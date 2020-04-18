Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, April 18, 2020

Can you feel the love tonight?

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon spends the day in Pisces.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

The Powerhouse of numerology is a time when you can plant seeds of profitability in your career and love life.

Venus is in Gemini until May 13. With Venus in Gemini, you may be more inclined to try new things and discover new paths.

If you have been wanting to get your goals accomplished, then utilize today to get things done or take some steps towards your objectives.

Whether you are in a committed relationship or single, your love life may intensify with Venus in Gemini. So, be open to the love all around you and welcome it in.

You may also notice that you are more inclined to express yourself and share your feelings right now.

Your communication skills are bound to be heightened, so use it to your advantage. If you want to take the next step in your relationship, then the universe will be on your side if you decide to discuss that with your sweetie.

If you are looking for love, a love interest might enter your life and catch you off guard.

However, they might sweep you off your feet and be willing to commit.

Regardless, you will want to socialize today and get to know people more. So, be the social butterfly you are and strike up a conversation with that person who catches your eye.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Aries, it might feel like today was meant for you and your partner to come together.

You and your love interest should spend the day talking and relaxing with one another and your love for each other will deepen.

Make the most out of your time together and do something special.

If you have been wanting to have a romantic dinner date, cook something special for your sweetie and have fun.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Taurus, love is in the air for you today. If you are in a committed relationship then get ready to fall even more in love with your significant other.

If you are single, you might meet someone who is ready to sweep you off your feet.

Either way, be open and wear your heart on your sleeve right now because great things are coming your way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Gemini, something may happen in your love life that catches you off guard.

You might have been feeling content with the way things have been going but a special surprise is coming your way.

This situation is bound to bring you happiness and joy so get excited about it.

It is possible that your love interest is going to show you how much they care for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Cancer, you may want to commit even more to your partner today and take the next step in your relationship.

However, you must be ready to put in the work and show them how ready you truly are.

Your love interest is bound to appreciate your willingness and will probably also be ready to move forward with you.

Things are looking up for you and your sweetie so trust in the process.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Leo, you might find love in a very unusual place today.

You could have a coworker or friend that you have viewed platonically but now you are starting to have more meaningful conversations with one another.

These conversations could start flowing and may be feeling effortless.

You might start to see them in a whole new light so be open to possibilities and don’t judge a book by its cover.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Virgo, your love life could feel really special at the moment.

You might be feeling more social and communicative right now, so you will thrive at any event you attend.

Go out and be the social butterfly that you are because you may meet someone that you will enjoy talking to.

This special person may be in your life for longer than you anticipated.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Libra, it may be difficult for you to make a plan or decision when it comes to your love life at the moment.

Instead of making any rash decisions, try to consider every angle and really take the time to think things through.

Once you begin thinking more clearly, the next step will become very evident.

Maybe the truth has been in front of you the whole time but use this moment to really see it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Scorpio, even though you feel inclined to put your partner first at times, it is important that you do what is best for you.

Right now, you should figure out what you need and want out of the relationship and ask for it.

Make sure you and your sweetie are on the same page and you are getting what you deserve. Don’t be afraid to put yourself first.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Sagittarius, you are not always one to say exactly what is on your mind.

However, you may feel the urge to express yourself and your love to your partner right now. Tell them exactly how you are feeling no matter how mushy you sound.

Your partner is bound to appreciate your declaration of love and will probably tell you how they are feeling also.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Capricorn, you may have a lot of questions regarding your current relationship.

Today, you might gain some insight and discover the answers to your questions.

However, they might not be the answers you wanted but you will be able to handle it well.

Once you know the truth it will be easier for you to move forward and make decisions.

You or your relationship may even get stronger right now because of it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aquarius, you and your partner may have had trouble communicating recently.

It is possible that there was a miscommunication that stirred things up between the two of you.

Today, try to have an open conversation with each other and really focus on listening to the other person.

If you actually hear each other out, it will be easier for you both to fix what went wrong in the first place.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Pisces, you may find your love life is getting too romantic right now and you could be feeling like you need an escape.

Instead of pushing your love interest away, try to find time to focus on yourself and take a break.

If you need some space, ask for it and your partner will probably be understanding and more than willing to give it to you.

After, you will be wanting to return to your partner and show your more romantic side. Until then, take the time you need to get into that headspace.

