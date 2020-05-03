Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 3, 2020

Revive your spirit today!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The Sun will be in the sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon spends the day in Virgo.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3 — The Creative! It's time to have fun and to play.

Sunday can be an excellent day of rest for your mind, body, and spirit, and to get creative.

For some zodiac signs, time spent out in the sun revives the spirit.

Other zodiac signs can go without the guilt that comes from choosing to miss church and sleep in instead.

Sunday was made for family time, and single, coupled or hanging out with your best friend or a furry pal, today's numerology supports kicking back to relax a little bit before Monday is here.

Next week is going to be a little crazier than usual. Several planets are changing zodiac signs. Some planets will be turning retrograde.

With the Moon in Virgo, if your home chores are all done, take a mental health day and go to the park or take a ride in the car with the windows down blasting your favorite songs with someone you love.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Aries, it's important for you to remember where you came from.

Sometimes, you may feel lost, so you need to really look at your past.

Reflection can help you to remember how much you have gone through to get where you are right now.

Today can become a great grounding experience for you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Taurus, remember the best times you have ever had.

Reminiscing on the past will help you in the present because you need something to help you through this situation.

Always feel comfortable with what you have done in the past so that you can not regret anything in the present or future.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Gemini, sometimes it may feel like the world is out to get you.

It can be difficult to see anything else, but you just have to try and find happiness even in the toughest of situations.

Never fear, because you have so much going for you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Cancer, always remember that in difficult times, you have to take care of yourself.

Don't lose your connection to yourself because you don't want to lose who you are.

You never know what may come next, so you just have to take everything with a grain of salt and learn from your experiences.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Leo, take a chance at turning your negative moments into positive ones.

You have the power to make your life different.

So, take the reins and see where you can take yourself in life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Virgo, always remember that you are in control over your future.

You have the desire to try and do so many new things, you just have to take the chance.

As long as you do what you have to do, you can make your future brighter than ever.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Libra, under no circumstance should you regret taking care of yourself.

You have to understand where you also stand in life.

You just have to do the best you can to make yourself feel so much better as a whole.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Scorpio, under perfect circumstances, it can be difficult to see where your path is going to lead.

You have to let yourself try and try again so that you can find an outlet for your happiness.

Understand all of your past obstacles you have faced, they will help you to find excitement in life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Sagittarius, always remember that love conquers all.

It takes a village to make sure you go in the right direction.

It's important to be optimistic and open about your life and your feelings.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Capricorn, up and down the wheel goes.

It can be very difficult when you are stuck on a downward.

You just have to take each moment with a grain of salt so that you can see the happiness, but understand the solemness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Aquarius, where do you see yourself in days, months, or even years?

You can do anything you set your mind to so you have to let someone off.

Always remember you have control over your future as you make changes now,

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Pisces, always find time to read a book or watch a movie.

It's harder because we have popsicles.

So, always be open to finding your slice of happiness.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.