Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 9, 2020

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon will spend the day in Sagittarius.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Midheaven and Pluto communicate with each other today, and it can bring out a strong desire for change in the area of your career.

Changing times are powerful, and when Pluto, the planet of transformation gets involved, it can be scary, appear to be intense and but also an adventure.

The Moon in Sagittarius opens the door to a new way of thinking required for the coming Aquarius age.

We are seeing things manifest in all sorts of ways that pop our delusions related to current structures.

We realize things we thought would last forever are not as timeless as they appeared.

We find that we are preparing for a new age that it must include digital learning, digital work, and the people who care or our needs the most are underdogs that deserve credit for their role in society.

The Moon in Sagittarius connects with the south node today, and it brings up the feelings we have related to the past.

The past is so closely connected to the future. Rather than stay stuck in the past, it's good to consider the lessons it has taught us.

The troubles we face today show where our faults lie and with humility, we can all rebuild.

Today's Sun in Taurus is a bit off of its alignment with the Moon, which is symbolic of the discomfort we feel right now. We have to step outside of our comfort zones a little while longer and learn to embrace the new.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, don't let yourself become stuck or apathetic to necessary changes.

Your ability to enhance your professional life is powerfully supported.

It's a great day for a new course of study or to see the world from a different perspective.

Take on the mindset of a learner over the next few days.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, social media, friendships online or activities that have an element of fantasy need to be taken in stride today.

Take care and be cautious with your words.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may start to recognize patterns that undermine your goals. These hidden enemies can involve debt, dietary habits, or false belief systems.

Talking things over with a friend or a trusted partner can help you to process and gain clarity on how these things make you feel.

You may find a new way to face your current life challenges in a positive way.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, more can be accomplished today when partnered with another person.

Spend time with a friend who enjoys doing the same hobbies you do.

Try to make time for crafting with a friend or finishing a creative project with your significant other.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's a great day to collaborate or to work with a partner.

Brainstorm, co-create or motivate each other to complete work that you've been procrastinating on.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, paperwork, bills and other organizational responsibilities may feel like they have been piling up for you.

Start cranking out one thing at a time so you feel better about the slush pile in your home.

A part of you may feel like you're getting ready for a new adventure, even if you're unsure what the future holds.

Let your hardworking energy get your home in order so that you are prepared for anything life starts to throw your way next week.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a new opportunity, perhaps one that could involve short travel in your state can come up for you soon.

You may still feel apprehensive about any type of travel at this time, and so it's natural to doubt the timing of it all.

You may discover that others have not considered alternatives to the needed meeting. So, making suggestions can be a strength that you bring to the table.

You may decide to put the ideas out there and see who accepts what you propose to do.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it's time for more balance in your relationships. There may have been substantial financial losses recently and it's put a strain on everyone that's involved.

Now maybe a good time to discuss and explore the pooling of resources, even those that have nothing to do with money but the way you work together.

Brainstorm some ideas and see what you can come up with!

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your relationships begin to feature strongly and it can require you to make decisions that are good for you but not for others.

This can come across as a selfish time or a time to break ground for your new independence.

Change is often difficult when you first start moving in a new direction, but with time, you and everyone else will learn to adjust.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may feel like you've been missing out on a dream or a vision and this could feel like a weight on your heart today.

You may need to grieve about these emotions that you're feeling, so don't set them aside. Let them come out and heal.

Do things that you enjoy even if you have to force yourself to. Go for a walk. Play music or cook a healthy meal.

Taking care of yourself is important and should not be neglected.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, friends are so good for when you feel like you need to just play around and release some stressful energy.

If you love to play jokes or have a good laugh, watch a funny movie. Make silly TikToks to share with your friends.

Indulge yourself in planning for Halloween or give your family a good laugh with silly dad jokes.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, invest in your home today and get things done.

Even though it's the weekend, today's a great time for catching up on work that's left to do.

If you have chores you don't always enjoy but find that they are necessary to make your life run smoothly, do those at the start of the day rather than not at all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.