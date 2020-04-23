Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 23, 2020

Try something new today, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Both the Sun and the waxing crescent Moon are in the zodiac sign of Taurus today.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Both the Taurus Sun and the Moon will square Saturn, who is in the sign of hard-working Capricorn.

Today, use your words wisely while career-building and keep your nose to the grindstone.

When Saturn squares the Moon and Sun, it's a good idea to remove unnecessary distractions and focus on your bigger projects that require your full attention.

Start deciding which things need to make it to the top of your priority list and don't let yourself become discouraged if they take longer to get done.

Mercury will also square Saturn today.

Mercury, the planet of communication is forthright and brutally honest while in the zodiac sign of Aries.

When Mercury squares Pluto in Capricorn, changes in travel planning, budget plans, contracts, can take place.

We are already seeing this happen in politics and Pluto in Capricorn symbolizes the government.

Some leaders in the USA want to continue social distancing while others would like to lift shut down orders.

As the Sun and Moon square Saturn and Pluto, this can be emotionally at odds for some zodiac signs who aren't sure if leaving the home is safe or not.

These squares with Saturn, Mercury, Pluto, the Sun and Moon communicate pressure building to make changes that impact us all.

On an individual level, if you are interested in politics, Mercury square Pluto can encourage you to write a letter to your public representative to voice your opinion, but be gentle about it.

Anticipate a ramp-up of misleading stories on the news and perhaps even rumors as Neptune harmonizes with Pluto today.

Neptune sextile Pluto can dissolve things, such as orders or matters that feel intensely restricting right now.

Be mindful that when you go online to avoid saying something you would not be comfortable being screenshotted and put on social media, today or in the future.

The Sun, Moon, and Uranus all conjunct in the sultry sign of Taurus, so it's normal if you are swirling with concern or feel a little bit angry for all the chaos we have gone through.

Uranus in Taurus makes us all view our planet and resources differently.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you might begin to outgrow what used to make you comfortable and kept you from taking risks.

With the Sun and Moon conjunct Uranus in your second solar house of money and possessions, you can start seeing things in a new light.

You are going to attract new people from walks of life much different from yours, and this can involve money-making or deals that improve your financial picture.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's time to get comfortable with a new definition of beauty. Do you collect art? If not, you might want to consider doing so this year.

This is also a great time to start working out using sports that integrate different fitness modalities.

You'll feel good trying new things that challenge your body and build a healthier physique.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, what you thought you had lost may come back to you soon.

You may be surprised how things fall into place when you finally let go of control.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, looking forward to seeing your friends again, soon?

Make this reunion extra special. Bake something that you know everyone loves.

Set a date with some plans so that you have something to look forward to later one.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, keep in mind your big why today.

You may find yourself pulled into a direction that is a diversion from what you really want or need.

When you understand what you want, it will be harder for circumstances to influence your choices leading to regret later.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's a great day to work on learning something new.

Studying astrology can help you understand things about your love life that you didn't know.

Start with exploring your own chart. Understand your natal chart and learning the basics is a great place to start.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, share an experience via chat, video, or in-person can become an exhilarating experience for you and your friends.

Plan a trip to travel where you've never been before.

You might even decide to try a virtual tour of a different country instead of traveling abroad in the future.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, love the life you live now, and it will draw new people into your life.

You have a strong gift of leadership and teaching.

You may decide that taking a course in a new field is worthwhile for you to do.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, do something that brings back a sense of wholeness and fulfillment for you.

Don't worry about the upcoming changes and plan to live your life as best as you can doing what is right for you.

You may decide to start rebuilding your personal schedule into one that's more appropriate for our current culture.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, buy things that last, and if you have a desire to invest money, it's a good time for you to do it on paper first before spending real money.

You may be looking at ways to invest in your future by putting money back into stocks that are doing much better.

Also, consider your state's legal rules for doing business from home, if you're thinking about opening a business.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, take things you love to do and make your favorite activity a type of art project.

You may find that doing something with your hands that creates a visual you can display at home for others to see brings you personal satisfaction and joy.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, communicate from your heart. Today, you may be feeling slightly more sensitive and empathic than usual.

Speak your mind clearly and don't allow yourself to feel invalidated.

You have so much to offer any person in your life. Don't allow yourself to feel less than who you truly are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.