Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 30, 2020

Fix your mind on great things, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign Taurus and the Quarter Moon in Leo arrives at 4:39 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's Quarter Moon provides promising opportunities for all zodiac signs in the area of business partnerships.

The Moon represents your emotions, and while in Leo, you may desire to have more of what you want in life, without any compromises taken.

The Moon is bold in Leo, and when in communication with Taurus, we have two stubbornly fixed energies who refuse to budge when it comes to desires that are core to their lives.

For some zodiac signs, the Moon in Leo can bring some discomfort.

The Moon squares Uranus today. So, you may struggle with your tendency to take a backseat and let other people do the heavy lifting.

Perhaps you don't mind if others get the opportunity to shine because you prefer to stay out of the limelight.

For people who love to be at the forefront of praise when it is due, if you don't receive it, you may feel disappointed.

This can become a breaking point for you and you'll want to do something to make a big change in your career or work situation.

Mercury is in Taurus right now, and it's a great time to make a different contract with yourself.

Mercury conjuncts the planet Uranus, and this can create previously unrealized opportunities in your life.

You may find that uncertainty is more welcomed than you had previously considered.

The unknown means you have a chance to do things differently without sticking to tradition or what others expect of you.

The Sun, the symbol of our collective ego, and Mercury, the archetype of communication and short-trips conjunct with Uranus, the planet of opportunity bore out of change.

You may need to take time to think, to evaluate what you feel has hurt your sense of well-being, and use this information to plan your upcoming changes.

Saturn and Uranus square today, too. It's okay that these things will take time, even if you feel frustrated about how long and hard this process can be.

You are learning how to carve out a new way of doing things, and the time you need is well-invested.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, plan ahead. The lunar nodes will be kicking up a desire for adventure and for you to take some risks.

This can be an exciting time for you.

You may already be thinking strongly about what it is about your life that you need to shed.

Today, take special care to note what you don't enjoy like you used to do, so that you can start something less restrictive in your career.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may be in conflict with yourself today.

You may desire to lead and pioneer an area of your life that you feel you own in some way.

Meanwhile, today may require you to remain a student and to study the lessons life has for you, especially in the area of your career or even in your family.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may feel strongly about a subject today, and perhaps want to make plans with someone.

A contract, verbal or written can be in the works.

You may want to take the lead, but negotiations are key.

While Mercury is in Taurus, make mental notes and bring these up for discussion where you feel risks are present at this time.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, financial matters can become an area of tension but you have a strong desire to take initiative.

Your optimistic side can come out strong today, which can help you to see what you missed when you felt less hopeful when it came to your income.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today, your pioneering spirit may openly shine. You may have a strong sense of duty and the power to commit to a task and see it through.

Where you could have been allowing some room for others to show their intentions, however, now you must make decisions that are timely and right for you.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, sometimes what's hidden manifests at the most inopportune time.

You may find that inconveniences are on the table today.

However, try to keep an upbeat attitude and not worry more than you ought.

Be action-oriented. Problems happen, but so do solutions.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, friendships can be the foundation of your inner strength. Your love of others can motivate you to do more.

If you have an opportunity to connect with a friend online or chat for a brainstorming session to crank out a 'what next' plan, do so.

It's a great day to work out whatever complications can arise when your state opens and you have needs at home that conflict with work-related responsibilities.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, something amazing can happen in the area of your career through a partnership.

What was a loss that hurt your heart can now become an opportunity that you hadn't expected.

You may desire to understand or foresee what's happening right now, but it's hard to predict the future. Live in the now.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, enrich your life with daily rituals that bring you a sense of positive energy but also a sense of purpose.

You may have allowed some of your routines to fall by the wayside due to the COVID pandemic.

But today is perfect for reestablishing a new routine that returns things back to normal

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, make time to smile, laugh, and embrace things that feel good to your heart.

You can infuse your entire day with good foods, positive ideas, and beautiful music.

When you set the tone for greatness in a spirit of happiness and love, things will be easier to manage for the rest of the day.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, your love life may take priority over other things.

You may find yourself more willing to compromise and to make adjustments for the sake of building harmony in your relationships.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, talking, and doing something creative can bring a sense of wholeness into your life.

If you're still home and working remote, perhaps consider baking something simple.

Watching a show that allows you to learn new ways to simplify how you do life from now on, and maybe less driving in the future, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.