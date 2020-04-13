Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 13, 2020

Grant yourself grace, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries until April 19. The Moon spends the day in Capricorn.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today has the markings of productivity with both the Sun and Moon in initiating zodiac signs.

Sometimes you have to do what you need to do even when you don't want to do it.

Today's Quarter Moon in Capricorn encourages all zodiac signs to push toward the finish line, however, prepare to be easily distracted.

Today's Moon in Capricorn squares Mercury in Aries, so how you think about work (or others) can compete against the way you feel.

The Moon trines Uranus in Taurus. It can be difficult to narrow options down to a single decision.

Various options can come up today and make it hard to know which one is ideal.

The Sun in ambitious Aries works against Pluto in Capricorn.

You can rise above the emotional chaos by applying action steps that you have planned ahead.

The Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and this astrological energy can lend itself to overspending.

Be sure not to fall into a money pit buying online items that you don't really need.

It can feel like your luck has run out momentarily if you have been working on getting something done earlier but things don't advance the way you had hoped them to.

With the Sun square Saturn in Aquarius, today's energy works best when you have set your agenda in advance.

Make sure to prioritize with check-offs on what to do and give yourself a deadline. Focus on your goals and objectives

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are ambitious today. You may find yourself anticipating accomplishing many things before the day has ended.

However, if you do hit a snag in your plans early on, don't worry. Readjust your expectations and be flexible with your timeline.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, be alert to spending more money than you need to at a problem you can't solve.

You may be inclined to buy an object you hope will simplify a problem or make a situation better.

However, this can be a bandaid on a wound that will never heal. Be sure to check your motives so that your actions and choices match.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it can be easy to change your mind today.

You may have mixed feelings about a purchase and feel that it's better to go forward and not miss out.

However, it can be hard to reverse a choice you won't have made based on certainty.

Taking risks on decisions you're not committed to can be a bad idea.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, don't be afraid to make choices that you feel benefits you and your partner.

You may find yourself in a situation where you have to make a decision for your mate without counseling them first.

Even though taking a leadership role at this time can be hard, you may choose to do so out of necessity.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's perfect for setting the tone of your agenda early on.

Meditate, pray or do something spiritual to clear your mind first thing in the morning.

If you catch yourself facing a work-related conflict that causes you to stress, counter the tension by doing something to recenter yourself.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, be your self today. Your reputation for hard work shines brightly today.

Whatever you are doing, at work or home, your personality and character are what others find most intriguing and attractive in you.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today, connect with your parents and the past.

You may have some healing that needs to take place between you and a maternal mother figure.

If you have a rift between a mother or other female figure in your family, today you may find a way to bridge the relationship back to wholeness.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may make a close connection today with a kindred spirit.

If you have an event where you are an online speaker or want to make a presentation it's a wonderful day for you to grasp the power of your words.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today, you may find yourself drawn toward material comforts and long for space that feels comfortable, yet simple.

You may be drawn to a new passion project or commitment.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today, you have an opportunity to learn and grow.

You may feel more interested in your own life than that of others. It's a great day to study financial investments and new currency.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, be spiritually open. Pay attention to your dreams today.

Tonight, things can present themselves to you through daydreams, visions of the future and the subconscious way you attract people into your life.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today, a change in your social status can bring you into a new social circle.

If you have been keeping to yourself, it's a great day to break out of your shell. Try to reach out to friends or acquaintances to catch up and reconnect.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.