Pick A Tarot Card Reading And Find Out What's In Store For Your Zodiac Sign's April 2020 Love Horoscope

We always take chances in love.

Love saves the day, and one of the most amazing things to happen is that, no matter what the circumstance is, people will always fall in love.

Now, love always comes with a price, but do we ever listen to that ahead of time? Nah, not us. We plunge on in headfirst and take our chances. That's just human nature, and whether this nature of ours gets us into trouble or not, we still take our chances when it comes to love.

That's why your April love horoscope and monthly tarot reading is essential in guiding you.

No matter what your zodiac sign, or whether or not you believe in astrology and Tarot, we're going to use the Olde Rider Waite Tarot deck for your "pick a tarot" reading. You know how it works, right?

Here's how to play. Pick a card: 1, 2 or 3. Empty your mind and allow yourself to go with the number that pulls you. Once you decide that number is yours, the process begins.

You were meant to pick that number, and the number you pick will determine the reading you'll get. Everything is meant to be.

Now, let's read! What's in the cards for you this month?

If you chose Tarot card #1...

Knight of Wands

Queen of Cups

3 of Pentacles, reversed

5 of Wands

The Magician

What we're looking at here is a very good, strong couple. This may be the relationship you're presently in right now, or it might be where you're heading, but one thing to know is that it's good and it's sincere.

What's to follow is a bit of an upgrade to how you deal with issues that arise during the time you spend together.

You may be a couple that argues a lot, and you'll learn that in April, you may feel animosity towards your partner. That reversed 3 of Pentacles suggests a financial crisis, perhaps a loss of a job. While times may be hard, you will be okay.

What's necessary is for the two of you to work together so you don't drive each other over the edge. Yes, there will be strife, but you will find that your relationship is bigger than the hardship.

The Magician is there, standing upright, to let you know that you're bigger than any problem you might have right now. You're loved and you will get through whatever hard times you're experiencing. The Magician calls you to believe again, to have faith, and to know that love will save the day.

You're going to be okay, but anticipate arguments with your partner this month.

If you chose Tarot card #2...

King of Swords

The Hanged Man, reversed

9 of Cups

5 of Cups, reversed

Ace of Cups

Now, this is a seriously good reading! While it may contain cards in it that look foreboding, the upside is that whatever you're going through with your partner, your love is strong enough to weather any problem.

Right now, you're the Kind of Swords. This means, whatever your gender is, that you are the strength and the decision-maker. You're presently watching your partner go through a hard time, and you don't want them to fall apart.

You're rational enough to be a great guide for the person you love, and they will listen to you. In fact, they are depending on you for love, compassion and hope.

If love can save the day, it most definitely will in your case. You have an ideal of what should be, and you've come to understand that in love, there is always compromise.

You win some and you lose some, and you've learned a great deal from the past. You know how to proceed. So, stick with your person — they're a good one!

If you chose Tarot card #3...

The Empress, reversed

Strength

9 of Pentacles

10 of Swords

The Lovers

This is a good reading for the person who isn't partnered and wishes to be. Here, you're the The Empress, and once again the gender is fluid here.

The Empress, reversed, is someone (you) who has doubted herself in the past. You may have had great expectations that fell through and now you feel the pain of doubt. What's interesting is that you do very well in adversity, and it seems that now, ironically, you're about to shine.

Strength is what backs you up; you don't fall. You want love and you will have it, and you've also learned that you won't take just any old person — you want the right person. You want respect and you will find it.

April is going to be a great month for you, because you will finally figure out what you want and the kind of person you need in your life. You shake off what doesn't work, and you fully empty what does.

That awful-looking 10 of Swords? It's the pain of the past, the nightmare situation that you refuse to entertain, and that is what allows you to walk straight into that big, beautiful card, "The Lovers."

You know what you want and you know who you want, so go get 'em. May the odds be ever in your favor!

