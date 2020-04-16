Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 16, 2020

What is love star signs?

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries for three more days, then Taurus season begins.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius all day.

Today's daily number comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6 — The Nurturer.

Famous Life Path 6 people are known for their loving and caring nature. For example, the late Mother Teresa was a Life Path Number 6. These individuals possess all the wonderful qualities found in all digits before it.

It leads like a 1, harmonizes like a 2, and can create, manage, and think freely as numbers 3, 4, and 5.

With the Sun in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of the humanitarian, it's a great day to ponder what does love mean to you?

That's the biggest question I am trying to answer today. The definition of love can range from romantic to platonic to familial. We all love each other in different ways.

Sometimes we love each other as friends or we love each other like a brother or sister.

Then there are those times where you find someone you are romantically in love with. Where love is special to you.

There is not a one size fits all definition of love.

Even if you love someone as a friend it can transform into romantic love or friends can even become a part of your family.

Remember, your family does not necessarily mean that you are related to them by blood.

It can also mean that your family is who you make it. You can choose who your family is.

So, overall, love is what you decide you want it to be. Today, ask yourself what types of love are in your life?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Aries, the best type of love for you is that of friends.

You need friends in your life more than anything.

These friends make up your extended family.

They are the love that will guide you and make you feel whole.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Taurus, the type of love that you desire is that of a romantic type.

You need romantic love because you desire to be with someone on a really basic level.

In your romantic love is very special to you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Gemini, you need familial love in your life.

Your family can bring justification to you because they can reassure your feelings.

So, be grateful for your family and all the love that they bring you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Cancer, you also need familial love when you are tempted.

There are so many things that may distract you from what you should be doing in life.

But your family is here to help ground you and surround you with love that is unconditional.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Leo, you need some romantic love in your life.

You desire to feel some sort of connection with someone that is on a whole new level than what you have experienced before.

So, let yourself find someone to love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Virgo, friends are very important in your life because they bring you a different type of love.

Friends are always honest and will never make you feel bad about yourself.

They will cherish you and help you through anything.

They are your greatest emotional support.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Libra, you will fall into a romantic love situation with ease.

You will easily enter a new romantic relationship because you will let your partner take the reins.

They will help guide you and make you feel comfortable.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Scorpio, times are tough when you are alone.

So, you really need some unconditional friends right now.

They will help you talk through your problems and they will help you during your hardest times because they love you unconditionally.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Sagittarius, remember, staying inside does not mean you are not going to run into your soulmate out of the blue.

You have all the friendships and familial love that you will ever need.

So, now it's time for you to take a chance on finding your romantic love.

Let yourself have love because it's going to find you soon.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Capricorn, focus on the love you need to share with your family because they will return the love to you tenfold.

So, when you put in the effort into loving your family, they will also put in the effort for you as well.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Aquarius, take the time to really get to know your friends.

You need to make sure that they are in your life for the best interests and not for something sinister.

Friends are supposed to love you and be there for you unconditionally so you have to surround yourself with the right people who you can love and support in return.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Pisces, your romantic relationship is helping you shine bright.

You are thriving under all the unconditional love you are receiving.

As long as you are together, you will continue to soar under your partner's love.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.