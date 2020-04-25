Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, April 25, 2020

Pluto turns retrograde today.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon spends the day in chatty Gemini. Pluto turns retrograde today.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Ambition runs high with today's Venus in Gemini trine Mars in Aquarius.

The Sun in Taurus keeps us grounded and determined.

This is the time to get things done, especially tougher than usual projects that you anticipate feeling like you want to quit in the middle of doing.

Projects involving personal property and the beautification of your home can be done under this planetary aspect.

Venus in Gemini is playful and creative.

Since Venus rules property, if your state has allowed stores in your area to open, you might enjoy shopping for crafts.

Home improvement items or even clothing that you realized you need to replace now that you've purged during the shutdown.

Mars in Aquarius is interested in helping others.

Aquarius is the sign of the humanitarian and it's ruler takes us back to Taurus, which can and does involve food and comforts that we all need to survive.

It's a great time to be of service to those less fortunate.

So, if you've not had a chance to do a donation drop off to a food bank or shelter that accepts clothes for the homeless, you might be able to squeeze that in today, too.

If you're still under a shutdown in your state, Venus, and Mars both in air signs.

This can give you ample energy and room to think and perhaps you may feel like doing some research online or organizing home projects using your computer instead of normal file folders.

You have an opportunity to come up with fresh ideas as mobility returns back to the nation and people start to be more on the move.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, work on things related to finances. Start to track your expenses and how you buy stuff.

Be careful not to overindulge in sweets this month, as you might be inclined to eat more comfort foods while the Sun is in Taurus.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, do something that makes you feel beautiful.

With both the Moon and Venus in Gemini, you might enjoy dabbling in the arts, painting a canvas, or binge-watching shows on travel, fashion, or music.

You may find it fun to go through old photos of your own travels and create a collage of them or posting them on your Instagram for others to see.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, the energy shifts and you're ready to make some new moves. This is a great time for you to invest energy into making an online business.

With Venus in Gemini, you may find that this is a great time for you to work on projects that can bring you extra revenue into your home, too.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you have an opportunity to learn from the past and to be reflective.

While others are in work mode, you might be needing time and space to think.

You have an opportunity to look at the past and innovate it.

You might have something that you needed to work out but didn't have the time or energy emotionally to do so.

Taking time this weekend will be helpful for you to do.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today, you'll find it fun and enjoyable to do things that bring you closer to your friends.

You have an opportunity to learn new things about your friends and to be that type of friend you know that you are and always wanted to be.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you have any important business to attend to, this weekend will be an important one for catching up.

You may have some work that you promised to help someone else to do. If so, try to honor those promises this weekend.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you have a chance to visit a place that gives you a sense of peace, try to visit there.

Think about the adventures that you want to accomplish this month.

Set a mental goal to accomplish it once life starts to move forward around the world.

Don't let the feelings you've had go to waste.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are resourceful and you know how to be frugal when needed.

Today, you may find a new way to stretch resources in order to make what you have last.

Perhaps this will help you to have more than what you need.

If you can, share your extra with someone, such as a family member or a neighbor who is struggling.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, partner up. If you have an idea, don't try to go it alone.

If you had a friend or significant other where life took the two of you into different directions, something could come up to bring your lives back in touch.

Anticipate some type of emotional reunion.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, take time to do something that helps to ease any anxiety you may be experiencing now that your emotions have caught up with you.

You may want to spend a little bit of time tending to a garden, petting or grooming a pet or trying to play some music and doing yoga or tai-chi.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, focus on things that you love to do today and pay close attention to how you feel.

What brings a smile to your face? What is your favorite song? What types of food or people do you like to be around?

Explore those options and give yourself permission to have fun and to feel connected to the energy of love, even if you can't visit at this time.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, reach out to friends or to your parents, grandparents, and people who you have in your family that are elderly.

You may be a voice of kindness that brings life into their day, especially if the shut down has been especially hard and lonely for them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.