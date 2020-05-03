Solar Return Horoscope + Love Tarot Card Reading For All Taurus Zodiac Signs: 2020 - 2021

Happy Solar Return!

Here is your solar return horoscope for 2020-2021 for all Taurus zodiac signs with a love tarot card reading for your love life and relationships.

What is a solar return and how does your effect your zodiac sign?

First off, the Solar Return is when the Sun comes back to its exact natural position from when you were born.

From May 19, 2020, until May 19, 2021, for a Taurus, your Solar Return takes place.

This is a new astrological year that only happens once during the year around your birth date, but the effects of it will last for twelve months for your zodiac sign.

The Solar Return is also known as a birthday. You might even hear people wish you a “Happy Solar Return” on your birthday.

However, your Solar Return often occurs near your birthday but not always on the same day of your actual birthday.

It is the one time in the year that the Sun is in the same spot that it was when you were born.

It is important to know when this occurs for you because the Solar Return can really impact you and your journey.

The Solar Return is a moment in time where the energy from the Sun can be used to recharge and re-energize you on the path to your life's purpose.

You can find out more information on your exact Solar Return by looking up a free Solar Return report.

All you have to do is enter your name, gender, date of birth, time of birth, and where you were born.

Taurus, you may also use your Solar Return to help you manifest and reach for your deepest goals and dreams.

It is a great time to focus on what you want and aim to get what you want out of the next year.

You may also learn a lot about yourself over this time period and become more connected to your true self.

You can also use it as an opportunity to gain clarity about where your life is heading in the next year.

If you are wondering what will unfold for you in the upcoming year, you might feel more insightful and intuitive about what is to come during your Solar Return.

Here is your yearly solar return horoscope for all Taurus zodiac signs, plus a bonus love tarot card reading, per astrology:

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for May 2020

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Taurus, you should be very careful with how you react to people around you at the moment.

You could notice that you are misunderstanding what your partner is saying and could misinterpret the whole situation.

In doing this, it could cause a divide in you and your love interest.

Instead, it is advisable that you take some time for yourself and to settle your mind.

Having a small break from your partner may actually bring you both closer together in the long run.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for June 2020

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Taurus, at times your partner can do something that impacts your feelings and emotions.

At other times, they may do the same thing and it doesn’t even phase you.

Right now, you may notice that you are feeling heavily affected by their actions.

You could even be feeling sensitive and delicate when interacting with them.

However, use your vulnerability to your advantage and really confront the emotions brought out of you right now.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for July 2020

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Taurus, you may be realizing that your current partnership isn’t progressing at the moment.

You may have to face some hard facts right now and admit that your relationship isn’t going to move forward.

If your love interest is giving you negative energy and leaving you feeling unfulfilled, it could be time to consider if you should move on.

On the other hand, if you really see that you both can make a positive change, then give it a try.

Either way, trust your gut because you will know what to do.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for August 2020

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Taurus, you could notice that you are feeling a tad more annoyed than you usually are.

Even the most subtle comments from your love interest could set you off and put you in a negative mood.

However, it is important that you don’t snap at them or say something you can’t take back.

It could even help you a lot to take some time to calm your thoughts and find some inner peace.

Meditation, yoga, or journaling would do wonders for you at the moment.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for September 2020

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Taurus, you may need to take some time to focus on yourself right now.

Although you enjoy your love interest, you may be feeling like you need some space and distance from them.

However, taking a break from them is not necessarily a bad thing.

It is possible that you just have goals and aspirations that you have been neglecting and you need to put more of your focus on accomplishing those.

Once you feel as if you are working hard towards your goals, it will be easier for you to focus on your partner again.

Do what you need to do right now and they will understand.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for October 2020

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Taurus, some news may come up about the relationship that makes you see it in a different light.

This information could make you question if you are getting what you need out of the partnership.

You could gain a lot of clarity and understanding about if your relationship is where you want it to be.

If you feel like you need more from your partner, then speak up about what you want.

It is best that you take the information you are given and use it to help your partnership grow and evolve.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for November 2020

Tarot Card: Strength

Taurus, you may be putting your love interest on a pedestal at the moment.

It is likely you are looking at your relationship as being perfect instead of seeing it for what it is.

Although the relationship could be going very well, try not to overlook the problems.

It would benefit you and your partner to address the underlying issues in your relationship instead of simply ignoring them.

You can actually make the partnership a lot stronger by seeing the truth and struggles in it.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for December 2020

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Taurus, you and your love interest care for each other very deeply.

However, you may be feeling a little scared to trust them or show them how much you really do like them.

Instead of being led by fear, try to lead with your heart. Let them in and tell them that you care for them.

Take a bold step and they are bound to take a bold step with you. Be honest about your feelings.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for January 2021

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Taurus, love is in the air for you! Someone unexpected may come into your life and want to sweep you off your feet.

At first, you may be hesitant because this person is very unique and different from you.

However, if you open up to them then they could stick around for a long time.

So, don’t judge a book by its cover and be open to love. Wear your heart on your sleeve.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for February 2021

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Taurus, you could have strong emotions regarding your partner and you are keeping them bottled up.

However, if you keep pushing them away then you might suddenly explode on your love interest and it could cause a lot more tension.

Instead, clear the air and be careful with how you communicate.

Your partner will appreciate you expressing your feelings, so do it.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for March 2021

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Taurus, you may be given some information now that could get in between you and your partner.

Your friends or family might be sharing insight based on how they perceive your relationship is, instead of how it actually is.

Instead of trusting everything you hear, try to take it with a grain of salt. Only you will know the truth so trust your intuition.

Taurus Solar Return Love horoscope for April 2021

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Taurus, you and your love interest may be going through a rough patch at the moment.

Instead of letting it continue, try to understand where this problem comes from and how to fix it.

It would do you both good to have an open conversation and truthfully express what is on your mind.

Once you are able to communicate efficiently, the issue can be resolved and you can move past it.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.