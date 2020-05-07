Saturn Retrograde Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs For May 11 - September 28, 2020

Put your plans in motion!

Here is your Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on May 11 through September 28, 2020.

Retrograde season kicks up during Taurus season 2020, so this is a time where love and relationships begin strong.

How will this year's Saturn retrograde affect your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

With Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius from May 11 - September 28, 2020, you may want to work towards accomplishing your goals.

Saturn rules over planning, structure, and discipline and you can use that to your advantage.

Saturn goes retrograde each year for about the span of 130 days.

This means that Saturn retrograde is fairly common and often less intense than when other planets go retrograde.

Even though you might not notice Saturn retrograde too much, you could use the energy of it to really work towards getting what you want in life.

If you have certain things you want to accomplish on your to-do list, now would be the perfect time to put together an action plan.

Chances are, it will be much easier for you to focus and work on your goals with a lot of drive and dedication.

If you have been putting off a task that you have been dreading, you may feel inclined to tackle it head on and power through it.

If you have some deadlines you must meet, then you could find it easier to manage your time more efficiently.

In terms of your relationships, you may feel more inclined to commit to your love interest or take that next step in your partnership.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may want to set some solid relationship goals and lay the groundwork for a beautiful future together.

If you are single, then you may want to set up some more dates and finally make a move on that special person you have had your eye on for a while.

Either way, this will be a productive and enjoyable time for you so make the most of it.

Here's your zodiac sign's love tarot card reading for Saturn Retrograde starting May 11 through September 28, 2020:

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Aries, you could notice that you are feeling more social than usual.

It is advisable that you utilize your time to really reach out to your friends and loved ones right now.

If you have been wanting to throw a social gathering or host a book club with the people you care about, then do it!

You could even start to see someone in a new light.

There may be a special person in your life that you have been wanting to get to know on a deeper level and you could be given that opportunity.

Put yourself out there right now and make long lasting connections.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Taurus, you may be feeling a tad impatient with how fast your current relationship is moving.

You could be feeling like you are ready to take the next steps and just wish it would happen already.

However, it is important to remember that slow and steady wins the race.

There is no point in rushing things unnecessarily. Instead, just try to enjoy how things are moving and remain in the present with your love interest. Let things flow naturally.

Saturn Retrograde love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Gemini, you and your love interest may be going through a rough patch right now.

It is possible that you both can’t reach an agreement on something and this situation is causing a lot of tension and miscommunication.

It is important that you both try to have an open and honest conversation about what is bothering you.

Try to tackle the problem head on and put your best foot forward. Remember, sometimes it is best to just agree to disagree.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Cancer, love is all around you right now! You may likely meet someone new and exciting who is ready to sweep you off your feet.

This special person may have a unique and adventurous attitude that really catches you off guard.

However, they are the kind of person that you will have a lot of fun with, so be open to them.

Chances are, they could stick around for a long time and bring a lot of joy to your life.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Leo, you may notice that you have been working incredibly hard recently.

However, it is important that you find the right balance between your work and social life.

It is possible that you have not been spending enough time with your friends and they are beginning to miss your presence.

So, reach out to your friends and show them how much you care for them.

They are bound to appreciate the gesture and feel a lot better knowing that you are thinking of them.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Virgo, you could have something that you need to get off your chest right now.

You may be wanting to express your true feelings to your love interest at the moment.

However, you may be feeling apprehensive and nervous that it will not be reciprocated.

You should try your best to be bold right now and show them your more sensitive side.

Chances are, they are feeling the same way and will open up right back to you.

So, wear your heart on your sleeve right now and say what is in your heart.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

Libra, you might be feeling a little bit disconnected to your partner at the moment.

It could just seem like they are stressed and very focused on themselves right now.

However, it is best that you do not take it too personally.

They could just be overthinking and stressed about something that isn’t related to your relationship.

Try to give them some space and time to really think things through.

Once they gain more clarity and calm, they will start giving you more attention again.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Scorpio, there may be someone that you have had your eye on for a while now.

Well maybe it is time for you both to go on a first date and see if there is any chemistry.

Although you may be nervous about how the date will go, you will notice that you both have a lot in common with one another.

You could even find that your conversations seem to flow very naturally and almost seem effortless.

As you begin to get to know them better, you might start to feel as if you have known them your whole life.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

Sagittarius, you could be feeling very excited about a new special someone in your life.

Although, it is important that you do not hype them up too much and look at them in rose-colored glasses.

Try to play it cool as much as you can and try to actually see them for who they are.

If you put them on a pedestal right off the bat, you might end up getting your hopes up and getting disappointed later on.

You both will be much happier together if you accept one another for who you are.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Capricorn, you might have a crush on someone but it just feels like they aren’t making time for you right now.

However, they simply may just be playing hard to get so that you will continue being interested in them.

Maybe it is time for you to play some small games with them to keep them on their toes.

The passion and romance between you both could heightened due to the small games you are playing.

Although, it is important to know when it is time to give up on the tricks and show your more authentic self.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Aquarius, you could have questions about your current relationship or partnership that you could find the answers to right now.

You may gain a lot of insight and information that will help you figure out what next step you should take in your relationship.

Most importantly, try to trust your intuition because the truth could have been in front of you all along.

Only you will know what to do and what this information means for your relationship.

Saturn retrograde love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Pisces, you may be feeling a little bit jealous and possessive when it comes to your partner at the moment.

However, you must be able to trust your love interest and admit to drawing false conclusions at times.

It is possible that you aren’t seeing things for how they really are. Instead, you may be clouded by your own relationship fears and anxieties.

Try to leave them in the past and look on the bright side. Everything will be easier once you learn to trust more.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.