Free Daily Love Tarot Reading For Saturday, June 20, 2020

Have a great Summer solstice, star signs!

Your free love tarot reading with horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini and it will enter Cancer during the Summer solstice at 5:36 p.m. EST.

What will your free love tarot readings reveal for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The numerology for the first day of the Summer solstice is Life Path Number 3 — The Creative.

The Sun is at a critical degree so prepare to feel this intense energy strongly in the area of communication and the changes you and others are making that reflect letting go of the past.

Gemini season ushered in new ways of thinking. It stretched all zodiac signs beyond their wildest imagination. You may have had to learn to be creative. You might have found new ways to be resourceful.

If you potentially had your entire world reinvented, and these all all things that come with Gemini's truest potential.

Now, that we are moving into the fourth solar house of Cancer, it's time to rediscover our core sense of security that comes with intuitive knowledge.

The pathway to self-discovery is often borne out of creative action. As the Summer solstice begins with the energy of a Life Path 3, it's time to bring back your inner voice and let her speak to you.

Do things that give you ample alone time so you can reflect, think and feel. Do things that require various forms of touch such as playing with kinetic sand or coloring!

It's a beautiful season of trust, and you can start it at any time over the next 30-days while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free love tarot reading for Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Free tarot reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Aries, as the last day of the 2020 Gemini season closes out, you have an opportunity to do something fun and adventurous Gemini-style.

Why not schedule some screen time with a best friend or if you’re in a long-distance relationship, send an ecard this extra special just because.

Free tarot reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Taurus, Venus retrograde can have you really thinking deeply about your life and the role that you play in your community.

If you are the type that loves to volunteer, look for some new ways that you can get involved in your own hometown.

Free tarot reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Gemini, as the solar season closes, it’s a good time for you to look back at your life and evaluate where you are right now.

If you have been neglecting any areas of your life, take those into careful consideration. With Venus retrograde in Gemini you may find this to be a time as awakenings.

Free tarot reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Cancer, the retrograde and the Sun in your sign, allows you the opportunity to truly reflect back on the words that you say.

Sometimes you have intended to be crying towards others, but in the process

You have failed to be fair and kind to yourself. Now is the time for you to take back your power and own it.

Free tarot reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Leo, as Venus retrograde continues in Gemini, as a time for you to consider how you have compromised your integrity to be loved by others.

Mercury retrograde with the Sun in Cancer, can give you an opportunity to review text messages and things that you have said or even left unsaid.

Allow yourself time to correct them and start to communicate more effectively.

Free tarot reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Virgo, with Venus retrograde in Gemini, even though you’re not necessarily someone who wears your heart on your sleeve, it's time to be transparent.

Start finding new ways to show your love to someone special.

Try not to be someone who waits for the other person to make the first move. If you have to, be the first to show how you feel.

Free tarot reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Libra, you may find that there’s certain things that you cannot accomplish on your own, and it is important for you to find someone with strengths in the areas where you are the weakest.

Look at how you would like to do work with others. This could be an opportunity for you to start connecting with individuals who live closer in your community instead of online or far away and partner for a cause.

Free tarot reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Scorpio, now is a good opportunity for you to look at what it is that you need more of in your life.

You need peace of mind. If you only put value in the people around you and not yourself, you are surely going to be disappointed.

Try to self-manage more; you’re able to be self-sufficient all on your own.

Free tarot reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Sagittarius, an unplanned event can make you feel life's imbalances. This is exactly what the universe wants you to see.

You're learning that you can't control everything will help you attain your higher self.

As Venus retrograde in Gemini continues, you may not necessarily let everyone know what is on your mind.

Some things you need hide beneath the surface for now. Try not to squash out your inner voice. It’s speaking to you anytime that you are ready to hear.

Free tarot reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Capricorn, Mercury rx in your house of love will cause you to have some serious reactions if what others say and do around you isn't kind.

You may find that you’re more aware of your partner's inconsistencies. This may cause you alarm.

However, realize that you yourself have some of the same in your own life, and it is important for you to learn to keep your side of the sidewalk clean.

Free tarot reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Aquarius, as the Sun prepares to move into Cancer season, you have new options afforded to you and they require the courage to try.

This will allow you the opportunity to learn some valuable lessons about life and love, and why it’s so important that you invest in yourself.

Free tarot reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Pisces, you have an opportunity to learn the power of words.

Learn to speak last and start to listen first. Being a good communicator during this season of life can prevent you from having to retrace your words, or regret them.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.