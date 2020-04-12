Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, April 12, 2020

Celebrate, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries. The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius and then it enters Capricorn at 8:06 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Sagittarius is forthright and honest. When the Moon trines the Aries Sun before going void late this morning, it encourages faith and positivity.

The zodiac sign of Sagittarius brings with it the energy of lucky Jupiter.

Sagittarius is about adventure, long-distance travel, culture and learning new things.

Collectively, all zodiac signs have a growth mindset. We are more open-minded than usual.

The Sagittarius Moon gives us the energy of Jupiter, the planet of growth and spirituality.

So, today, being honest and taking a direct approach is helpful. Avoiding problems or being dismissive will hinder progress and prosperity.

Under this influence, people can make good progress with work, but you ought to take time to talk about your ideas first.

Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Aries, and we are brutally expressive at this time.

While Mercury is in Aries all zodiac signs can verbalize their concerns or desires. However, there can be times, if your zodiac sign is overly sensitive, that you feel attacked (even if you're not)

What's good to do today during a void Moon that's recently trined with the Aries Sun?

It's a great time to try something you've never done before.

It's an amazing time to talk through your ideas because what doesn't sound right when saying it aloud can be easily dismissed.

Both Aries and Sagittarius energy values honestly.

So taking a real look at your vision for the future is in order before the Moon enters Capricorn this evening.

The Moon in Sagittarius will also square Neptune in Pisces.

Neptune encourages dreaming and sometimes we have our rose-colored glasses when this planet is involved.

Delusion about what would or could work won't go too far, especially once the Moon enters the sign of hard-working Capricorn.

When the Moon is in Capricorn, we are deliberate with our action, time and resources wisely.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, indulge yourself in imagining the 'what ifs' in life, even if the scenarios feel far-fetched and out of reach.

'What if' you won the lotto or 'what if' you really did get to buy your dream home.

Allow the creative side of you to dream, and then once you know what you want, you can start applying action to move you into that direction.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, you may find that good fortune can come to you from others, and you don't have to always earn the right to have what you want.

You may just be blessed by someone who cares about you, for no reason at all.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today's a great day for building a partnership that leads to something more.

You may find that your ideas resonate with a like-minded individual.

You will feel comfortable working through the kinks of a partnership.

Be willing to work through your ideas today.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, remember to be kind to your body and not take it for granted.

Do things that help you to boost your immune system and nurture your health toward strength.

Today's stress can be overwhelming so promise yourself to call a time out and do something to relax, such as take a walk, if you need it.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's a day for fostering romance, love, and joy. Try to do something that gives you happiness.

Try to replace any negative thoughts that come up with a positive one.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, family matters and if you miss hearing their voice, think of new ways to catch up.

Today will be a great day for spending time connecting with your family.

If you can't be together, schedule a group conversation over the phone or try out a group conferencing video call through Zoom, Skype or Facetime.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, get things organized. Today's a great day for working on paperwork, organizing your family budget, or writing a grocery list.

If you want to be super organized, this week plan out your menus based on what you have in the house.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's the perfect time for managing financial matters.

If you have not balanced your checkbook, review your financials.

You can even check out an online budget service.

If you haven't done so, there are all sorts of savings apps to help manage income better.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today, you may find that you're able to see things in your life with clarity. You may find that this is a great day for going through your personal possessions. Organize them.

If you need to streamline a process, it's a great day to brainstorm what might work well for you.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's a great day for planning ahead and seeing how to make life different than it used to be.

You may have a new take on life and it changes your perspective on how to handle things you can't control.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, make social distancing fun in some way. Send funny memes back and forth with your best friend.

You can even try being present with video chatting and do chores while chatting or getting feedback on the phone with one another.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you see the best in others, now see what's good inside of you.

Today, you are hard at work and the opinion of others is highly regarded.

You stand out in a way that communicates inner courage and strength. Your fearlessness is something that others see and admire.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.