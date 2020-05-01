Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 1, 2020

What's will today bring, star signs?

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of sentimental Taurus. The Moon will be in the zodiac of loving Leo.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1 — the Leader.

In love, the day is set up for intensity. You have a strong, stubborn bull and a powerfully determined lion.

The bull in its own environment is powerful, and so is the lion; however, together they will battle for the top, just like many couples do in their relationships. However, both of these archetypes have an immense capacity to exercise restraint.

With today's daily number, leadership is a theme that we all collectively must work out in our own way.

As singles, it's easier to be powerful. You learn to adjust yourself according to your environment at work or among friends and family, but if you're lucky, you get to go home and leave the power dynamic at the office.

Yet, today, it might be so easy. Single, living with someone, married or dating, we all will sense the tension of today's energy, and it's there to teach each of us to take care with others and try not to exercise too much control.

In love, it will be hard to know who will take the lead in your relationships. The ideal, of course, is for two strong people to give in to one another and share each other's strengths.

However, there will be friction, and it could manifest throughout the weekend while the Moon transits picky Virgo.

Try to enjoy whatever power dynamics that manifest in your love life. It will be a good day to learn how to share your power with others and allow them to share theirs with you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Aries, relationships are tough.

You just have to roll with the situation and let things go as they come.

During these times, you have to work with your relationship and really get to know each other.

So, take some time to find comfort in your relationship so that you can feel a bit more stable altogether.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Taurus, what you are feeling right now is not going to last for the long run.

You just have to bear with what's happening as it happens.

For you to find a greater happiness, you just have to get through this downward swing.

It will get better from here, I promise.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Gemini, you need to remember that you are the world to your partner.

It's a great place to be but it can also be overwhelming.

So all you can do right now is be at your best for your partner.

And you have to realize that they are the whole world for you too.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Cancer, your creativity is something greatly desired by your partner.

You have to look out the box so that you can find new ways to keep the sparks flying in your relationship.

If you keep things fresh, then you will enjoy things more than ever before.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Leo, take steps to find new ways to keep things lively in your relationship.

You deserve so much more than you are getting.

So, maybe sit down and talk with your partner so that you can come to a common goal that works best for both of you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Virgo, sometimes it takes a moment to know if you really are in love or if it's just lust.

If you are in love, you will know because you cannot stand to be apart for this long.

Try to find new and creative ways to spend time with each other, even if it's not together, so you can figure things out.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Libra, how awesome it is for you to have someone you love and to have someone want to be with you on a daily basis.

You have to work hard to keep the love flowing and not snap at your partner because you have to keep the peace.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Scorpio, sometimes life kicks you when you are down and it can be hard for you to bounce back, especially if you lose someone you love.

So you really have to try and stay strong so that you can be at your best when you find your soulmate.

This special someone is out there, you just have to find them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Sagittarius, you are the heart of someone's life, even if you don't know it yet.

Open yourself up to the possibility of love so that you can be open to the idea of love.

You never know, it may just be love at first sight.

This person will center your whole entire world at just first glance.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Capricorn, remember, the devil is in the details.

You have so much going for your relationship, it can be very difficult to get over struggles that come your way.

You must trust your relationship and know that it will last for a long time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Aquarius, love is sometimes a struggle.

It's something you have to work very hard for.

Every day, you have to try your hardest and do your best to make the best of any situation that may arise.

You are stronger together as a whole so do your best to come together during difficult times so that you are at your strongest.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Pisces, under no circumstance should you move faster than you want to in your relationship.

Sometimes the slowest pace you can go is the best for your relationships.

It can be difficult, but nothing good is ever easy.

So, the more effort you have to put into this relationship, the better the outcome will be in the future.

