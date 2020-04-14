Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Alert! Today can be intense.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Quarter Moon perfects today at 7:58 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's Aries Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn and we are highly motivated, perhaps slightly dramatic in the name of progressive change.

Anything that comes into contact with Pluto can be pushed to an extreme.

The Sun in Aries can be easily irritable, and today it can promise to do good on this reputation rumor due to squares made with multiple planets first thing this morning.

The Aries Sun also squares Jupiter in Capricorn. Jupiter is benevolent wherever it is positioned even though in the tenth solar house the planet for good fortune is debilitated.

This only means that you have to work twice as hard to get what you want out of life, and after the April 4th Jupiter - Pluto conjunction, this is a positive omen for the future. Hard work will pay, but you have to earn it.

The Sun also squares Saturn in Aquarius. Saturn is here to free you up from burdens that hold you back from progress.

What does Saturn remove for all zodiac signs while in Aquarius? Traditional views, which are outdated and futuristically problematic.

The Aries Sun also semi-squares the planet of possessions, beauty, and love — Venus, which is in adaptive Gemini.

Venus in Gemini is mutable and sharp. Our ideas help to pave the way for new ideas.

Perhaps business-related ones, and now is the time to get a side hustle if you don't have one already.

The last harsh aspect that the Sun in Aries makes today is with the Moon in Capricorn entering Aquarius.

Work will reveal what we have to focus on next. And, what this can provide is a breakthrough innovation that benefits others.



However, with all this tense energy it can be easy to lose sight of the good things that you're experiencing right now.

If you catch yourself getting caught up into the haste of a matter or drawn to sensationalized topics, pull back and put yourself back in check. This too shall pass.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's time to shift gears.

It's time to adopt a new attitude when it comes to a growth mindset.

Adjust your train of thought from doing all by yourself to seeing how you can maximize the strength of a team to accomplish a big goal where everyone — including you — win.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, apply your energy toward work-related matters.

If you're looking for a job, don't be afraid to apply to something that's outside of your comfort zone, but where you have an interest.

Today, you may find that your skill set is actually desired beyond what you already have done and new doors open for you.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, apply your new ideas into concrete action.

You have had an epiphany and even though it feels too soon to move things into order.

Now is a great time to trust your instincts and test fate's ability to meet you where trust and opportunity intersect.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you see things from a new point of view, and your circle of trust widens.

Someone special can come into your life and the relationship benefits one another in a way that is seamless and productive. Be open to the possibilities.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, change is hard but necessary.

You may find that you're able to take what stresses you and use it to be what motivates you.

When you feel that you cannot accept a certain situation any longer, let that be the driver of your new choices.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, joy often comes after putting in long hours and hard work.

While right now it can feel as though you're doing so much more than you ever thought would be necessary, if in your heart it feels worth it, then trust your gut.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a mentor or wise friend can help to guide your thoughts and ideas in the right direction.

You may feel that you are able to accomplish so much then you realize with the right guidance and counsel. Search for it.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, communicate a goal. Sometimes you just need to bounce your ideas off of another person to hear yourself think.

You may benefit from a coffee chat, even if it's online with a business-minded friend.

If you feel that you're over your head with a concept, why not look up videos on the subject.

Subject matter experts often create libraries on their subject expertise to help novices like you understand how to succeed in a new field.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, money matters. You may be job hunting and what you want can require a commute further than you anticipated.

Perhaps a long-distance move may be in order.

If you're looking for opportunities related to money, don't limit yourself to your own neighborhood.

There's opportunities everywhere in the world and sometimes the risk is necessary.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, how you feel now will change, so prepare for an adjustment.

You may feel that you're firm on a decision or choice you have in mind, but realize as you mature and adjust to the world, your own perspective will, too.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, go back to the basics. It's easy to think that your life is only made of what you know.

But your family of origin may also influence the choices and interests you have today.

Investigate your history to see what has been done well, and what mistakes your family repeats, so you can avoid them.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, friendships can form a blind spot for you today. You may have confided into someone and they can't see that you've outgrown your past.

If you feel stuck or that others' opinions can't adapt to your current situation, then focus on how you feel and your own point of view.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.