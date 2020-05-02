Celebrities With Venus Retrograde In Their Natal Chart

Only 8 percent of people have Venus rx in their natal chart, do you?

Do you have Venus in retrograde in your natal chart? Have you ever wondered which celebrities you share zodiac signs with? Well, your question is finally answered.

It's kind of cool for you to know which stars you share birthday months with.

It's like a fun fact that you can share with others for impressive purposes.

If you have Venus retrograde in your natal chart, you might share some astrological personality traits with your favorite celeb.

Of course, it depends which zodiac sign your horoscopes are both in.

Yes, you do, which is pretty cool, but sometimes scary depending on which star you are talking about.

Sometimes it's so weird when you are watching a movie and a celebrity behaves just like you.

But it's because they most likely share zodiac signs with a Venus in Retrograde.

It's fun to find out who you share signs with.

Like oooh, that cute actor and I actually share the same birthday, on the exact day.

Or, oooh, I have the same goofiness as this actress.

It's fun to just see the comparisons.

And let's be honest, it's fun to get sucked down the rabbit hole of information you can think about.

So, find out about yourself and even your loved ones.

It probably explains a lot when you look at the astrology because everything about you is written in the stars.

Here's which celebrities have Venus rx in their natal chart, plus their astrological zodiac sign personality traits:

Celebrities with natal Aries Venus retrograde

Jack Nicholson

Mariah Carey

Audrey Hepburn

Venus rx in Aries zodiac personality traits

Loves to get out there and do things

Full of energy and you have a passion that is hard to beat

A courageous person who has a bold spirit

Celebrities with natal Taurus Venus retrograde

Richard Dysart

Adolf Hitler

Venus rx in Taurus zodiac personality traits

Likes to stay out of the limelight some and stay at home

Enjoys living with nice things

Reliable, patient, and loving

Celebrities with natal Gemini Venus retrograde

Doug Savant

Amy Brenneman

Joss Whedon

David Morrissey

Courtney Love

Venus rx in Gemini zodiac personality traits

Witty, clever, and conversational

Extremely curious and social as a whole

Celebrities with natal Cancer Venus retrograde

Courtney Cox

Wentworth Miller

Venus rx in Cancer zodiac personality traits

Tender, sensitive, and introspective

Dependable and supportive

Deeply intense emotions

Celebrities with natal Leo Venus retrograde

Amy Winehouse

Harry Connick Jr

Venus rx in Leo zodiac personality traits

Confident

Thrives in the spotlight

Hard-working

Loyal

Loves the finer aspects of life

Celebrities with natal Virgo Venus retrograde

Mila Kunis

Robert DeNiro

Julio Iglesias

Venus rx in Virgo zodiac personality traits

Wants to feel satisfaction by doing things

Finds fulfillment in things that are meaningful and good

Spreads awareness and uses a platform to support their goals

Celebrities with natal Libra Venus retrograde

Arthur Godfrey

Bruno Bettelheim

Venus rx in Libra zodiac personality traits

Concerned with self-care

Always searching for the best possible life money can buy

Peacemaker and an activist for social change

Celebrities with natal Scorpio Venus retrograde

Ted Bundy

Jodie Foster

Venus rx in Scorpio zodiac personality traits

Passionate person

Leadership

Strong-willed

Brave

Straightforward

No-nonsense attitude

Celebrities with natal Sagittarius Venus retrograde

Lynn Carey

Pat Buchanan

Venus rx in Sagittarius zodiac personality traits

Opinionated

Timid

Quick, easily angered

Always on the go

Loves freedom

Has trouble sicking up for what you believe in

Strong sense of family

Celebrities with natal Capricorn Venus retrograde

Elizabeth Banks

Seth Green

Christian Bale

Bridget Regan

Kimberly Wyatt

Alice Eve

Sean Kingston

Venus Retrograde in Capricorn zodiac personality traits

Full of elegance and super fun to be around

Creative and hilarious, while also being grounded

"Get 'er done" attitude

Celebrities with natal Aquarius Venus retrograde

Ellen DeGeneres

Kate Middleton

Debbie Allen

Billy Ocean

Patrick Dempsey

Gaby Hoffmann

Liam Aiken

Bessette Kennedy

Venus Retrogrades in Aquarius zodiac personality traits

Popular, even among other celebrities

Intelligent, witty, and humorous

Progressive

Politicalical activism

Catalyst for change

Celebrities with natal Pisces Venus retrograde

Langston Hughes

Rihanna

Drew Barrymore

Charles Lindbergh

Venus Retrogrades in Pisces zodiac personality traits

Classy

Adaptable

Open-minded

Caring attitude

Emotionally strong

Artistic

