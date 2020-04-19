Today's Taurus Season Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, April 19, 2020

It's the last day of Aries season and Taurus season begins!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for the start of Taurus season for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Today is the last day the Sun is in Aries before it moves to Taurus season. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian.

With the Sun in Aries, you might find yourself wanting to put attention on yourself and practice self-care. If you have been wanting to treat yourself, then today is the day to do it.

You deserve to pamper yourself and give yourself what you need. If you have been wanting to work on a goal, then today is the day to work towards it.

If you have been needing to clean your home, then take the time to do so.

You may notice that you are feeling encouraged to put your energy towards working towards your goals or accomplishments.

So, use your passion right now to get things done. Take matters into your own hands and make a change.

Regardless, do what brings you joy and fulfillment. This is the last day of Aries season, so use the Aries energy to your advantage!

With the Moon in Pisces today, you may find that you are daydreaming and fantasizing more than usual.

You might also notice that you are more in touch with your creative side, so let it come out to play.

If you have been wanting to work on some creative projects then use the day to get those creative juices flowing.

It is an excellent day to draw, journal, sing, or engage in any hobby that is fun for you.

If you are in a committed relationship, then get ready because it just seems like love is in the air today.

You might feel like you and your love interest are bonding and becoming closer as the day progresses.

Be open to love and express your feelings because you will be rewarded for it.

If you are single, then you may notice that love will come to you in an unexpected way today.

You may meet someone when you least expect it and it could catch you by surprise. However, it is bound to be a pleasant surprise.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Aries, at times too much passion could overwhelm you. Today, you may be feeling like your loved one is smothering you with affection.

It is important you take some space to be by yourself instead of pushing them away.

Your significant other is bound to understand if you just tell them how you are feeling.

It is okay to take some time to connect to yourself and it could even make your relationship stronger.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Taurus, you might need to make a necessary difference when it comes to your relationship.

You can’t keep doing the same thing if you wish to move forward together.

Chances are, you know exactly what to do in order to make a change and you simply need to put in the work.

Be bold and spice it up. Your relationship should grow and strengthen right now, you and your partner just need to be ready for it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Gemini, you may notice that you have the energy and motivation to make a positive difference when it comes to your personal relationships.

If you feel like you have been neglecting your partner or not prioritizing them, then now is the time to show them they are a priority.

You may have been busy focusing on your work life, but now try to shift your focus to your social life and see how you can invest in it.

Show your friends and loved ones how much you love them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Cancer, you are bound to make some wonderful realizations right now when it comes to your love life.

Maybe there is a certain person in your life that you have been overlooking or not paying enough attention to.

Well, now you might see them for who they really are and see what a difference they can make in your life.

Also, don’t be afraid to be bold and tell them that you want their company.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Leo, you may have been hurt by someone in your past and you are still dealing with your emotions from it.

However, now is the time to face what you are feeling in order to leave it behind.

Don’t continue carrying your baggage with you, instead acknowledge it and be able to let it go.

Make room to accept wonderful opportunities and possibilities coming your way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Virgo, it is time you start understanding why your previous relationship may not have gone the way you planned.

By understanding what went wrong, you may learn a lot about how to make things right in your next or current relationship.

Instead of placing all the blame on your past partner, be able to take ownership of your own shortcomings and faults.

However, don’t beat yourself up about it but use it as a learning lesson and then leave the past in the past.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Libra, you are being called to get out of your comfort zone and take a big risk.

There may be some clear challenges presented in your love life but you have the strength to tackle them and power through.

You might even find that the biggest problems can be solved by being the bigger person and apologizing.

Whatever you decide to do, try to keep your head held high and be kind to your love interest.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Scorpio, work for what you desire right now. Only you have the power to make things happen for you, so take matters into your own hands.

If you have had your eyes on a cutie for a while, maybe it is time to strike up a conversation.

You will be rewarded for the big risks and bold moves you make today, so have courage especially when it comes to love.

Take the first step and you will be happy that you did.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Sagittarius, passion and romance is in the cards for you today and you will be left with a big smile on your face.

You and your love interest have wonderful chemistry and it seems to be bouncing off each other right now.

You can’t deny the spark that is between you so nurture it and let it expand.

Your partner is bound to be feeling the same thing so enjoy your time together and follow your bliss.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Capricorn, you might find that your energy is very intense today especially when it comes to your love life.

However, you simply can’t help but express yourself and say exactly what you are feeling.

It is important that you share your emotions with your lover no matter how strong they are.

Although they might be a little hesitant to open up at first, once they start they also won’t be able to stop.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Aquarius, you may be wondering if you should make bold moves or go with the flow right now.

However, the universe will support you if you decide to take initiative and you will be glad if you do.

You might have been waiting for the right time but you can’t just wait for good things to come. Instead, go for it before it passes you by.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Pisces, you might not realize how magnetic you are.

Today, you might notice that someone has their eye on you and you simply won’t be able to ignore it. If you like them back, be sure to tell them.

However, if you only see them as a friend then be sure to express that to them so you don’t lead them on.

Make sure you know what you want so you don’t hurt anyone's feelings.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.