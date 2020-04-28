Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Make it a self-love day!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of determined Taurus until May 19. The Moon will spend the day in dignity while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian.

In order to take care of others, you have to first take care of yourself.

While some zodiac signs may not think that this is true, there's a lot of validity to this statement.

There are so many needs in the world right now that it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the magnitude of work that needs to be done.

The Sun in Taurus turns to our material possessions, and while conjunct with crazy Uranus, life feels uncertain for us all.

However, in the middle of all the unknowns, there is one thing that you can control — yourself.

But, in order to do that well, you have to know what you think and feel, which requires taking things one day at a time and not letting the changes of the world impact the way that you perceive your role.

The Sun in Taurus and the Moon in Cancer gives all zodiac signs the desire to work hard to get what is wanted from life, but also to have the sensitivity to share with those in need.

It feels good to share what you've earned with others, especially once you've gotten to a place where you feel strong and secure.

Today, work on your relationships, your home, your personal goals, and building your business dealings with others to help others by strengthening yourself.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aries, every day the sun rises and sets.

And right now it seems like a lot of people are just waiting to be able to go back out and live their lives.

But, in this time where life is lonely, you are the one who can make your day much brighter.

Always remember that everything will get much better as time moves on.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Taurus, sometimes all you need is a little love to see things in a different way.

You really need love in your life so that you can find happiness and relieve your stress.

When you are relieved emotionally, then you will feel so much better than you have in a while.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Gemini, always remember that yes, you may be suffering, but others can be too.

You need to help yourself so that you can help others work through their feelings.

Overall, the situation depends on your positivity in life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Cancer, certain scary moments can make you afraid of doing things that you are unsure of.

So, what do you do? You never stop fighting for what you want. No matter how hard it is.

You need to make the most of every positive moment you have.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Leo, special times lead to interesting responses.

Every day your love will help you work through your feelings.

As long as you are managing your feelings in the right way, everything will not seem so terrible after a while.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Virgo, always remember that things will be OK after a while.

You have no reason to fear because everything will calm down soon.

Promise you it will all be better even if it does not feel like it right now.

You just have to believe and stay positive.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Libra, time may seem to be standing still right now.

But time will seem to fly when we hit the streets.

Every moment you get to spend with your loves you should cherish.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Scorpio, you have a beautiful mind that is loved.

There are so many more things that you can cherish in your life, so you just have to really look at your happiness.

Sometimes emotions can be overwhelming, but it will be fine.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Sagittarius, you are the whole world to your special someone.

All they need is your love to feel comfortable in life.

Sometimes your love is the greatest that anyone can ever have in their life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Capricorn, patience is needed when it comes to love.

All you need is to take situations as they come so you can work through them one at a time.

It's a lot harder dealing with everything all at once without getting overwhelmed.

So, the greatest love you can give yourself is not let it get to the point where everything explodes in your face.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Aquarius, sometimes love is all that you need to get through difficult obstacles.

Tough love is also something that can even make you feel better as a whole.

You just have to believe in yourself and in what others say because your thoughts and other people's recommendations will help you immensely.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Pisces, all you need is happiness to help you feel better day by day.

Be with the ones you love and cherish all the moments because it will make you find a way to relax and breathe.

And above all else, wrap yourself up in their arms and soak up all their loving energy that they have for you.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.