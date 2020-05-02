Celebrities With Venus Retrograde In Their Natal Chart

Only 8 percent of people have Venus rx in their natal chart, do you?
Do you have Venus in retrograde in your natal chart? Have you ever wondered which celebrities you share zodiac signs with? Well, your question is finally answered.
It's kind of cool for you to know which stars you share birthday months with.
It's like a fun fact that you can share with others for impressive purposes.
If you have Venus retrograde in your natal chart, you might share some astrological personality traits with your favorite celeb.
Of course, it depends which zodiac sign your horoscopes are both in.
Yes, you do, which is pretty cool, but sometimes scary depending on which star you are talking about.
Sometimes it's so weird when you are watching a movie and a celebrity behaves just like you.
But it's because they most likely share zodiac signs with a Venus in Retrograde.
It's fun to find out who you share signs with.
Like oooh, that cute actor and I actually share the same birthday, on the exact day.
Or, oooh, I have the same goofiness as this actress.
It's fun to just see the comparisons.
And let's be honest, it's fun to get sucked down the rabbit hole of information you can think about.
So, find out about yourself and even your loved ones.
It probably explains a lot when you look at the astrology because everything about you is written in the stars.
Here's which celebrities have Venus rx in their natal chart, plus their astrological zodiac sign personality traits:
Celebrities with natal Aries Venus retrograde
- Jack Nicholson
- Mariah Carey
- Audrey Hepburn
Venus rx in Aries zodiac personality traits
Loves to get out there and do things
Full of energy and you have a passion that is hard to beat
A courageous person who has a bold spirit
Celebrities with natal Taurus Venus retrograde
- Richard Dysart
- Adolf Hitler
Venus rx in Taurus zodiac personality traits
Likes to stay out of the limelight some and stay at home
Enjoys living with nice things
Reliable, patient, and loving
Celebrities with natal Gemini Venus retrograde
- Doug Savant
- Amy Brenneman
- Joss Whedon
- David Morrissey
- Courtney Love
Venus rx in Gemini zodiac personality traits
Witty, clever, and conversational
Extremely curious and social as a whole
Celebrities with natal Cancer Venus retrograde
- Courtney Cox
- Wentworth Miller
Venus rx in Cancer zodiac personality traits
Tender, sensitive, and introspective
Dependable and supportive
Deeply intense emotions
Celebrities with natal Leo Venus retrograde
- Amy Winehouse
- Harry Connick Jr
Venus rx in Leo zodiac personality traits
Confident
Thrives in the spotlight
Hard-working
Loyal
Loves the finer aspects of life
Celebrities with natal Virgo Venus retrograde
- Mila Kunis
- Robert DeNiro
- Julio Iglesias
Venus rx in Virgo zodiac personality traits
Wants to feel satisfaction by doing things
Finds fulfillment in things that are meaningful and good
Spreads awareness and uses a platform to support their goals
Celebrities with natal Libra Venus retrograde
- Arthur Godfrey
- Bruno Bettelheim
Venus rx in Libra zodiac personality traits
Concerned with self-care
Always searching for the best possible life money can buy
Peacemaker and an activist for social change
Celebrities with natal Scorpio Venus retrograde
- Ted Bundy
- Jodie Foster
Venus rx in Scorpio zodiac personality traits
Passionate person
Leadership
Strong-willed
Brave
Straightforward
No-nonsense attitude
Celebrities with natal Sagittarius Venus retrograde
- Lynn Carey
- Pat Buchanan
Venus rx in Sagittarius zodiac personality traits
Opinionated
Timid
Quick, easily angered
Always on the go
Loves freedom
Has trouble sicking up for what you believe in
Strong sense of family
Celebrities with natal Capricorn Venus retrograde
- Elizabeth Banks
- Seth Green
- Christian Bale
- Bridget Regan
- Kimberly Wyatt
- Alice Eve
- Sean Kingston
Venus Retrograde in Capricorn zodiac personality traits
Full of elegance and super fun to be around
Creative and hilarious, while also being grounded
"Get 'er done" attitude
Celebrities with natal Aquarius Venus retrograde
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Kate Middleton
- Debbie Allen
- Billy Ocean
- Patrick Dempsey
- Gaby Hoffmann
- Liam Aiken
- Bessette Kennedy
Venus Retrogrades in Aquarius zodiac personality traits
Popular, even among other celebrities
Intelligent, witty, and humorous
Progressive
Politicalical activism
Catalyst for change
Celebrities with natal Pisces Venus retrograde
- Langston Hughes
- Rihanna
- Drew Barrymore
- Charles Lindbergh
Venus Retrogrades in Pisces zodiac personality traits
Classy
Adaptable
Open-minded
Caring attitude
Emotionally strong
Artistic
