Saturn Retrograde In Aquarius Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Starting May 11 - September 29, 2020

Your Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscopes is here for each zodiac sign in astrology starting May 11, 2020 through September 29, 2020.

What is retrograde? A planet is retrograde when it’s moving backward in the sky. Saturn rx is an optical illusion.

Saturn spends nearly two years in the sign of Aquarius, but it will be retrograde for 5 1/2 months, returning to Capricorn, then stationing direct to finish its planetary cycle.

How will Saturn retrograde impact your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

Saturn relates to career, work, and public persona for all zodiac signs.

The astrological father, Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn and is exalted in Libra.

Saturn is the second-largest planet after Mercury in the solar system.

It is known to bring structure, responsibility, stability, and commitments within our lives. It helps us have self-control and to live up to our inner values.

Saturn is the lord of karma, so anticipate some revision of where you messed up in life.

It also tests us and pushes us to be our best selves. Saturn creates ways for us to be independent and self-sufficient.

Saturn will bring us the opportunities to help each other, grow together, and focus on the most important things in our lives.

The year 2020 has been an interesting year so far and what makes it even more intriguing since January 1994, Saturn has entered Aquarius on March 22, 2020.

Saturn is known to be the ruling planet of structure and the limits of reality. The sign Aquarius is symbolized as Water.

Saturn rx means growth and maturity, for all zodiac signs.

Personal growth and accepting things for what they are without questioning them will be something that you will work on during this time.

Confidence and embracing the characters you have is a step in working towards personal growth.

Everything that you have been working towards is proof of your values and growth.

The wisdom that you have is because of your past experiences which help in your confidence.

Saturn in Aquarius means responsibility and taking control all while having passion and caring for humanity.

Due to COVID-19, we should be responsible and take care of each other.

We have to make sure we are all doing the right thing to ensure that we stay safe to save lives.

We all need a shoulder to lean on while we are dealing with this world pandemic, while we are in Saturn in Aquarius, let's embrace each other with respect and maturity.

Here's your Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope and how it impacts your zodiac sign from May 11 to September 29, 2020, per astrology:

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries, protect your energy. You are used to creating problems in your life and being overwhelmed when things go down.

You ultimately want peace and positive energy in life but somehow the drama seeks and attracts you.

Protecting the thing that you want most in life will bring you positive energy.

Yoga and meditation are great ways to incorporate good energy.

Focus on your own goals will be the best way to protect it.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus, anxiety has been at the forefront of your life.

During this time, you should remember that you should accept things for what they are.

Accept people for who they are especially when they expose their true identity to you.

Let go of all of the anxiety you have and start to look forward to the great gifts that life is giving you by being surrounded by the people who love you most.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Gemini, you can grow during this time. The growth of your financial, emotional, and mental health will be a great start.

Ensuring that you are doing the necessary steps to make sure you are heading in the right direction in life is a great start.

Eliminating all of the weight from your past is something you have been putting off but in order to thrive during this time you have to take these precautions.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Cancer, sensitivity is your new best friend.

You thrive on being optimistic about things you cannot change by always putting yourself first.

This is your time to shine. In order to be your best self, you have to remember to set goals and to follow them without any persuasion to do otherwise.

You will have the energy and mindset to do what you need to do for your goals because you are living in positivity.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leo, focus on your health.

Working out and eating the healthiest foods are a great start as well as incorporating yoga.

Do an entire body cleanse and remember to go for a quick run or swim that will give your body the fresh boost to start off this new healthier lifestyle.

The best way to feel amazing about yourself is to take care of yourself.

During Saturn retrograde in Aquarius remember your health.

Focus on doing the best you can to be healthy and strong.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo, protect your heart.

You have a great heart and sometimes people take it for granted.

You are known to love your family and friends regardless of their downfalls.

When it is time to return the favor and those same people don’t, it can become heartbreaking.

You are a very intelligent sign, and you catch on very quickly to things.

Protect your heart during this Saturn rx in Aquarius by focusing on loving yourself and working towards the personal goals you have set.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Libra (September 23-October 23)

Libra, you are known to be stable and consistent.

You are on track with your goals. You are always focused on your main objective in life, unless you fall in love with that one special person.

During this time, you should not get distracted or become easily influenced due to the excitement of new love in your life.

Always keep your eyes on the prize, and you will not have any regrets.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are known to be mysterious, brave, and secretive.

You often find yourself busy taking care of others and you give so much that it can become overwhelming.

During this time, you should focus on your overall health-mental and emotional mainly.

Try to focus on your own goals, express yourself to your loved ones instead of holding it all in.

Try a new hobby like writing in a new journal or a new exercise routine.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are motivated by money.

You are adventurous, hard-working, and stable.

During this time, you should try to focus on that new learning adventure that you have always wanted to do.

Try to focus on going after the goals that you have in your mind and not letting anything distract you.

You should stay away from distractions and keep pushing to get to your dreams.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are ambitious and responsible.

You are known for going for all of the dreams you have set in your mind.

During this time, try to focus on your inner values and goals.

You are focused on your financial resources and life that sometimes you forget that life consists of other things such as family and friends.

You should try to shift your focus on your loved ones and grow closer to them.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are creative, loyal, and unpredictable.

You often find yourself focused on finding true love that when it does not work out, you begin to blame yourself.

During this time, focus on yourself and discovering new things that you would like to do.

You should try to tap into your creative side by creating a new piece of art or a new DIY project.

Once you shift your focus to yourself, you will find someone who will appreciate you.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are empathetic, extremely creative, and easy-going.

You are emotional and can be easy to love if you are with the person you truly want to be with.

You are known to be intuitive at times and you have a strong gut reaction. You often find yourself stressed about finances and finding your dream career.

During this time, focus on your social circle and slow down on stressing about things that are out of your control.

You should call or text an old friend and set up a friendship date.

Get back into hanging out with friends to relieve your stress.

Make sure you talk to your closest family and friends about the stressful parts of your life because they will always love and support you.

