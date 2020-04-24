Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, April 24, 2020

Thank goodness for Fridays.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The Sun and Moon both spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — the Freedom Seeker.

Today, there are two energies at work and they are conflicting.

The Moon and Sun in Taurus encourages all zodiac signs to take what you have and store it for later in your home.

If you have a talent, you could be inclined under the Moon and Sun energy to hold back for a bigger, better deal.

However, the conflict takes place when Mars becomes involved.

Mars can be impetuous and want to move things forward fairly quickly. Mars in Aquarius is eager to 'get on with it' and to do so sounds like freedom to this fiery energy.

So, feeling the push-pull of today's astrological energy can be confusing. A part of you may hesitate or want to, and then the other part will want to go with gusto for what you want.

Today's numerology supports the pursuit of freedom, too. So, all around, things are jazzing up and encouraging all zodiac signs to take risks in the name of fun.

During this coronavirus crisis, some people will learn that they can start headed back to life as they knew it sooner. Others will have to wait.

As the Moon in Taurus sextiles Neptune in Pisces, we feel our spirits lifted and we are also able to handle things that feel out of sorts during this national adjustment period in our nation's history.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, April 24, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Aries, if you've been putting your feelers out for a job or made an attempt to reach someone today, you'll hear back and get the news you need.

You may find that the door you hoped to open is ready for you to walk through and get what you wanted to accomplish done.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Taurus, something beautiful is in the process so don't rush it right now.

You may wonder if anything will get better for you.

The answer is that it will soon, and it may just be one more week for you to see full progress.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, you have several options that you may choose from.

You might be hesitant to pick one, but it's better for you to just decide instead of waiting for things to improve or not.

You may already have an idea of what you would like (or whom) so be brave and make your best decision as soon as you can.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Cancer, when you are there for someone, you are all in with your whole heart.

You may feel that your loved one is going through difficulty right now. So, you want to be as loving and supportive as you can.

This can be tough to do, so it's good to make sure that you are also taking care of yourself so you have the strength to continue being there for others.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Leo, try to let your jealousy work itself out in a positive way. You can channel your insecurity to doing things around the house or physical fitness.

The bottom line is that worry isn't helpful right now. If you wonder what's going on with your significant other, be direct and ask the Universe.

The answer you receive from your higher power will provide you the guidance you need.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Virgo, sometimes your relationship can hit a tough patch and it can feel as though you're in a situation you want to get out of.

You can weigh your pros and cons to decide if this is for you or if it isn't.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Libra, when things are going well, you may wonder when the shoe will fall off your other foot.

You have to avoid thinking negatively. Some things take time to happen, and now that you're ready, you'll be swift to take action.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Scorpio, give yourself a little TLC. Everyone needs a little bit of nurture and self-care.

You have to begin the process of your life as if it's already here.

Don't delay to put the structures into place for yourself.

As you do, you'll attract more people like yourself who want the same things.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Sagittarius, love always has an interesting twist of fate. You may be falling in love with your best friend or your friend with you.

You may feel that things in your potential relationship seem promising and you will get to the heart of the matter this week.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Capricorn, someone could be trying to come in between you and the person you love more than anything else.

It's normal to have your guards up, but at the end of it all, you may decide that you don't have time for any relationship drama, even if it involves family.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aquarius, use your mind and think for yourself today. As tempting as it may be to take information at face value, try to resist going against your intuition, no matter how weak it appears to be.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Pisces, do something creative and playful today. A part of you needs this soulful time to put your life into perspective.

A little bit of hands-on activity in art or playing music will be a long-awaited break.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.