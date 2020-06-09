July 2020 Monthly Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Plus, a bonus tarot card reading for love.

Your July 2020 monthly horoscopes are here with a love tarot card reading for each of the zodiac signs is here.

Here's what astrology predicts for your love life, friendships, career while the Sun is in Cancer entering Leo during the Full and New Moon, too.

What does the astrology of July 2020 have in store for the zodiac signs' monthly horoscopes?

The month of July begins with the Sun in Cancer with a Waxing Gibbous Moon in Scorpio.

There are a lot of planetary changes that take place over the month of July, so buckle up!

With the Cancer season lasting until July 22, you will feel motivated to take care of your loved ones.

Important astrology dates for the month of July 2020:

July 5, 2020: Full Buck Moon Lunar Appulse Eclipse in Capricorn

July 12, 2020: Third Quarter Moon in Aries

July 13, 2020: Mercury stations direct

July 20, 2020: New Moon in Cancer

July 22, 2020: Sun ingress Leo

July 27, 2020: First Quarter Moon in Scorpio

When will the Moon be void of Course during the month of July?

(All times EST)

July 1, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Sagittarius, 9:20 p.m. - 9:21 p.m.

July 3-4, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Capricorn, 9:06 a.m - 12:48 a.m.

July 6, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Aquarius, 5:35 a.m. - 6:08 a.m.

July 7-8, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Pisces, 12:37 a.m. - 2:13 p.m.

July 10-11, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Aries, 11:49 a.m. - 1:06 a.m.

July 13, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Taurus, 11:54 a.m. - 1:34 p.m.

July 15, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Gemini, 11:21 p.m. - 1:19 a.m.

July 17-18, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Cancer, 5:14 p.m. - 10:24 a.m.

July 20, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Leo, 1:55 p.m. - 4:16 pm

July 21-22, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Virgo, 8:27 p.m. - 7:40 p.m.

July 24, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Libra, 7:08 p.m. - 9:54 p.m.

July 26-27, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Scorpio, 9:09 p.m. - 12:12 a.m.

July 29, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Sagittarius, 12:01 a.m. - 9 3:25 a.m.

July 30-31, 2020: Void of Course Moon in Capricorn, 8:08 p.m. - 7:58 p.m.

It is believed that tracking the Moon's cycle is a helpful tool in avoiding problems. So, during these times, avoiding shopping sprees, major life-changing decisions, or the signing contracts.

How does the month of July during the 2020 Cancer season affect your horoscope?

You will be more inclined to show your nurturing and motherly side to the people you care for.

You may also find that you want to spend a lot of time at home and with your family.

It may be a good idea for you to focus on making your home a nice and calming space.

You could want to organize your home or do some DIY at-home projects that will set up a nice home environment for you.

You could also feel extra emotional, so feel your feelings this month. Lead with your emotions and let them guide you.

How does the Full and New Moon affect your zodiac sign's monthly horoscope this July?

There will be a Full Moon in Capricorn on July 5, 2020. This Full Moon will inspire you to complete projects that you have left open-ended.

If you have been working towards goals or projects, now it will be the perfect opportunity to finish and complete them.

With the energy of the Full Moon, you will feel more inspired and motivated to work towards your accomplishments.

There will be a New Moon in Cancer on July 20, 2020.

With the New Moon and Sun in Cancer, you will pay extra attention to your family and home life.

If some problems arise in your family life, you will be able to solve them. Either way, you will be focused on making sure your family feels loved and cared for.

To learn more about your July 2020 monthly horoscope, here's what astrology predicts for each of the zodiac signs:

Monthly Horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card Reading: The Sun

Aries, you will tend to feel very optimistic and positive this month.

Things will seem to go your way and your hard work will definitely pay off. Keep working towards your goals and aspirations because the energy from the universe will reward you during July.

With the Sun in Leo after July 23, you may notice that you are working even more diligently towards your career goals.

You may also want to work out and get your body moving because you will find that it makes you feel energized and upbeat.

It is a great time to start yoga or another sporty activity that gets your blood pumping.

