Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Friday, April 3, 2020

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon spends the day in Leo.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Tomorrow, Venus leaves the zodiac sign Taurus and enters Gemini at 1:20 p.m., EST.

Love is part commitment and part freedom, and we get to explore love with a new Venus transit in an air sign.

When you commit to another person, you also want to be yourself, and when Venus leaves Taurus, all zodiac signs get the green light to explore exactly who you might really be. This is a time to explore the meaning of personal expression and freedom.

Pleasant is a great word to describe tomorrow's energy thanks to tomorrow's fluctuating energy.

When Venus enters Gemini and there's a spark of life that lifts in grand style. Gemini in Taurus is wispy, hopeful and adaptable.

All zodiac signs are curious, explorative and hopeful about the future, starting tomorrow.

The shapeshifter influences Venus's energy as it transits the third solar house from April 3 to August 7, 2020. Love becomes less restrictive.

All zodiac signs can see downtime and alone time as positive because it provides an element of freedom you can't get any other way.

The next few months will be great for penning romance novels, talking about the future without a need to make solid commitments right away, and for virtual travel.

Tomorrow, Jupiter in Capricorn conjuncts with Pluto, which punctuates a need for great change.

This astrological pairing can foster a desire to start establishing roots that build into a solid future.

Tomorrow's Sun in Aries works happily with the Moon in Leo. These joyful pairings are wonderful for friendships, relationships, romance, and having some playful fun.

Grill something outside. Go sunbathing, ride your bike, or try out a new recipe.

Mercury in Pisces joins in with creative Neptune, and it punctuates how much playful energy is in the air.

The Universe invites us all to go and explore beyond the borders of love, but the world outside and within ourselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, when Venus enters Gemini, it can prompt you to think more about your life and to make decisions that are long overdue.

You may find yourself desiring more romance in your life and work with your partner (or meet someone) who sees relationships in the same way you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, when Venus enters Gemini, it's time to take stock of what you have.

You can count your blessings and see how richly blessed life is for you.

You can explore all the ways you want to live a little more outside of the edges when you have the chance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when Venus enters your sign, you may feel a surge of purpose and vitality.

It's a great time to go through a personal image transformation or to start a new routine that makes your life beautiful at home and at work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, when Venus enters Gemini, the past and future can reconnect in a wild way.

You may start thinking about an ex you haven't spoken to in some time.

You may find yourself conflicted about moving on and away from a life you once thought you wanted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when Venus enters Gemini, you can see a change in your friendships.

You may start talking more and connecting through social media, video chat or other forms of online communication.

This can test the resilience of your relationships and bring you closer rather than farther apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, when Venus enters Gemini you may find yourself seeing work as a love project.

You might find a passion that you love so much that it's more than a job.

Your relationships may fall second to your career or what you are striving to accomplish at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, when Venus enters Aquarius tomorrow, this can make you realize things about yourself and others you didn't notice before.

You may find yourself in a state of awareness, and choose to go back to school, perhaps even meeting someone who becomes a romantic interest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when Venus enters Aquarius tomorrow, you will find that you are drawn to helping out others or getting involved in charity work.

If you have a skill, hobby or service you know will help your community, an opportunity to volunteer may manifest and give you the desire to jump in and participate more actively.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, when Venus enters Aquarius tomorrow, you can see a major change in your love life.

If a relationship you're in is having problems, it's a good time to work through and settle your differences.

If you're single, this can be a time for dating, even if it's online, to meet someone and fall in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, when Venus enters Aquarius tomorrow, you may find that your interest in wellness brings a heightened concern about your physical health.

Having a person in your life that supports your decision to be healthier will be an essential part of your relationship, and if they aren't, it's a deal breaker.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, when Venus enters Gemini, you may find yourself in a situation where you need to take romance more seriously.

If you have been neglecting this part of yourself, you'll sense the loss and realize you need to have it actively in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, when Venus enters Gemini tomorrow, your family, matters involving the home and how you feel about your childhood can come into play.

It's a good time to reconnect with childhood friends and to let your parents, children, or other loved ones know that you care and are there for them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.