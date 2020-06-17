Horoscope This Weekend For All Zodiac Signs — Friday, June 19 - Sunday, June 21, 2020

Have a lovely weekend!

Your horoscope for this weekend is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting June 19-21, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini until June 20, 2020, and it will ingress into the sign of Cancer on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

What does the horoscope for this weekend have in store for your zodiac sign's love life?

From Friday to Saturday, the Moon is in Gemini. On Sunday, there is a New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Cancer.

With the Sun in Gemini on Friday and Saturday, you may find that your communication skills are heightened.

You may feel more inclined to socialize and have deep conversations with those around you.

You may also be very curious to learn new things regarding topics that pique your interest.

The Sun enters the zodiac of Cancer this weekend on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

With Cancer season beginning on Sunday, you will feel more inclined to spend time with your family and loved ones.

You might find yourself wanting to be at home and doing DIY projects that make your home feel more comfortable.

You will also feel very caring and nurturing, so take care of the people you love.

With the Moon in Gemini on Friday and Saturday, you will find yourself more connected to your thoughts and emotions.

You may even feel more introspective during this time, so allow yourself to think things through.

You might also want to focus on projects that are interesting to you and that get your creative juices flowing.

So, work towards your aspirations and learn as much as you can. You could also want to read and write a lot these days!

On Sunday, with the New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Cancer you may find that you are searching for peace and quiet on this day.

You might also notice that your emotions are heightened so it is a great time to figure out what you are feeling.

Connect to your feelings and connect to what makes you feel motivated.

To find out more about your horoscope this weekend, here is a tarot card reading for all zodiac signs from June 19-21, 2020.

Horoscope for this weekend — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Weekend tarot: Seven of Swords

Aries, you can’t hide your emotions this weekend.

If something is on your mind or bothering you, you must tell your partner.

You should aim to have open and honest conversations with your sweetheart in order to keep your relationship moving in a positive direction.

Horoscope for this weekend — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Weekend tarot: Death

Taurus, it is important that you take things seriously when it comes to your relationship.

You tend to see the lighter side to things and enjoy having fun, but sometimes you have to have deep conversations with your partner.

Show your love interest that you care and are willing to put hard work into your partnership.

Horoscope for this weekend — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Weekend tarot: Queen of Pentacles

Gemini, you might want to take the next step when it comes to your relationship.

If you want to make more of a commitment to your partner, tell them how you are feeling.

Make sure that you both are on the same page so you can move forward together.

Horoscope for this weekend — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Weekend tarot: Knight of Wands

Cancer, you could be feeling very passionate and romantic this weekend.

You might want to plan a cute romantic dinner with your love interest. Either way, tell them how much you care and love them.

Chances are, your appreciation and love for one another will grow even stronger.

Horoscope for this weekend — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Weekend tarot: Ten of Wands

Leo, you might be feeling very distant from your partner at the moment.

Perhaps they are focusing on themselves and their goals right now and they are not giving you too much attention.

Try your best to tell them how you are feeling because they probably aren’t doing it intentionally.

By the end of the weekend, you will be feeling a lot more secure in your relationship.

Horoscope for this weekend — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Weekend tarot: Six of Pentacles

Virgo, you may be having a hard time expressing what is on your mind.

It may simply feel like your thoughts and feelings are scrambled.

However, trust that your partner understands you a lot more than you think.

So speak from your heart and they will know what you mean.

Horoscope for this weekend — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Weekend tarot: Ten of Cups

Libra, someone from your past may come into your life this weekend.

Instead of pushing them away, give them a chance and hear what they have to say.

It is likely that you have both changed and grown a lot since you last saw them.

So, get to know who they are now.

Horoscope for this weekend — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Weekend tarot: Judgement

Scorpio, your head might have been up in the clouds recently.

However, it is important that you come back down to earth and deal with some problems in your relationship you may have been avoiding.

Once you face them head on, you may realize that they were easier to face than you thought and a weight will be lifted off your shoulders.

Horoscope for this weekend — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Weekend tarot: The Hierophant

Sagittarius, you might have some questions when it comes to your relationship and significant other.

This weekend, the answers will be revealed to you.

Once you learn the truth, you will know exactly how to proceed and what steps to take.

Either way, listen to your intuition and your gut.

Horoscope for this weekend — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Weekend tarot: Two of Cups

Capricorn, you may have your eyes on a special someone.

Although, you might have been nervous to tell them how you feel because you are scared they will let you down.

However, it is important you make a bold move and you might find that you will be rewarded for it.

Horoscope for this weekend — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Weekend tarot: Ace of Pentacles

Aquarius, you might have been working incredibly hard recently and have not had time to spend with your love interest.

This weekend, put your responsibilities on the back burner and connect to your sweetheart.

You might want to cook them a nice meal or surprise them with a thoughtful gift to show them that you have been thinking of them.

Horoscope for this weekend — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Weekend tarot: Five of Pentacles

Pisces, when things become too real you tend to retreat into your shell.

You might realize that your feelings for your love interest have become incredibly intense.

However, don’t run away from these strong feelings and instead share them with your partner.

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.