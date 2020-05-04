Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 4, 2020

Have a wonderful day, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Taurus until May 19. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac of Libra after leaving the sign of Virgo at 3:03 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Libra will trine Saturn in Aquarius today.

The Libra Moon in harmony with Saturn in Aquarius can make going with the flow difficult to do.

There may be a sense that you have to be reserved or hold back your energy to a certain degree.

Perhaps this could relate to socializing and not going to an extreme as much as you'd like to do.

The Moon will be in harmony with Jupiter, the planet of luck and Pluto, the planet of transformation in Capricorn.

This can be a time of frustration or a feeling of limitations due to changes that take place in the area of career, work, and the acquisition of money.

Today's Moon in opposition to Neptune can be supportive by helping to alleviate concerns or to make doors that appeared close to open.

The Sun conjuncts with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus.

This is a great time to collaborate and work with others.

You may feel that you're able to accomplish your goals but it can take time, so be patient and mindful of today's challenges.

Things will happen. Stay persistent.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you experience heightened awareness related to how your relationships diminish or enhance material gains.

Your ability to communicate is enhanced. You excel in writing and telecommunication related activities over the next few days.

Spend ample time in reflection. Keep friendships and networking activity circles smaller for maximized gains.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, nothing is impossible. Right now, you have opportunities available to you that can enhance the way you live your life.

Make lifestyle changes that improve your health. Carving out a new routine and an accountability system can help you reach this year's health and fitness goals.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, don't discount your losses. Sometimes hidden enemies or facing your problems can inspire you to do things in a way that makes life better.

You may be rethinking past 'nevers' and now saying 'maybe' instead. You've changed, and the timing may seem right.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, be an influencer. You make a difference by being you.

If you've thought about getting involved in charity, helping others, or being a friend to the homeless or the less fortunate.

Today's a good day for volunteering in your local community.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you've been job searching or waiting to return to work, you may receive good news.

You may be back into the swing of things and soon can recoup your financial losses caused by the recent shutdown.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, learn from chaos. You can overcome the current challenge that you face, and things will get better.

Something disruptive can affect your outlook and lead you to a defining moment that changes the way you approach life.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, life can feel slightly unpredictable and find your balance challenged.

Today's miracle can come from an outside source.

Allow someone else to hold your hand rather than thinking you always need to be the one to do it all.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your natural talents and gifts shine the brightest while in a group setting.

You'll enjoy being around your friends or a family member, and may struggle with feelings of loneliness if isolated too long.

Be sure to proactively plan for some social time this week.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, focus on your health today. Make your self-care routine a priority first thing in the week.

Setting a healthy mindset can create a tone of success that carries out through your week.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, a father-figure or mentor features strongly today.

You may have a meeting with a mentor that can help you to reach a career goal.

You can use this day to chat about challenges and get powerful advice that works well for you.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, talking about your life can help you to process the events that have led up to now.

You may find that listening to the life stories of others while sharing yours can be an insightful and healing process for you.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's a great day to meet up with a friend or colleague for coffee, even if it is remotely.

Today's perfect for working in web design and content creation.

Spend some time working on your social media or doing something that involves building a presence or business online.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.