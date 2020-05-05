Full Moon In Scorpio Tarot Card Reading + Money Spell For May 7-8, 2020

This spell is good 3 days before and after the Full Moon in Scorpio!

Your zodiac sign's Full Moon in Scorpio love tarot card reading is here starting Thursday, May 7 and lasting through Friday, May 8, 2020.

This lunar cycle can help your zodiac sign manifest all the wonderful things life has in store for you love life and personal horoscope.

How will the Full Moon in Scorpio effect all horoscope signs?

You may be feeling things at a heightened and more intense level.

Your emotions and feelings could be felt on a much deeper level than normal.

However, you may feel more inclined to figure things out and find the answers to your questions.

It is a time to look for the truth and trust your instincts.

You should also utilize this time to connect to your inner power and let go of negativity and things that are holding you back.

If you have certain things that you are scared of, this is a great time to leave it behind and work on overcoming your fears and obstacles.

Try to look within and see what you can learn.

Although it might be hard, utilize the energy of the full moon to really connect with your power and work towards being the best that you can be.

To help you on your journey during the Full Moon in Scorpio, you can do a spell using witchcraft to really manifest your wants and needs.

You can use a simple candle spell to bring you love, money, or power. If you didn’t know, candles are a great tool often used in witchcraft.

You can use the energy and power of the candle to bring you what you seek. It is a great way to put your energy into the candle and manifest your wants in a more physical way.

Pick a candle to perform your money spell during the Full Moon in Scorpio.

If you want love, money, or power it is best to pick a candle that represents it.

In doing this, it is best to focus on the color of the candle because different colors stand for different things.

If you want love, it is best to use a red or pink candle. The color red is ruled by the planet Mars, so it has to do with energy, love, passion, and affection.

You should use a pink candle if you are trying to heal from a past relationship or want to find more self-love.

If you want more money, it is best to use a green candle. When you think of money, it is often associated with the color green, so it fits perfectly.

Green is ruled by the planet Venus, so it has to do with money manifestation, success, prosperity, finances, and luck.

If you want power, it is best to use a purple or red candle. You could also use a red candle because red not only represents love, but it represents fire, passion, and power.

However, purple is ruled by the planet Jupiter and represents prosperity, justice, creativity, ambition and power.

Purple is a wonderful candle for power if you want to be in the public eye or respected and recognized more in your career.

There is no right or wrong when it comes to picking a candle color. Simply go with your gut and pick the candle that speaks to you the most.

You can also mix and match by using two colors. The candle colors are a great guide, but if you feel like red represents money for you, then use it!

Full Moon in Scorpio money spell:

This type of spell also can be used to ask for love or power.

Once you have picked the candles you want to work with, then it is time to make it personal by carving things into it.

It is important that you first visualize what you want from this spell and your intentions. What comes to mind when you visualize your wants?

If you want money but are specifically searching for a new job, then maybe carve the word “job” into the candle.

If you feel connected with your zodiac sign, feel free to carve the symbol for that into the candle.

It doesn’t really matter what you carve onto the candle, as long as it is personal to you and it represents what you want to manifest.

You can also get creative by rubbing oils onto the candle. If you are looking for love, then you could use rose oil for example.

Also, since you are trying to manifest then it is important that you rub the oils from the wick downwards to the base of the candle.

That motion downwards helps the energy become more grounded.

You can also put rose petals for love or coins for money around the candle. Get creative with it!

Once you are done making your candle unique, then it is time to light it.

When lighting the candle, continue visualizing your life once you have what you want.

Continue to manifest and focus on your intention.

Then, simply let it burn down to the bottom and once it burns all the way, you may get what you envisioned!

Here's a love tarot card reading with a relationship horoscope for Full Moon in Scorpio starting Thursday May 7 through May Saturday 8, 2020.

Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Temperance

Aries, you tend to bite your tongue and hold in your feelings at certain times.

Well, right now someone may see your quietness as a sign of weakness.

Be wary of someone trying to control and manipulate you at the moment.

However, you will be quick to catch on and are not one to get walked all over.

