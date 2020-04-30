Weekend Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings, By Zodiac Sign, Friday, May 1 - Sunday, May 3, 2020

Wear your heart on your sleeve!

YourTango's free astrology forecast is here with weekend horoscopes and love tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over on Friday, May 1, Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The Sun is in Taurus and the Moon is in Leo on Friday and then moves into Virgo for Saturday and Sunday.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

With the Sun in Taurus, you may be feeling especially appreciative and grateful for the things that bring you happiness right now.

You could be looking at the bright side more than you normally do and feel like you are enjoying life at the moment.

It is also likely that you appreciate loyalty and patience. Your loyal side is also coming out, so show your love interest how much you want to stand by their side.

With the Moon in Leo on Friday, it is possible that you are feeling warm and generous.

You could also be feeling very connected with your inner-child and silly side!

This is a wonderful day to spend time with your love interest and giggle together about your inside jokes.

You may just want to enjoy the love you feel all around you, so take it in and spread your love right back!

With the Moon in Virgo on Saturday and Sunday, you could be motivated to organize and make sure everything is in order right now.

If you have chores that need to get done, then do them!

You will want to spend these days tying up loose ends and making sure you are prepared for the week to come.

If you have any goals you want to accomplish, take the necessary steps towards crossing them off your to-do list.

These are also wonderful days to make relationship goals and access to how your relationship is going.

Do you or your partner need to do anything differently? Are you getting what you want out of the relationship?

Don’t be afraid to ask yourself those important questions right now because you have the determination to find answers!

To find out more about your 2020 Taurus season weekend horoscopes, here is your love tarot card readings for all zodiac signs starting Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Aries, you might feel like you are at a fork in the road when it comes to your relationship.

Although you may not know which path to follow, you should try to follow your intuition.

Make sure that you don’t make any rash decisions right now and instead try to focus on what you really want and need going forward.

Figure out your feelings and let them guide you.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

Taurus, you may be feeling apprehensive about making a move or asking a certain person on a date right now.

Remember, there is no time like the present!

They could be holding their cards close to their chest but once you show interest they are bound to appreciate it.

So, be bold and courageous right now and tell them how you are feeling.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

Gemini, at times you try to attract people by showing off your big personality.

However, that method might not be so effective on that special person who catches your eye.

Instead, try to get to know them on a more personal and intimate level and they will appreciate the attention you are giving them.

Have a deep conversation with them and truly make them feel seen. In doing this, you are bound to grab their attention.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Cancer, you may be dealing with someone who is playing games with you at the moment.

However, their games are not coming from a malicious place and they are simply trying to play too hard to get.

Instead of taking their words at face value, try to read between the lines.

Their way of showing interest is very different from yours.

However, once you pick up on their tactics, it will be easier for you to form a real connection.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Leo, you might be keeping your walls up and your heart guarded right now.

However, your love interest wants to see the real you, so try your best to let them in a bit more.

They will like and appreciate the real you, so be authentically yourself.

You could have been burned in the past and feel like it is hard to trust certain people, but this love interest could be very different from those in your past.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Star

Virgo, you may find love in a very unexpected place!

You could meet someone right now who sees the world in a different way and it could be difficult for you to understand them at first.

However, once you have a deeper conversation with them you may realize you are more alike than you thought.

So, don’t judge a book by its cover and you will be rewarded for it. Once you start chatting with this interesting person, you may not be able to stop.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Libra, you could be in the process of making an important decision when it comes to your relationship right now.

However, it is important that you distance yourself from your partner to take the time to connect with your inner self.

Before jumping to conclusions, meditate on how this decision could impact your relationship.

You should want to go into this decision-making process with a lot of thought behind it, so try to see it from all perspectives.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Scorpio, you may be one to avoid conflict and this weekend you are meant to confront some of your relationship issues.

Although these problems may be minuscule, it is important to discuss them openly and honestly so that they can get resolved.

It will be much easier for you and your partner to move forward once you clear the air.

So, say what is on your mind and you will be glad that you did.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you may be feeling a tad paranoid and anxious at the moment.

It is possible that you feel like your partner is against you in some way but this may not be the truth.

In fact, you could be letting your imagination run wild and may be having a difficult time seeing things as they are.

Instead of overthinking and giving power to your fears, try to see things clearly and know that your partner cares for you deeply.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

Capricorn, you have grown a lot when it comes to your relationships.

However, you may be holding on to some past fears and baggage that you simply need to let go of.

Don’t blame yourself or judge yourself for things that have happened long ago.

Instead, see how far you have come and be proud of yourself.

There is no use in bringing negativity into your current relationship so leave it the past.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Aquarius, you may be feeling like your partner is being distant with you at the moment.

However, they may be dealing with their own issues and need some space to sort it out.

So, don’t take it personally and instead give them their space.

They will say what is bothering them once they feel ready to.

Create a safe space for them and show them how much you love and support them.

Be there for your partner but let them figure out how they are feeling first.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

Pisces, you might be overthinking certain things when it comes to your relationship.

However, you might be overthinking because you are scared of what will happen when your next move.

Instead of hiding behind your thoughts and letting them control you, follow your heart.

Deep down you know what you should do, so do it.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.