Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 13, 2020

What motivates your love life, star signs?

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The Sun is in the Cardinal zodiac sign of go-getter Aries. The Moon spends the day in the Cardinal zodiac sign of determined Capricorn.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3 — The Creative.

With the Sun in a Cardinal zodiac sign — Aries, you may feel extra motivated to accomplish your personal and relationship goals. It's the last week of this solar transit, so the intensity builds.

This last week of Aries season, you could feel like you can get anything done and with that attitude — you feel like you can do anything!

The Moon spends an entire day in the Cardinal energy of workhorse Capricorn, you might feel very motivated and want to make plans towards achieving your goals.

You could feel like you want to reach success and know exactly what you need to do in order to get there.

So, take those necessary first steps in the right direction.

With Venus in Gemini, you are feeling curious when it comes to your love life, and success is underway.

If you are in a relationship, you may be feeling like you want to learn even more about your partner.

You could want to know their inner self and understand what makes them who they are.

So, have a conversation that allows you to dig deep instead of merely scratching the surface.

If you are single, you might find yourself more open to love that is coming your way.

There might be someone in particular that catches your eye and now you feel ready to take the next steps towards getting to know them.

You are ready to bound and connect with someone in a way that you haven’t done before.

Today will be an exciting and fun day for your love life, so enjoy it.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, April 13, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Aries, you may feel very inspired to change up your love life right now.

You could have innovative ideas and creative ways to make your relationship feel new and fresh.

If you and your partner have been wanting to try something adventurous and exciting, now is the time to go for it.

You might want to take a yoga class together or start a book club together.

Either way, you both will have a fun time together and whatever you do right now will bring you closer together.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Taurus, you might have some relationship goals you want to get accomplished right now.

You could be feeling very motivated to make sure things are heading in the right direction.

It is advisable that you make a plan so you can hold your and your partner accountable as things progress.

You might even find that things are going your way right now so use this energy to your advantage.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Gemini, you might meet a lot of new people right now.

You might be feeling extra social so show off the social butterfly side to you.

People around you are bound to find you magnetic and will likely be drawn to you right now.

You could even meet someone that catches your eye, and they might stick around for a while.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Cancer, you might have been hiding your more vulnerable and romantic side.

However, your love interest wants to get to know you on a deeper level so don’t shy away from showing them who you truly are.

Once you begin opening up, you might realize how effortless and comfortable you feel with your sweetheart.

Your lover may appreciate your honesty and will also show you the inner parts to them as well.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

Leo, you might discover that love is hard work.

You may have been feeling like your relationship has been moving along perfectly. Only now you are hitting a rough patch.

Instead of giving up and letting it get the best of you, work towards pushing past it and coming out on the other side.

Going through difficult situations will only make your relationship stronger, so look at this as a wonderful opportunity for growth.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Virgo, it is best that you have an open mind when it comes to love today.

You might meet someone that is very unique and you might not understand them right off the bat.

It is possible that they see things from a different perspective and move through life in a different way.

However, the more you get to know them the more you will appreciate their originality.

Sometimes love does not look the way you think it will, so be open right now.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Libra, people around you might be passing judgments on your love life right now.

Simply, they just might not understand your relationship and are voicing their opinions because they care about you.

However, only you know your relationship and if it feels like it is the best for you then keep doing what you are doing.

Sooner or later, the people around you will understand that you are taking care of yourself and will trust you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Scorpio, you may be feeling on edge and a tad angry right now.

However, don’t take your frustrations out on your partner because they only want to see you happy.

If you feel the urge to snap at them, maybe take some space to find your inner calm.

They will understand that you could be in a bad mood and they will likely encourage you to do what you need to do to cheer up.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Sagittarius, love is in the air for you today.

You might meet someone unexpectedly and they are going to sweep you off your feet.

This person has wonderful energy and they want to take you on a fun adventure, so get ready for it.

Today is sure to be a fun day for you so embrace what life has to offer.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Capricorn, you may have been working extra hard towards your goals recently.

However, you could have been neglecting your partner and not giving them the attention they deserve.

So, show them that they are a priority and treat them to a romantic dinner or surprise them with a gift.

Simply, show them how much you care about them and they will appreciate it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Aquarius, you might be feeling like you want to learn more about your love interest right now.

What makes them tick and what are they deeply passionate about? Well, find out!

It will be exciting for you to uncover what makes them who they are and you might find a lot out about yourself in the process as well.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Pisces, you may have your eye on someone but have been too afraid to tell them how you feel about them.

Well, today you might be feeling more confident and ready to make a bold move.

So, be a little flirty with them and see how they respond.

Chances are, they have been feeling the exact same way and will appreciate your straightforwardness.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.