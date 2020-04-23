Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 23, 2020

One more day of a Moon in Taurus gives you time to think about the future.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The waxing crescent Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4 — The Manager.

Famous people born with a Life Path 4 include Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and even Brad Pitt. These individuals exhibit personality traits of a 4.

Thoughtfulness. Each of these individuals has publicly shared a daily routine that involves reading, meditation, and quiet time. Life Path 4s aren't hasty. They don't rush to make decisions.

If you are someone who has this life path number, if you don't have a quiet time, during this lunar cycle, it's something to consider starting.

The Moon and Sun in Taurus, both dedicated and determined to get things done are given the push to try something new and different than before.

The Moon and Sun will conjunct Uranus in the sign of Taurus, which activates your desire to break free from restrictions that hold you to outdated ways of thinking in life.

Best things to do today involve removing yourself from situations that make you feel ill-at-ease. Taking time to feel your emotions and making sure your actions and feelings match.

It may feel difficult to do during this astrological transit, but you'll find that the more you depart from who you aren't, the closer you will be to manifesting and expressing who you truly are from the inside out.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Aries, it's okay to be happy.

You may be used to fighting or struggling with a partner, but now that things have started to settle, it's perfectly normal to not have the tension of disagreements in your life.

Allow yourself to truly enjoy this beautiful time of peaceful tranquility in your love life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Taurus, you have thought about the situation enough and now it's time for you to make your decision.

You may be in a relationship that you know is perfect for you. Or, sadly dating someone that you don't see a future with.

Either way, your relationship status is ready for you to define. There's no more time to put off your feelings for another day.

No one knows your heart better than you do.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Gemini, when faced with problems, aim for solutions.

When you focus solely on the problems, it's hard to see where the light at the end of the tunnel is.

Try to switch your mindset to one that sees your current experiences as mini-educational opportunities where you learn about life and then master it.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Cancer, relationships were meant to be easy to a degree, but if you're struggling every day and not seeing any improvement, it's time to take note.

You may be settling for less than you deserve in your love life.

You need to see yourself as someone worthy of a love that's kind and gentle.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Leo, today, get to know your partner again.

If you're just dating or are single and not seeing someone new, get to know yourself or your best friend with greater sincerity of heart.

Play a trivia game or ask one another deeply intimate questions.

Sometimes when you've been with someone for so long, it's easy to forget to be curious about their lives. Return to the beginning to rekindle the excitement you have lost.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Virgo, you have learned how to be a great partner and so, what you do in your relationship is extra special.

You may feel like it's time to make things a bit interesting and romantic in your relationships.

Try something a little bit different than you usually do to sweep your loved one off of their feet.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Libra, love can happen at the most unexpected time. You may even fall back in love with your partner today.

You might have forgotten how to be in love, with everything you've had to deal with over the last month.

Love might have been the furthest thing from your mind.

However, today, be aware that love is everywhere around you. You have so much goodness coming your way, and it could be in the form of a soulmate or a renewed relationship.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Scorpio, you have to bring your attention and focus back on your love life.

You might have become distracted for a short period of time; however, it's not too hard or impossible to make what you felt come back to what it was.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Sagittarius, don't hold back. When you care for someone, let the feelings flow.

You may feel as though you need to keep these emotions deep inside until you're sure what the other person wants.

However, you love to express yourself and in love, there's nothing better.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Capricorn, things have to change. Nothing can stay the same forever.

You're experiencing new things now so that you have a richer and more fulfilling relationship in the future.

It's normal to feel afraid when you can't see where this journey will lead you.

But don't let your fear of not knowing stop you from enjoying this beautiful stage of your life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Aquarius, there comes a time when you realize you can help someone but if they don't want to help themselves, you're wasting time.

The best thing for you to do right now is to let people be themselves and you try to be the best version of yourself too.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Pisces, go after happiness. You are learning something new each day and that is something to be thankful for. Don't take time for granted!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.