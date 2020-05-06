Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 6, 2020

The Full Moon in Scorpio perfects tomorrow.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon is in Libra and enters Scorpio at 3:02 a.m. EST. The Full Moon perfects on Thursday at 6:47 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6 — the Mother.

It's a great day to nurture your soul, especially in areas where you feel things need to change the most in your life.

The county is starting to open back up again, and things should start to look better. The world is undergoing change and lives are transforming slowly.

But we can start doing things we used to do, even but with wisdom we didn't have before.

Today's 6 energy is a reminder that there are times when we all just need a gentle nudge in the right direction.

The best thing for you to do right now? Take each day as it comes and try to find the light in this dark time.

Maybe even try doing something new to take away some of the daily monotony.

You have a purpose here in life, and right now, you may be off track.

While the Moon is in the depths of Scorpio's energy, it can feel lonely for some. But there are so many things out there for you to look forward to doing and even do some of those things in the here and now.

The Moon opposing Uranus can create a sense of uncertainty, but rather than withdraw, like Scorpio energy sometimes inclines us all to do, resist and connect with your loved ones instead.

The Full Moon arrives tomorrow, so it's time to shed old ways of thinking and to take the initiative and try.

We are in a whole new era of technology that we have never experienced before.

So, even if you are feeling alone, you are still connected. And long-distance relationships can work, even though you may just want to be held in your significant other's arms.

This is a great time to get to know each other more and really talk. And more than anything, if no one has told you today, you are loved.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aries, sometimes love holds no bounds.

You will swim oceans for someone just because you love them.

So, make sure the ones you care about know how much you love them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Taurus, always tell others how much they mean to you.

It's important to remember where your love lies, especially during difficult circumstances.

Your love will get you through this.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Gemini, it's important to remember those you have loved in the past because they have shaped you into who you are.

But you don't have to let your past lovers drag your relationship down.

Always look for a better love than you have ever had before.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Cancer, it's a great time to cultivate your relationship.

Always remember how awesome you are as a whole and make sure you work with your partner to find happiness.

You have the chance to make the most of this horrible situation, so you have to do what you can to find the bright side.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Leo, certain situations help you fall deeper in love with your partner.

You have to take a step towards the bright side so that you can find comfort in your partner.

Always remember that you will be so much better together than apart.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Virgo, find love through the darkest of circumstances.

Those who will stay with you when times are tough will stick with you through the good.

There are so many facets of a relationship, you just have to look to the best parts of your relationship to find lifelong happiness.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Libra, uncomfortable situations create the strongest foundations for your relationship.

Always remember how much you have gone through to really make your love life stronger.

All it takes is to really care for one another to find your beautiful happiness as a couple.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Scorpio, under perfect circumstances relationships, is difficult.

So right now, under unprecedented circumstances, a relationship can be more difficult than you can ever imagine.

You just have to accept the circumstances and work through any difficulties that come up.

So take the chance at finding true love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Sagittarius, you are the world for someone.

You take care of yourself and because they love you, they will appreciate you taking care of yourself.

So, for you to find happiness in life, you have to do what you need to do to keep your love strong and kindle it to make it stronger than ever.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Capricorn, it's a good time to really make the best of difficult situations in your relationship.

You have to do whatever it takes to make things work out.

It's difficult to make the changes to work, but it will become less of a problem in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Aquarius, unfortunate times can lead to the best outcomes.

You will unexpectedly find love at the most inconvenient of times.

When you find love, give yourself a chance at really becoming happier as a whole.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Pisces, time can take a toll on relationships, especially when it's hard.

You just have to make the best of the situation as a whole.

Allow yourself to find greater happiness with your significant other.

