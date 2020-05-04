Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 4, 2020

Happy 4th of May!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Sun is in the second solar house and the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon left Virgo and entered lively Libra at 3:03 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4 — The Manager.

It's a great day to manage your emotional energy and to take the time you need to make critical decisions.

We are still moving at a slower pace while the Sun is in the sign of Taurus.

When it enters Gemini, things will pick up speed and we may be less interested in staying in one place for too long.

There are times when love needs to be free.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus for two more weeks.

When the Sun is in the sign of Taurus we are possessive of what we have.

While Taurus does relate to material things it also represents what you possess as a person — yourself.

Ruled by the planet Venus, Taurus is about love, beauty, and the value of relationships.

As the Moon spends the day in Libra, relationships are further punctuated because Venus rules the seventh astrology house, too.

The Moon in Libra is altruistic. It's kind and generous, giving and charitable.

All zodiac signs can express care and concern is their relationship as a whole.

It's a great time to do selfless acts of service that are not driven by personal gain.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, May 4, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Aries, emotions can be destabilizing at times.

It's important to stay grounded when you feel uncertain about the way you feel.

Today, do things to help you to remain confident and focused, even when the future seems unknown.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Taurus, the way you think can influence how you act, so stay strong-minded.

Feed your mind positivity.

When you sense that anxiety or a sense of negative energy is starting to permeate your thought life, refocus on what you know is good for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Gemini, when you're about to embark on something new it can be hard to know what to anticipate.

You don't always have to have all the answers. It can be enough to be willing to keep going as you try to figure it all out.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Cancer, love is a teacher.

Today, pay attention to how you love and how people show you what you mean to them.

Actions speak louder than words and their choices can be astounding.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Leo, listen to your heart today. Your intuition can guide you through a difficult situation.

Listen to your heart when logic or your thoughts seem to become too cloudy to understand.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Virgo, time spent doing things that you love with someone you care for is ideal.

Don't lower your standards and choose to be with someone who brings you down or stresses you out.

You can choose, so decide to pick happiness.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Libra, sometimes bad decisions take you in a direction you didn't realize you were headed.

You may feel trapped by a decision you have made, but you can start to make better decisions today that reverse your current experience.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Scorpio, you will have many opportunities to come your way this week. It can be overwhelming to have so many options to choose from all at once.

Try to enjoy the fact that good fortune is on your side. Do what makes you most happy and embrace these experiences.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sagittarius, sometimes there are things that can catch you off guard and make you feel disappointed.

You may be facing a truth that you had not anticipated, but you are ready to receive this message.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Capricorn, things can change unexpectedly in your relationship right now.

You may feel apprehensive when you wonder if your opportunity for love is too good to be true.

However, you have to trust that things will work out for you, even if you feel afraid of happiness at this time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Aquarius, you will want to try to manage your emotions and your resources at this time.

You might tend to give more than you should and it's time to scale back.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Pisces, your happiness, and your sense of comfort are important to you.

You may feel that the conflicts in your relationship are what's contributing to your instability.

Try to share how you feel with your significant other so that you can move past this situation and work together as a team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.