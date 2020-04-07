Today's Full Moon In Libra Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, April 7, 2020

6 months of Full Moon energy, for all zodiac signs, released!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The powerful Full Pink Supermoon in Libra perfects at 10:34 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Supermoon in Libra and the Sun in Aries oppose each other while in the eleventh and fifth astrology houses.

The Full Supermoon in Libra takes place in the eleventh solar house of friendships and partnerships where Libra energy is at home and expressed productively.

The fifth astrology house has to do with romance, joy, love and children. With the Sun in Aries, this can mean the start of new joy, new romantic interests, and yes, the birth of upcoming children.

The eleventh astrology house has to do with business networking, friendships that are associated with how you do business, and since it's ruled by Aquarius — freedom bore out of chaos.

The Moon rules Cancer, and the Moon in Libra in the Eleventh astrology house is comfortable here. Friendships, and how they bring us joy in life are brought to the forefront of our awareness.

A Full Moon means that it is opposed to the Sun, which is a hard aspect that we learn and grow from collectively.

The Full Moon opposes Aries in the fifth house, which means collectively all zodiac signs feel that their joy is not allowed to be expressed in the way that we wish for it to be.

This opposition is also what's called a separating aspect, so as each hour progresses and time marches forward, we slowly get to return to harmony and balance.

Even though this Full Moon takes place in Libra, many zodiac signs are aware that their friendships aren't balanced at all.

This Full Moon communicates with Mars, the planet of war, which is in Aquarius right now, which rules the 11th house, again pointing to partnerships and friends.

This Full Moon means that it's a great time to find new ways to socialize, to partner in business, and to reconnect with old friends that you love but lost touch with.

The old ways of acquainting yourself with others may not work right now, and to bring back joy we have to be adaptable.

We are all learning that to stand on our own feet is hard, but necessary. We are learning new ways to find inner joy (Sun in Aries, fifth house) that requires balance and discipline (Libra Moon in the eleventh house).

But, collectively, all zodiac signs can learn to reach out to those we love from a personal and professional distance because both Libra and Aries must have boundaries.

As we all go through this difficult time in history, it's thematic to find ourselves reunited in heart and love during this type of lesson rooted in today's astrology.

Another major aspect that takes place after the Supermoon perfects in Libra occurs between Mercury and Jupiter.

Jupiter, the planet of luck, which may mean there are trials to face that involve data, communication and other forms of information, but in due time there can be good fortune in the end.

It's a great day to look at your own life and listen to where you find you need to rework your relationships the most and start there.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your eleventh and first astrology houses — partnerships and self

Aries, over the next few days it will be hard to avoid seeing areas of your life where unhappiness has crept in.

You may start to wonder about old friendships and new ones.

It's a great time to expand your horizons and consider new opportunities in social circles involving both business and your romantic affairs.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your sixth and twelfth astrology houses — wellness and hidden enemies

Taurus, there may be some areas of life that you've overlooked since the beginning of the year. You may find that they have either undermined your productivity or even your health.

During this lunar cycle, try to reclaim your personal organization so you can find a rhythm that works better for you.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your fifth and tenth astrology houses — romance and friendships

Gemini, during this lunar phase, it's time for you to see how your work or love life is not in balance the way you would prefer it to be.

A small choice or pivot in the right direction can bring things back into order.

You may need to be more communicative but in ways that you haven't considered such as writing or by sharing spiritual experience based out of friendship.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your fourth and ninth astrology houses — mentorships and career

Cancer, during the Libra Supermoon, you may want to revisit the way you were raised and how it influences the way you work today.

You might have some encouraging words that you recite in your subconscious mind that replays without you realizing it.

If this way of thinking or acting has sabotaged some of your success efforts, this season, retrain your mind with books and new role models.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your third and eighth astrology houses — travel and personal philosophies

Leo, during this lunar cycle, you may find that you have had some sort of power plays in relationships, especially in the area of communication that has been out of balance.

It's time to rework how you approach problems and maybe come with a softer, more intuitive approach.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your second and eighth astrology houses — personal possessions and inheritance

Virgo, starting now, you may find that the resources you have missing or need in the home come back to you in some way through a friend or loved one.

It's a good time to participate in pooling of efforts to bless others or if you're the one who needs a blessing, see how a non-profit organization that's received a grant or other funding may help you out.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your seventh and first astrology houses — self and marriage

Libra, today, your partnerships and personal needs come feature strongly.

There may be an area of compromise that no longer works for you, and you can keep trying to make it right.

However, there may come a breaking point where the need to change gears is undeniable. So, compromise may be a necessity.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your twelfth and sixth astrology houses — the past and wellness

Scorpio, what worked for you in the past may no longer be relevant now. You may find that as you continue to do things the old fashioned way it causes stress or even worries.

These are signals from your body that you're not working in tune with the universe and it's better to adapt and bring yourself into a sense of oneness, not just spiritually but energetically.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your eleventh and fifth astrology houses — partnerships and joy

Sagittarius, during this time, there can be tension around both — how you define friendship and how you perceive what your life would be like at this time.

There can be rifts in a relationship that actually could be caused by a disparity of interests between you and a friend.

Should this lead to a break in your friendship, don't worry, another one will be made where you have more common and shared interests.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your tenth and fourth astrology houses — career and family

Capricorn, there can be some changes that you need to make involving your career and home life.

This can be a time when you consider creating a home-based business or start a program.

If you want to but feel lost on how to go about doing it, join a group on FB and find a mentor, or listen to others who share their advice.

Soon, you can start some sort of mentorship program where you teach others and have it launched by the end of the year.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your ninth and third astrology houses — personal philosophies and travel

Aquarius, the way you view life can change by how you think, communicate and learn from others who have different walks of life than you.

You may find yourself needing to do some traveling to an area that's unfamiliar before the end of this year.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Full Supermoon in Libra during Aries season activates your second and eighth astrology houses — personal possessions and inheritance

Pisces, during this lunar cycle, you may come to a place in time where you need to consider who will get personal property of yours should you decide to give it away.

You might find this season a great time to start donating items to charities, to see who is in your family or friends list with needs where you can be of service.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.