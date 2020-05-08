Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 8, 2020

Friday is a day for fun but also for wisdom!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon will enter Sagittarius at 3:18 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Sagittarius will harmonize Saturn in Aquarius.

Saturn in Aquarius works well with a risk-taking Sagittarius Moon.

The Moon squares Mars, and so it's easy to speak up and potentially find yourself feeling some anger. Mars is in the sign of Aquarius, so you can detach from the problem and move on without letting the situation get you down if you choose.

The Moon is opposed to Mercury which is in the sign of sensual Taurus right now. This is a time to contemplate what you have but also learning to do things in creative ways. Mercury in Mars is creative.

The Moon will be in strong harmony with Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn.

The Moon encourages all zodiac signs to be optimistic even if you feel down.

You may find that you're able to make changes that you never thought you could. These astrological energies support change and long-term growth.

The Moon in Sagittarius in harmony with Pluto which means powerful change based on what you learn. This is a time when distractions could hinder you from staying focused, but thankfully Saturn's harmony with the Moon provides structure as needed.

The Moon will trine with Neptune, so make sure that you pray or invite the Universe to meet you where you are. There will be things lost but also things that you gain to fill in the gaps, too.

You may feel slightly uncertain as you navigate these waters, with the Moon and Sun in opposition from one another, but with the nodes in Gemini and Sagittarius, you're up for this challenge.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, feelings of insecurity can surface today.

What makes you uncertain can become a source of inspired action.

Today is a good time for introspection evaluation.

It's a good time to make modifications to your work schedule or make changes involving work partnerships.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, lost items can turn up at this time.

You may feel more reflective too. Your goals can be changing.

You might be looking at relocating or changing your home environment to suit the new needs that you have.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may feel a strong need to retreat and to think about today.

You may enjoy quiet activities such as journaling, intense study, reading, or even doing tourist-like activities in your community.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, take care of yourself and focus on good health practices.

You may enjoy making some changes to your fitness routine or making new diet changes that are also eco friendly and boost your immune system.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, there's a treasure of things in your home for you to discover this weekend.

Getting organized and cleaning up your personal space can be rewarding for you.

You may find something you misplaced. You may locate items you need to return but forgot you had.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, enjoy life and strive for more happiness and joy.

You may not always stop thinking and allow your mind to relax and have fun.

But today make time to play and celebrate a victory you experienced recently.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, read a few pages of a good book today. Your love of knowledge, cultures, and learning are heightened and you can absorb information easily now.

Staying home tonight? Catch up on a true story or documentary that feeds your love of mystery.

Planning to stargaze? Download a star app that helps you to label which star constellations you're looking at when outside for a stroll.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if a friend or an acquaintance comes to mind, there may be a reason why.

A soulmate may pass through your life once again soon.

There can be an opportunity to collaborate in business or to explore opportunities that you discussed in the past but did not focus.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, get social. Today's great for catching up on what you've missed if you've been taking a social media break.

You can dig into the latest news, celebrity gossip, or catch up on TikTok trends for a good laugh.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, while others are in the mood to play, you could be thinking more seriously about work.

Your effort requires deep discipline.

Connect with a friend, mentor, or family member to help keep you accountable.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, spend time with your friends if you can. You can find that they encourage you to be the best version of yourself today.

You may find that you brainstorm with others easily and feel motivated by the energy that you feel when in a crowd.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you'll work harder and smarter at this time If you have felt like throwing in the towel, it's too soon to give up now.

Your hard work will pay off for you soon. Hang on and believe in your dreams. The silver lining is behind your current cloud.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.