to understand their mind and soon you will start to understand them and appreciate their unique perspective.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Virgo, you could feel as if your partner is not giving you the attention you deserve right now.

However, try your best to not take it too personally because they are not doing it intentionally.

They may simply be more focused on their career right now and it is best for them to put their energy into their goals right now.

So, support them during this time and let them know that you are always there to cheer them on.

Once they feel like they have accomplished what they set out to, they will give you the attention you crave.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Libra, you may notice that there is some underlying tension in your partnership.

Perhaps there is something that needs to be said, but neither you or your love interest want to broach the subject.

However, in order to relieve the tension it is important that you and your love interest have an open and honest discussion.

Don’t hold back and express what is on your mind. Chances are, this small disagreement will be a lot easier to sort through than you thought.

So talk about it and then move on.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Scorpio, someone that you know could have a strong crush on you.

However, you might not see them the same way and value your friendship with them.

So, if you are not feeling it, try to let them down easy and as soon as possible so that they don’t get too attached.

If you feel like you want to give it a go, then do that. Either way, come to a decision so that you can both be on the same page so no one gets hurt.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Sagittarius, love is in the air for you.

You may be getting to know your love interest more and beginning to feel even more connected to them.

However, it may be too soon to really put your feelings into words.

So try to go with the flow and enjoy the time you are spending together.

You may find that this partnership will move quickly, so buckle up for an adventure.

Only you will know when to tell them how you are really feeling.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Capricorn, you have been working incredibly hard recently to achieve your goals.

However, you may have been neglecting your friends and loved ones.

It is important that you restore the balance now and take some time to spend with your friends.

Check in on them and see how they are doing, they will appreciate that you are thinking of them.

You will also enjoy reconnecting with your friends and having fun with them again.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Aquarius, there may be someone that you work closely with and only see them in a professional way.

However, you may find yourself talking to them more than you normally do.

It is possible that a spark could quickly develop between both of you and your conversation seems to just flow.

Maybe it is time to move this relationship out of a professional setting and go on a date.

You are bound to be impressed with how strong your connection is right off the bat.

Mars in Pisces love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Pisces, you may be feeling a little bit more down in the dumps than usual.

It just seems as if a dark cloud is hovering over you and making you feel upset.

So, take some time to really do things that bring more joy and happiness into your life.

Also, pay attention to who in your life is trying to turn your frown upside down.

A certain special person wants to see you happy and they might bring a lot of happiness into your life.

So, do things that you love right now and surround yourself with caring people.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.