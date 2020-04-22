Today's New Moon In Taurus Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs — Wednesday, April 22, 2020

After this New Moon, it's time to get stubborn and go after what you want.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The Sun is in the powerful zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon starts the day in Aries and enters the sign of Taurus at 3:26 p.m EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's New Moon in Taurus perfects at 10:27 p.m. EST.

A New Moon in astrology is a time to plan and to take action. Each lunar phase has a theme of its own.

The Moon in Taurus means to focus on home-base, which includes material possessions, how these things make you feel happy inside, and what you need for a strong sense of security.

Today's Aries Moon will square Pluto before entering Taurus. Pluto isn't just the planet of transformation. It is also a symbol of death and rebirth.

This aspect is wonderful for clearing out clutter, removing old items that no longer work and replacing them with something modern and new.

The Moon in Aries will also square the planet of luck and good fortune, Jupiter. Jupiter in Capricorn is about the growth that is slow and methodical.

Today's perfect for taking your ambition and applying it to your set goals without worry what the results will be.

When the Moon enters Taurus at 3:36 p.m. EST you may feel a strong need to be comfortable.

You may avoid being in the limelight and appreciate your home more.

Just before the Moon in Taurus becomes a New Moon, it squares Saturn in Aquarius.

Saturn in Aquarius is innovative, smart and intrigued by new knowledge, not to rush into anything ... but to conserve energy and to find new ways to do business with others.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, face any challenge with boldness.

You have the determination to see things through to the end, even when you think troubles threaten to overtake you.

You are being preparing for a new stage of growth, and right now, these are growing pains.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, personalize your efforts. It's important to feel invested in what you are doing.

You may be inclined to want meaning in a job that you're doing that feels less than what you imagined your life to be.

But, this is where your path needed to be. Now, you attract individuals who have a knack for business, which can advance your career at the right time.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when you sustain a financial or material loss it can feel like you're missing out on everything.

However, with the New Moon's arrival, see these challenges as opportunities for growth.

You may have a flawed outlook on your financial picture that requires clarification.

If you're inclined to wait out this situation without asking for advice because of fear, do what you need to do afraid.

Be sure to discuss what your plans or needs are with a financial professional. Others are helpful to you at this time.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's time to broaden your friendship circles.

You have an opportunity to meet someone new during this lunar cycle.

Be open to meeting people who innovative and live life on their own terms.

They possess the smart business sense that you need to hear more about.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, don't be afraid to take risks today.

You have so much on the line and it can be hard for you to see where things go or what will be in the end.

However, the efforts you make now are part of a progressive cycle that you need to travel, no matter how challenging it seems at this time.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today, you may discover a newfound willingness to battle for what is yours and reclaim a part of yourself that you have lost.

An area of your life that you shared with someone may have impacted you adversely.

The compromises you made can become less desirable for you, and lead you to want to pull back and take a more independent direction.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are driven and motivated by matters that affirm how you think and feel.

During this lunar cycle, consider yourself to be a student of life.

Try to assume a position of humility during this time of growth.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, relationships can become a focal point for you.

You may gain a renewed sense of connection after feeling distant lately.

Business matters can revive where it once seemed highly improbable.

A personal relationship with a romantic partner could also see a revival of interest.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, things start to look up and help to alleviate your stress and anxiety.

Allow your heart to be hopeful, even if the signs all point to assuming the worst.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may decide that it's not too late for you to find the love that you want in your life.

You may find yourself searching for a new adventure that can lead you to romance with a special person.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, some things were never meant for others to know.

There are areas of your life where you may find yourself becoming proactively protective and decide to mark them off-limits.

Your life doesn't always have to be so public, perhaps even with your closest friendships, a level of discretion is advised.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, take a gentle approach to your communication with others.

You may find that you're able to compel others to see your side even in the most challenging of situations.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.