When it comes to love, you may find that you are more sensitive than usual.

It may be beneficial for you to show your partner your more vulnerable side and it can help your connection grow even more.

Monthly Horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card Reading: Ace of Cups

Taurus, with the presence of Mars you may notice that your thoughts are clear and you are more concentrated.

You will be able to reach your goals in your career as well as in your relationships.

You might also notice that you are more curious and want to learn new things during this month, so follow your passions and what piques your interest.

This is a great month to take up a new hobby or even take an online class on a topic that you are curious about.

When it comes to love, you may notice that you are leading with empathy and kindness during July.

If you and your partner reach a disagreement, you may be able to move past it by seeing things from your partner's point of view.

Either way, spread love and allow your relationship to grow stronger. Show your partner your more gentle and vulnerable side.

Monthly Horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card Reading: Knight of Cups

Gemini, you might get wrapped up in your emotions and feelings this month.

If you have been suppressing or avoiding your feelings, they will come out now and you will no longer be able to hide them.

However, this will be for the best because you will be able to relieve any tension or negative feelings that you have kept bottled up.

In your relationship, it will be important that you tell your partner what you are feeling and clear the air.

Allow your feelings to come out and it may help you to meditate, journal, or simply sit with your thoughts.

Once you are able to express your feelings, you will feel like a weight is being lifted from your shoulders.

However, you should try to do more activities that allow you to be by yourself because being with a group may be tough on you.

This month will help you communicate openly and honestly, so be open to the process.

Monthly Horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card Reading: King of Wands

Cancer, sometimes it is difficult for you to take the lead and influence others.

However, this month you will find that you naturally slip into leadership roles and can manage others more effectively.

Use these skills to your advantage by working towards your goals with others. If you have some work to do, you may want to ask your loved ones to help out and get involved.

Either way, you will do great things while working right now because your thoughts and communication skills are razor sharp.

However, be sure to take care of your body because you may be working so hard that you forget to take care of yourself.

So, make sure to get plenty or rest, stay hydrated, and take breaks when you need to.

When it comes to your relationship, you will notice that you are more observant in regards to your partner.

If your significant other is feeling a certain way, you will be able to see their emotions and thoughts more clearly.

So use this to help them open up and show them that you are always there to give them love and support.

Use your sympathy to show your love interest that you care deeply for them.

Monthly Horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card Reading: Queen of Pentacles

Leo, be cautious with your spending habits this month. You may realize that you are having a difficult time monitoring your finances.

So, put some effort into creating a budget and pay attention to your spending. Just be mindful and hold yourself accountable so that you do not let things get out of hand.

If there are any big items that you want to purchase, it might be beneficial for you to save up to buy the next month.

When it comes to love, you will feel very energetic and excited. You may want to partake in more adventures and spontaneous activities with your love interest.

It will also benefit your relationship to try new things and spice it up a little! So have fun and go with the flow.

Your relationship will flourish and thrive this month so enjoy spending time with your partner.

Monthly Horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card Reading: Queen of Cups

Virgo, you should feel very calm and at peace this month. You also tend to be very reasonable, so if any obstacles arise it will be easier for you to get past them with a realistic attitude.

In your relationship, it will be best for you and your sweetheart to find some time to escape.

You may want to go on a road trip or take a long hike with one another. Being out in nature will help you connect to each other and appreciate each other more.

However, someone may come into your life right now that is looking to belittle you.

This person may try to take you down a notch but do not let them get to you.

In fact, they could be projecting their own insecurities onto you and it actually has little to do with you.

So, let it roll off your shoulders and try not to pay attention to it.

Towards the end of the month, new opportunities will arise.

Welcome to these new opportunities because they could bring you closer to reaching your goals.

Monthly Horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card Reading: The Tower

Libra, you may have some days this month that will make you feel down in the dumps.

These bad moods may not even be triggered by something specific, but you must ride it out and try to look at the light at the end of the tunnel.

Try to do things that bring you joy and happiness in order to turn your frown upside down.

However, know that sometimes you have to go through a rough patch in order to grow and heal.

