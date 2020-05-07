Today's Full Moon In Scorpio Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, May 7, 2020

Great things are coming!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Full Moon perfects at 6:47 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7 — The Seeker.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio works harmoniously with Neptune, Pluto, and Jupiter.

The Full Moon is a time of release. When in Scorpio, we are focused on letting go of the old to rebirth the new.

Scorpio has to do with the intimacies of relationships — loving people can be hard sometimes.

But, right now it's a great time for everyone to work on yourself so that you can be your best self in your next relationship.

The Moon in harmony with Pluto makes transformation possible, so it's a good time to reflect inward and learn from the past.

Jupiter adds an element of good fortune to this day's energy. Find things you love about yourself and some things you may want to work on.

Then you can dedicate time to really work on yourself. Searching is possible when Life Path 7 is the day's energy.

As we all know, sometimes we may want to be around others, but it's necessary to be apart right now.

So, do what you can to benefit from this situation.

Later on, when you are dating or when you are around those you love, you will be much happier because you will believe in yourself more than ever.

When the time is right, you will blossom.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Aries, it's important to really believe in yourself during this time of uncertainty.

You have to realize how awesome you can be in the long run.

You will feel so much better as a whole during this time.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Taurus, take time to work hard and breathe.

You have to make the best out of the situations you are facing because it is a tough time.

Take some time to really grasp what you want as a whole before you do something you may regret.

You don't want this situation to cost you on a personal level.

So, do what you have to so you can sleep at night.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Gemini, rally your emotions within because when you feel good, you will be able to work through anything that comes in your way.

Always remember that you are strongest when you set your mind to something.

Time can take its toll, but if you don't let it get in your way, you will feel better as a whole.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Cancer, always take a second to be grateful for what you have.

Take a step back and think about all the ways you have gotten here and remember who was always in your corner.

You can do so much when you realize you are the one that is unstoppable.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Leo, take some time for yourself.

You need to set aside a portion of your day to center yourself.

You deserve some time to yourself to balance your day.

It's important to make time to pamper yourself.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Virgo, always remember to brave the scary waters because that's how you will make the best of any situation.

It's the most important to be the best you can be when you face uncertainty.

Just try and do your best because scary situations will become less scary as you work through it with ease.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Libra, you are strong and opinionated.

You just need to watch out that you are not overwhelming and put down the ones you love.

It can be hard when you don't agree most of the time.

But don't get mad at those who do nothing to anger you.

That's not logical.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Scorpio, always remember that you have someone in your corner who loves you.

Do your best and make each situation work.

And also remember, if you need help, ask.

Everyone needs help every now and again, so don't be afraid to ask.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Sagittarius, take a moment and really breathe.

Things can get overwhelming and frankly, depressing.

But you have to work through these feelings to stay productive in life without letting life crush you.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Capricorn, don't let those who try and overtake you.

You are stronger than what your partner is trying to do.

It's important to make sure you are OK as a whole because you don't want to be put down by the one you love.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, it's important to believe in your love.

Always try and do the best for both of you and thrive.

Everyone does things that angers others, you just have to let it go because your love is stronger than this.

Today's Full Moon in Scorpio love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Pisces, never let those you love get away with putting you down.

Always make sure your relationship is beneficial, not tragic for you because mutual respect is better than mutual hatred.

So, never let your partner get away with anything that you are not OK with because you don't want to let this behavior go.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.