Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

We are in the middle of the 2020 Taurus season. The Sun will continue to transit the second solar house until May 19. Today's Moon spends the day in Cancer and enters Leo at 9:09 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 2 — The Harmonizer.

We have a day filled with opportunity and emotional balance. The Moon in Cancer is active, intuitive, and loving.

The Sun in Taurus is grounded, determined and able to withstand hardship and challenge.

Today's astrological energy sets the right stage for love, and if you're in a relationship but on the fence about making a full-on commitment, need to get out, or unsure about what you feel, the time to be bold is here.

The resilient Cancer Moon will shift gears and enter into the zodiac sign, Leo tonight.

The zodiac sign Leo is ruled by the Sun, which can bring all zodiac signs to a place where recognizing what you want out of your love life is stronger than ever before.

Leo is related to The Sun tarot card — so, in good times or bad times, life is full of hope and opportunity.

It's not about what you have to deal with because your attitude can make or break you, according to the tarot.

The Sun is a signal to be optimistic at this time of challenge.

Even if you don't feel happy right now or optimistic, you can make a mental choice to override your emotional energy and stand firm that you will rise to the top, no matter what life hands you during this year's Taurus season.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Aries, even if you are scared and you do not see the light, you can always find positivity in love.

At these unprecedented times, you have to focus on the good moments you have with your loved ones so that you don't get overwhelmed by the negatives.

So, make sure you find the good and only acknowledge the bad instead of letting the horrible take over your life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Taurus, who knows what to believe.

You just have to take things day by day.

You never know what tomorrow will bring.

So, if you make a conscious effort to move forward in life with a positive attitude, then you have so much more happiness out there for you to find.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Gemini, sometimes you don't know what to expect from the world around you.

How do you love each other if you cannot go near each other physically?

Well just calling your grandparents or face timing with your toddler nephew will make all the difficulties melt away.

Sometimes all you have to do is see each other's face to remember how much happiness they bring you.

And with technology today, you can do everything from a distance.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Cancer, under tough times, you have to be strong.

You have people depending on you so you must take the obstacles you face with a little salt.

It will all be alright after a little while.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Leo, any caution you have will make you feel threatened in society.

But we all need to be cautious during this time.

You just have to take things as they come and you will find it is so much easier after a while.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Virgo, everyone has difficult times.

You just have to be creative on how you handle certain situations.

You have so many things that may be going against you, you just have to breathe and do what you need to do.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Libra, under perfect circumstances, you would be so much happier.

Sometimes times just don't go our way but you have to make the best out of horrible situations.

So just remember how lucky you are even though it may not feel like the luckiest of times.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Scorpio, you need as much information as available for you.

Sometimes, smudging the facts makes it a little easier at first for the period of time when you are uncomfortable usually.

So, take the bate and find your happiness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Sagittarius, your love will bring you patience and happiness in life.

Always remember that you are your own driving force but it's also OK to lean on others to make sure that you are good.

Just take a deep breath and for those who are struggling, if you have to, scream your lungs out. It's good to be honest about how you are feeling.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Capricorn, just remember that you have so much love out there for you.

You just have to work hard to find your happiness through new tactics to get through this.

You may feel torn on how to navigate life right now, but be patient with yourself. Things work out at the right time.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Aquarius, uncertainty, and love will help you

Always remember that you are the pressure other's need to find overall happiness.

Plan to do something special for yourself, and don't worry if you need a little extra TLC today.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Pisces, if you are unsure of what you are going to do, It was very important for you to find something common during these tough times.

You can never outlive anxiety, so instead feed off of.

Always remember that you have to find your happiness and distract you in life.