So, feel your feelings and work through them as best as you can.

Also, have hope in knowing that it will pass and you will come out on the other side much stronger.

It may be beneficial for you to reach out to a friend or loved one that will support you through these tough times.

With Mercury in Leo during this month, you may feel more inclined to take center stage when it comes to your career.

You will accomplish a lot of your goals and also be recognized for it. You may even get a raise or promotion this month, so show off your talents to others.

When it comes to your relationship, you may notice that it is easier for you to express your thoughts and feelings this month.

So have deep conversations with your partner and really let it bring you both closer together.

You are able to communicate openly and honestly with your significant other, so let them in and tell them how you are feeling.

Monthly Horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card Reading: Knight of Pentacles

Scorpio, you have been working very hard recently but might need a long break.

It is likely that you are feeling tired and burnt out, so put your responsibilities on the back burner.

Your tasks will still be waiting for you when you return, but don’t worry about them too much.

Get some rest and do things that help you feel calm and happy.

You may even find that while you take the time relaxing, you will get more ideas and inspiration for when you return back to your work.

However, just try to connect to your thoughts and feelings right now.

When it comes to your relationship, you may feel a tad distant from your partner.

Perhaps they are going through a rough time or thinking about their own things that they are not giving you a lot of attention.

Instead of letting it get to you, tell them how you are feeling.

Chances are, they did not even realize they were doing it in the first place and it wasn’t intentional.

Once you communicate with them, they will make more of an effort to spend quality time with you.

Monthly Horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card Reading: Ace of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you might have been thinking about following a different path when it comes to your career.

This month, you may be given the opportunity to go in a new direction!

So, be open to new opportunities and go in the direction that feels right to you even if it doesn’t make too much sense.

The universe will lead you on the right path, so trust in the process.

When it comes to your love life, you may discover that love is in the air for you this July.

If you are in a committed relationship, your partner may really invest in the partnership and want to show you how much they love you.

If you are looking for love, a special person may come into your life and they want to whisk you away on an adventure.

This certain person may sweep you off your feet, so get ready. Either way, be open to love and wear your heart on your sleeve.

Monthly Horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card Reading: Three of Cups

Capricorn, you might want to reach out to your friends or loved ones that you haven’t talked to in a while.

You may have been working incredibly hard but have been neglecting your personal relationships.

So, check in on your friends and show them that you are there for them.

You may even come to find that one of your friends is going through a difficult time and needs your love and support.

Either way, you will feel a lot better if you spend time with your friends this month and make time to socialize.

When it comes to your love life, you may notice that someone from your past comes into your life right now.

Instead of pushing them away, be open to them, and hear what they have to say.

It is likely that you and this person have changed and grown a lot since you last saw them.

So get to know who they are now and give them a chance. They might even stick around for a while.

Monthly Horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card Reading: Seven of Cups

Aquarius, your emotions may be heightened this month and it could cause you to have clouded judgment.

It will be important for you to connect to your feelings but try not to let them control you.

Try your best to see things for how they are instead of how you want them to be.

It may be hard for you to see the truth this month, but listen to your intuition and let your gut lead you in the right direction.

When it comes to your relationship, you may be looking at your partner through rose-colored glasses.

Perhaps you are putting them on a pedestal instead of seeing them for who they are.

Try to really appreciate them instead of an idea of them.

You might discover that the real them is even better than you anticipated!

Monthly Horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card Reading: The Magician

Pisces, your creative juices will be flowing this month. It may be beneficial for you to collaborate with your friends that are also working towards creative projects.

Remember, teamwork makes the dream work! Either way, work towards a project that you truly believe in and can make a difference with.

Reach for your dreams and make bold moves. You are bound to feel very inspired and enthusiastic, so use it to your advantage to really get the ball rolling.

When it comes to your love life, you may find that you are feeling extra passionate and romantic.

So, plan some romantic dates with your love interest and tell them how you are feeling.

Don’t be afraid to show them your more vulnerable and mushy-gushy side. Chances are, they will be feeling the love as well so enjoy your time together.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.