Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 1, 2020

A dynamic day, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The Sun is in the second solar house in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon will spend the day in the fifth solar house in the sign of Leo.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

With the Moon in Leo we spend the day seeking attention and exposing our thoughts, ideas, and vision with others.

The Moon in Leo brings mental courage and inner confidence. The Sun in Taurus gives tenacity and a strong sense of purpose.

The stubborn Sun and mindful Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Taurus and provide deliberateness to your thinking.

It's best to not rush into things without giving your decisions some thought, and don't make decisions you know you can't live with.

Regret can come on strongly due to Uranus's presence in the zodiac sign of Taurus, where anything chaotic or unpredictable is meant to end with freedom.

If you are able to delay making a choice, you will find it best to do so. While Saturn prepares to turn retrograde next week, you may find it timely to be conservative in choices and to save face rather than look unprepared by rushing through your projects, especially at work.

The Sun will conjunct miraculous Uranus today. This can provide a beneficial opportunity for you that brings you closer to your long-term financial goals.

You may be positioned ideally to benefit from an opportunity that manifests out of the blue.

The Leo Moon will oppose Mars who has just entered the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Mars in Pisces can make you feel easily frustrated and slightly lethargic.

It's a time for rest, and although in your mind you want to work hard and to lead, you may also feel that it's necessary to scale back a little bit and to wait.

The Moon in Leo will be in harmony with playful Venus in Gemini.

To keep yourself distracted when things seem to work in a way that you wish it hadn't, rather than tackle the problem head-on, make room for reflection.

It can be positive to focus on something fun. Do something spontaneous.

Work with your hands on a project or go out for a little drive and live in the moment.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, focus on your big wins.

Today, you may find that you have to let losses remain discounted, and not let it damper your bigger dreams.

Release what you can't control the Universe and celebrate the tiny victories.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are independent and capable beyond what you realize.

There may be a situation that falls through the cracks and leaves your hopes unfulfilled.

However, you may find that you're able to pull from your own personal strength to overcome your challenge.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, a fortuitous meeting of the minds can begin.

You may find that you're able to put the details together clearly and bring your vision into reality.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, rest when needed. You can't be all things to all people.

You may struggle to finish a project, but if you have an opportunity to take time for yourself, do so.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may experience a strong sense of comfort within yourself today.

You may feel excited about this new life stage and can make a greater sense of your challenges and know how to work through them.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today, you may find yourself worrying less and starting to express yourself more.

Allow yourself to explore your life and all its current complications. Embrace the journey.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, focus on the good in your day. You may find that you're easily distracted by trending news stories.

Conspiracy theories can be appealing to you, but searching for truths can move you away from what you wanted to do today. So, try to stay singular-minded.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may desire to play and work at the same time which can weaken your overall productivity today.

Structure your day. You may accomplish your important goals in the morning.

Unwind in the evening. Retire your work early to feel rested and balanced.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, what you're trying to accomplish is hard for you to complete.

You may be going through some restructuring of your life in a way that you had not anticipated.

Be flexible with your goals and aim for your successes to work themselves out organically.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, something that you lost could be replaced by something else suddenly.

You may have lost a job but receive another job offer.

You may find that what you thought you needed, you don't and it's a freeing experience for you.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your ability to make the most out of chaotic situations comes in to play today.

You may find that you are more motivated or driven by fear, and so for that reason, you'll work harder than most to achieve your goals.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, if you dig down into your soul, today you can tap into your inner courage.

You have a strong desire to accomplish your goal or to get what you want out of life.

You may find that you're able to accomplish your tasks today, and help others, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.