So, stand your ground and speak up when it is necessary.

You are bound to feel very empowered in doing so and will also push away people that can bring you a lot of trouble.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Taurus, you may have unanswered questions in regards to your relationship.

You may be inclined to ask for friends or loved ones for their advice and opinions right now.

Someone else giving you their perspective on the relationship could actually give you a lot of insight.

Just know, you seek advice because you care deeply about your love interest and want the relationship to be the best that it can be.

So, get some advice and decide what next steps you should take towards bettering your partnership.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Gemini, you could see the flaws and problems in your relationship very obviously right now.

You may be evaluating your partnership in a more critical and analytical way.

Although, this is not necessarily a bad thing because there may be some problems that you have to tackle in order for the relationship to progress.

So, look at the issues as they are but then decide how to deal with them using your emotions.

Find the right balance between your analytical and emotional side and you will know exactly what to do.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Cancer, there are certain times where your thoughts tend to be scrambled and all over the place. Although, right now you may notice that you are a lot more focused than you normally are. Your subconscious mind may be pushing you towards thinking deeply about your relationship and partner. Use this energy to make sure that you are getting what you need and deserve out of the relationship. You may want to make some relationship goals and check in with how your relationship is going.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Leo, you tend to hide your innermost feelings and thoughts sometimes.

However, hiding what you are thinking from your partner will not help the relationship progress.

So, try to express yourself and improve the communication between you and your love interest.

It could help the relationship a lot if you sit down and have an open and honest conversation with each other.

You may even find that your partner has been hiding things in as well.

By communicating openly, your relationship could become a lot stronger so don’t hold back.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Virgo, you and your partner may be going through a small rough patch at the moment.

However, you both may be feeling negatively and seeing the worst in the situation.

It could help you and your partner to invite a close friend to help you both mend your problems.

A mediator could help you resolve your issues and try to look on the bright side instead.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Libra, you may find yourself in a more somber and solemn mood than you normally are in.

This may not be the time to get all mushy with your love interest and tell them how you think about them.

Your energy may simply just be low and whatever you say may not come off as joyous or sincere.

So, wait for your gloom to pass and wait for a brighter day to confess your love to your partner.

Instead, try to feel your feelings by journaling or doing a physical activity.

Find comfort in knowing that your bad mood will pass very soon.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Scorpio, you could be feeling a little distant and detached from your partner.

However, they may not be pushing you away on purpose so try not to take it personally.

Instead, just give them some space because something may be bothering them that isn’t related to you.

So, show them you are there for them if they need to talk but don’t make them feel overcrowded.

They will open up to you and want your comfort when they feel ready to talk.

You could also use it as an opportunity to focus on yourself and get some task accomplished.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you and your love interest may have something serious to talk about but could both be avoiding the subject.

Instead of sweeping it under the rug, try to discuss it so you can move forward.

You may even find that it will be a lot easier than you initially thought and a weight could be lifted off your shoulders.

The conversation doesn’t have to be that serious, try to find the humor in it and connect to the joy you both feel when being with one another.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Capricorn, you could be dwelling on something that has hurt you in your past relationships.

Instead of bringing it into your current situation, try your best to release it and leave it in the past.

Although it is easier said than done, you have the strength to let go and move on.

Forgive yourself for what happened in the past because you have grown a lot since then.

Be proud of who you are today and put the best step forward.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Aquarius, you may be feeling ready to make some sort of commitment to your current love interest.

However, you could become over excited and start acting as if you are at that next step, without clueing them in first.

It is necessary that you check in with your partner to see how they are feeling instead of making assumptions.

If you want to move forward in a meaningful way, then you must both be on the same page and willing to work together.

Full Moon in Scorpio Love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Pisces, you could be feeling like your relationship has slowed down or have hit a brick wall.

However, it could just be that you both were moving too fast before and the universe is guiding you both to take a breath.

Use this as an opportunity to really connect to your partner on a deep level.

Remember, slow and steady wins the race so enjoy this moment of calm.

You could even find that your connection will grow even more during this time.

