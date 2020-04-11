15 Best Probiotic Yogurts For Better Gut Health

Treat your body to some good ol' yogurt.

There are plenty of ways to add probiotics to our diet, but yogurt is an easy one. In addition to being good for you, probiotic yogurt is delicious and an ideal quick breakfast on the go.

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are “good” bacteria that are healthy in several ways, and when a yogurt is probiotic, it's made from milk fermented by that good bacteria, usually lactic acid bacteria or bifidobacteria. This is especially good if someone needs to replace that bacteria, like if they are currently on antibiotics.

According to Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, and creator of BetterThanDieting.com, "Cultured foods like buttermilk, cultured sour cream, kefir, and yogurt are naturally rich in probiotics. Yogurt stands up well on its own with protein, calcium, and other nutrients. And, in fact, Greek yogurts contain double the protein of conventional types."

And although all yogurts contain probiotics, not all yogurts are the same.

Explains Taub-Dix, "To make yogurts more appealing to those who are not fans of that sour taste, some companies have added fruit, sugar, and crunchy treats within. Buyer beware that some of the products with lots of added sugar are like candy in a container, so read food labels carefully." So, always read labels and make sure your yogurt isn't loaded with added sugar or preservatives.

In the meantime, take a look at these probiotic yogurts to add to your diet.

1. Wallaby Organic Plain Aussie Greek Yogurt

This whole milk (4.5 percent milkfat) Greek yogurt is made with organic milk from family farms. It's slow-crafted in small batches and strained, giving it a delicious, rich and creamy texture. Plus, it contains 21 grams of protein per serving, with live and active cultures.

(Walmart, $2.49)

2. Chobani Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Not only do you get a great source of protein with this yogurt, but it's made with all-natural ingredients. It's also free of soy, wheat, and caffeine, and has no added antibiotics or preservatives.

(Target, $4.99)

3. Yoplait Light Strawberry Yogurt

What's better than a yogurt that's only 90 calories? A probiotic yogurt that's creamy, delicious, and good for you. Now you can have breakfast on the go with added benefits.

(Target, $0.69)

4. Icelandic Provisions Vanilla Skyr Yogurt

Icelandic Provisions Yogurt is a rich source of protein and has a creamy texture. There are multiple flavors, including plain, raspberry, and vanilla. And it offers just 130 calories, 2g of fat, 15g carbs, and 15g protein per serving.

(Target, $1.59)

5. Stonyfield Farm Organic Yogurt

Stonyfield Farm started out making plain, pure whole-milk quarts of yogurt in 1983. But this yogurt is USDA organic, sourced from non-GMO, pasture-raised cows. It has cultured, pasteurized, organic whole milk with pectin and vitamin D3.

(Target, $4.59)

6. Dannon Activia Probiotic Blended Lowfat Yogurt

Made with Grade A 2 percent milkfat, Dannon Activia is a delicious way to naturally regulate your digestive system. It's clinically proven to be effective in two weeks when eaten daily, and contains a unique culture, bifidus regularis, exclusive to Dannon.

(Walmart, $2.12)

7. Bellwether Farms Sheep Milk Yogurt

In addition to an unparalleled texture and tang, sheep's milk is nutritionally superior to cow's milk. It's 60 percent higher in protein and is easier to digest.

(Publix, prices vary)

8. Siggi's Skyr Plain Icelandic Style Yogury

Siggi’s make delicious yogurt products with not a lot of sugar and simple ingredients. Their products are based on Scandinavian dairy traditions, such as skyr, the traditional Icelandic yogurt.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. FAGE Total 0% Milkfat Plain Greek Yogurt

FAGE Total is a delicious Greek strained yogurt made from a family recipe dating back to 1926. The yogurt is strained, making it naturally thick in consistency, rather than containing added thickeners.

(Target, $6.59)

10. Brown Cow Plain Cream Top Yogurt

Brown Cow’s Original Cream Top Yogurt is rich and satisfying because they use only whole milk. This yogurt is sweetened with cane sugar and maple syrup, and is made without the use of artificial growth hormones, artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners.

(Whole Foods, prices vary)

11. Lifeway Probiotic Low Fat Plain Kefir

Kefir balances your body’s ecosystem, and supports digestive health and immunity. Lifeway Kefir is a creamy and delicious yogurt-like smoothie that helps keep digestive and immune systems intact, prevents common side effects from taking antibiotics, and helps with lactose intolerance and weight loss.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Nancy’s Organic Low Fat Yogurt

This yogurt has over 41 billion live probiotics per serving, including BB-12, L. Acidophilus, and L. Casei, all of which are beneficial bacteria for your gut health. You'll also get an immune boost.

(Nancy's Yogurt, prices vary)

13. Maple Hill Creamery Organic Plain Grass Fed Yogurt

With this yogurt, you're getting a yummy treat that's free of GMOs and artificial additives. Even better, the cows are pasture-raised and are never fed corn or grain.

(Whole Foods, prices vary)

14. Forager Project Unsweetened Plain Cultured Probiotic Cashewgurt

Something can be dairy-free and still taste rich and creamy! Sumptuous vanilla is expertly blended with the rich and creamy base to create a really healthy indulgence.

(Whole Foods, prices vary)

15. Noosa Yoghurt in Lemon Australia Style

Made with whole milk and just a touch of honey, you get 12g of protein in every serving. Get that velvety, creamy texture, plus a ton of calcium.

(Target, $1.99)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.​

