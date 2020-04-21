Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Work hard and don't give up easily.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon spends the day in the first solar house of Aries.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

With the Sun in a fixed Earth sign and the Moon in a Cardinal fire sign, you can set your mind to do something extraordinary.

When you want to accomplish something big you have to be prepared to work on your goal for awhile. Every day won't be easy.

Some days will challenge you and make you feel like throwing in the towel. In essence, you are your own version of an athlete in your daily life.

You have to develop physical strength, skill, and mental toughness to face challenges without letting them stop you from achieving your goals.

Today, maybe one of those days where you have to flex your muscles, so to speak.

The Moon in Aries encourages ambition with quick responsiveness.

However, the Sun in determined Taurus comes against a powerhouse — Saturn.

And, Saturn can be the block to growth, no matter what it is you try to do.

Saturn squaring the Sun while in Capricorn can be ruthless and manifest itself in your work life, your professional life, and give you a sense that maybe you're not doing as well as you had thought.

You can become vulnerable during days like this.

You may second guess yourself, but it's important to hold on tight to optimism and remember that some days are like this, and they do pass.

The hopelessly optimistic Moon in Aries harmonizes with playful Venus in Gemini today.

Hard times can create a drive to be innovative and see these challenges as positive opportunities for change and growth.

You may see things in a light that you never would have before because you were forced to try new options out of pure necessity.

The determined Moon in Aries will encourage innovative thinking, and it will aim you in the direction of freedom.

You can find a new sense of freedom at work when you band together in teams and see this process of growth as a collective movement rather than just a journey that you travel alone.

The Moon in Aries conjuncts with Mercury in Aries, so now is a great time to reinvent the wheel and test the waters for new ideas.

If they don't work out as well as you had hoped, you'll feel less doubt about returning back to the drawing board while Mercury is in Aries until April 25.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, don't rush the process.

Some things that take up time, energy and resources are meant to be on hold at this time.

In due season, when the timing is perfect, the door will open. When it happens, trust your gut; you'll know.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, embrace the beauty of not knowing. It's a type of surprise that you may not be anticipating right now, but it's still a miracle in process.

Like all other happy endings, the pain and struggle you're experiencing now will show you how many ways you can succeed despite the obstacles you faced.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when you have people who believe in you, borrow their faith.

It's hard when you lose confidence in a situation. However, you don't have to go on this journey alone.

Lean in on the people who care for you and give you support when you need it.

Don't be shy about asking your friends for their love and support.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, be confident. It's important for you to see the way others view you right now.

You may feel encouraged to learn that you are admired and held in high regard.

Sometimes you can become so focused on self-improvement that you are overly critical of yourself.

However, the way that you demonstrate leadership and ownership in all that you do, speaks greatly about your character and reputation.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, live and learn. You may feel like you are back to square one.

You may need to relearn a few things so that you're more comfortable doing work you want to do.

It can take time to readjust after not being at work for so long.

However, you will quickly feel comfortable again.

Perhaps see how much better you are than you were before due to a strong sense of renewed purpose.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, what you have can become a form of currency and it's okay to barter and trade.

If you stocked up on too much of something, perhaps it's something someone else needs.

You might be able to get some items you want too, without needing to rush to the store and help a friend or family out in the process.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, relationships, and partnerships are things that get better with time.

Today, you may want to focus your attention on cultivating a deep bond based on trust and understanding.

You may have other things you wanted to get done, but sometimes your relationship is much more important.

It's okay to stop for a moment and put the rest on hold until you've managed your relational affairs.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when you feel like the world is taking up so much energy, call a timeout and set a boundary for yourself.

Tune out of social media and tune into where you are in the moment.

If you have some kinetic sand or something you can do with your hands to bring you back to your core center, like baking bread or making a craft, then try that instead.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, find your joy. You were never meant to live a mediocre existence.

You were meant to thrive and to explore life in all its beautiful complexities.

Today, you might find yourself thinking about what it will mean for you to feel free to do what you want.

Create your bucket list and start planning your next adventure.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, listen to advice and be willing to hear what others have to say.

Sometimes in life, you have to be the teacher and other times you play the role of the student.

Today, it's good for you to heed advice that you receive when it's given from a credible source or a friend that you know is trying to help even if the message isn't delivered as nicely as you'd like it to be.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, hold your tongue. You may have lots of ideas and thoughts brewing right now.

Of course, you want to bounce your ideas with others or even make an announcement that you're about to do something.

However, it's best to let your ideas ruminate for a little while longer until you're sure what direction you want to take.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be smart with money.

Spending what you have one that you don't need is not advised today.

Frugality will help you to stay focused and avoid any buyer's remorse later.

