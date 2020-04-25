Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Sunday, April 26, 2020

Make smart choices with love, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

It's time to put what you love in check, Venus will be turning retrograde soon.

If love is an action verb, you may find yourself interested in taking lots of steps to secure the areas of life that feel most important to you.

From what you own to the people who you depend upon, Venus in Gemini brings out the dynamics that come into play when people are involved with one another but think differently than we do.

Venus will trine Mars prior to going retrograde. Mars is the planet of ambition, determination and it's also the symbol of war.

What makes you feel controlled starts to become intolerable.

Some zodiac signs may even feel antagonistic towards anything that appears to have a semblance of control in their lives — especially where there's not an agreement or meeting of logic in that area.

Mars in Aquarius in trine with Gemini can foster a spirit of change and diversity.

Gemini is a sign of duality. So, for some zodiac signs who feel like their employers let them down during this time, they may start to pursue other means of business, including buying to sell objects on-line.

For couples or people who are in a relationship, Venus trine Mars can stir the pot where there's tension in your relationship, especially while the north node and the south node are shifting into Gemini - Sagittarius turf.

It's an opportunity for big changes in love and your home, for all zodiac signs.

But, it's best to do like Taurus, be diligent and plan for what it is you want to do, vs rushing in without thinking your options and challenges out thoroughly.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, pay closer attention to your conversations with others. What are you focusing on most?

These may be signs as to where Venus will be working in your life when retrograde. It's time to be more aware.

With your ruler in Aquarius, even tension among friendships and partners play the role of a mirror to help you to see into yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, as you continue to make provisions for your home, now, you'll also want to think proactively about the future.

There may have been some errors in your judgment or with decision-making where money and investments were involved.

Even though it will require quite a bit of effort on your part, work to understand how

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, things that you need right now may be easier to come by. You can have the gift of finding treasures easily online.

Money may also come your way without much effort.

This is a great time for job hunting, looking to make small sales and also for you to get your own home in order if you haven't already.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, try to avoid getting too caught up thinking about the past and putting more importance to details that are irrelevant right now.

Trust your intuition but test your perspective. Memory can be cloudy and hinder your judgment.

Be sure to have a friend that knows you well hear you out so you can hear yourself thinking aloud.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your adventure-seeking side may feel ready to go out in the world and explore.

You might find that you're ready to learn something new.

It might even be appealing to you to go back to school or to try a trade for a second career.

Put your feelers out and ask friends. Do some deep investigation into your choices.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, things are looking up for you, but it's still too soon to assume that the work is all done.

You may just be ready to turn the corner in a relationship. The light is at the end of the tunnel so it remains steadfast.

If you're single, you may be learning what not to do in relationships, and realize that there are some people you can't ever change...so you have to stop trying and also stop complaining.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a gift can come your way through a partner, business associate, or person that you care for and who looks out for you.

Take each moment as a gift and remain optimistic at this time.

The energy you put out into the universe will come back to you with the same energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, it's good to do things that make you feel good and secure within yourself.

You may feel better if you start the day with yoga or stretching. Make breakfast for yourself and watch your favorite shows while eating in bed.

Take it slow today, and ease into your things to do. Sometimes you just need a gentle break to heal your mind, body, and spirit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, there are times when you need to focus on the good stuff.

If you feel that it's hard to find what that is right now, borrow the idea of love from someone else.

Dive into reading a romance novel or watch a silly rom-com movie.

Read up on love stories between celebrities. Focusing on the good things in life will help you see beyond any negativity you feel right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, learn from youth. Sometimes wisdom comes from the most unlikely sources.

You may find that the more open-minded you are right now, the greater your chances are to learn things that are timely and befitting for our time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, spend a few extra moments chatting about your dreams, fears, and hopes with a good friend.

If you don't feel ready to talk things through, journal your ideas.

Keep them in a place where you can compare your current state of mind to where you are in 6-months.

You're going to be so surprised by how much you've changed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, old friends can be the glue that sticks tomorrow.

When you feel like something special in your life is going into unknown territory, lean on the people who show you the most support.

Sometimes the best wisdom comes from the people in your life that knew you before this time, and who appreciate where it is that you're going.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.