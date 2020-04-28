Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Focus on your dreams, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon will spend the day in Cancer.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Cancer will harmonize with Uranus in Taurus tomorrow while transiting the midheaven.

The Moon in Cancer is emotional, intuitive, insightful, and creative.

Collectively, our interest is to be nurturing, kind, caring and charitable. Today's a great day to focus on the home, the family, and to provide help to others when possible.

The Moon transits the Midheaven, which is the area of our work and career. While in Cancer, what's unstable right now can take an emotional toll on us all.

Collectively, we may be prone to allow external circumstances to narrate our reactions and even dictate how we feel about ourselves.

The Cancerian Moon harmonizes with Neptune, which can dissolve our reserved energy and create an increased awareness that is overwhelming, even atypical for you if you tend to control your feelings well.

It may mean that today, it's okay to cry both happy and sad tears in order to process your feelings.

The Moon will be in harmony with the Sun, which can make life's tenderest moments more meaningful.

Your awareness of life as ever-changing can be difficult to understand, but things will shift on Wednesday when the Moon becomes bold in Leo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, even while at work your mind may be focused on the homefront.

Try to focus on one task at a time and not add too many items to your plate all at once.

It will be easier for you to plan ahead so that you can tackle what is on your priority list vs acting reactively throughout the day.

Your desire to provide your family may be of concern.

A father figure or male can play a positive role in your life today.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, talk things through with a friend or a mentor today.

You may be prone to jump into a situation that you feel confident about.

A second opinion is always a wise choice when you're covering new territory, especially if you're in a new career or just starting a business.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be frugal. You may have a desire to buy something in order to have it for a rainy day.

However, some purchases that have an emotional root might not be one to make at this time.

Consider your motives carefully, especially when it comes to spending money.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, take time to do the little things for yourself today.

You may find that you are happiest when you feel confident about your quality of work.

Be sure to go over the details of what you do and why.

Don't try to rush what truly needs your undivided attention for a good job to be done.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you can't go back in time to reverse what already was.

You may feel inclined to backtrack your steps and try to fix a situation that is already over.

Instead, owning it can be a solution and then learning from the past and moving forward with an improved outlook.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may start to consider which friendships you want to have as part of your circle once social distancing continues but your state opens up after the national shutdown.

Today's a great day to have an honest conversation about expectations with the people you wish to socialize with.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you are working from home or wish to, you may be thinking about how to improve your situation.

It may have been a rocky few weeks to get into the hang of things.

But now that you feel more confident, it will be easier for you to see improvements where at first you felt inadequate and unproductive.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may find that you're comparing your childhood upbringing to who you are now.

It can be difficult to see how others have stayed where you used to be.

Try to avoid feeling hurt, let down or when you come to a point where you must accept things as they are and love others where they are, unconditionally.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, resources, both shared and lacking can become an area of tension for you today.

You may feel a strong desire to control your surroundings. This can be a time when your reaction has a spiritual wound attached to it.

Be sure to pay attention to your body and how you feel emotionally when things are confusing or unclear.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's a good day to work on your relationships, including business partnerships.

Today's ideal for networking or connecting with people you have worked for in the past.

Working on your business communications is a great area to focus on, too.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, take care of your health and try not to take on too many things at one time.

There are days made for being ultra-productive and other times it's better to pace yourself and not do more than the day justifiably allows.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a relationship can become a primary focus for you today, and it could interfere with your ability to focus on work at this time.

You may meet someone new or come to realize something intriguing about yourself while your emotions are heightened.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.