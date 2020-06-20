Horoscopes For Today, June 21, 2020

Enjoy your summer, star signs.

Your horoscope for today is here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and the Moon in Gemini will enter Cancer and become a New Moon at 2:46 a.m. EST.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's perfect for doing some home-based activities and participating in what you enjoy doing the most.

Mars in Pisces will begin the day in the fifth astrology house of playfulness and children.

If you have little ones at home or plan to spend time with your parents in celebration of Father's Day, it's a good time to pull out scrapbooks and look at old photos.

If you enjoy board games, it's a great time for checkers, tossing horseshoes, or doing backyard BBQ, too.

Mars will conjunct the planet Neptune in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

All zodiac signs are driven for playful adventure and fantasy. It's a great time for you to watch a movie or to catch up on Star Wars or any other popular film.



Mars in Pisces will harmonize with Jupiter in Capricorn, and this combination encourages doing something fun that produces a tangible project.

You might consider installing an above ground pool that's on sale. Perhaps you may decide to finish an important home project; perhaps you're painting a room or planting a garden.

The Sun in Cancer will square Mars in Pisces, which can bring out a desire to be self-driven and not pushed to do something you're not really into.

Mars will harmonize with Pluto and Saturn which means it's important to be consistent with whatever work you have to do before the end of this weekend.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for a fresh start, and the good news is that you can begin to set something into place starting with your home.

The New Moon in Cancer beckons you to listen to your heart when it comes to establishing something you feel comfortable with in your intimate spaces.

This weekend, you can do some rearranging of your furniture in a bedroom to make it cozier.

If you have a journal or an online blog, you might consider revising some of the articles you still have in draft-mode while Mercury is in retrograde.

Whatever it is you decide to do today through Sunday, be sure that it resonates with your deepest wants and personal values.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The New Moon in Cancer invites you to open up and allow yourself to be more intimate while participating in conversations with others.

You might pride yourself in being a truly private person but now with the Sun and a New Moon in Cancer, it's a time for you to start anew.

Stay within safe limits about how much others get to know about you when it comes to friendship, but practice transparent disclosure of your wants and dreams so that others can see your human side, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun conjuncts the Moon in the zodiac of Cancer, which can mean that it's the perfect day for you to do some shopping for furniture or items you need to make your life easier at home.

The day was meant for checking out the latest modern advancements in technology.

If you've got something you need to replace, why not see if there's something on sale that fits in your budget but also simplifies the way you do work from home?

If you have a shortage of ways to charge all your technology in the house or there's more than one person using the same space that you do, compartmentalizing those areas can be a smart way to spend this afternoon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today’s a great day for you to consider getting input from your friends about an area in their life that they have observed you have grown the most.

It’s a great time for you to consider what areas in your life you’d like to grow the most in the next month during Cancer season.

As the Sun and the Moon conjunct in your first solar house, You have an opportunity to take things personally and regain some control in your life.

You might decide to go through your closet and clear through items that you no longer need to donate them instead.

Do something enjoyable later in the day or connect with your parents, and work on areas in your relationship that you might like to improve.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun will spend a month in your solar house of hidden things.

This is a good time for you to become a little bit more skeptical about what you don’t understand including what people say to you that you should believe. Don't without having done your own investigating.

Consider how you want others to view you and your life and to act accordingly.

As the New Moon perfects in the zodiac of Cancer, no longer make assumptions about how you are perceived by others.

You may have to work twice as hard than usual to accomplish a goal or to make an impression, but you’re up for this type of challenge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With the Sun and the Moon activating your friendship sector, reach out to people that you love and let them know that you’re thinking of them.

If you have to schedule any coffee dates or online video chats with a friend, solidify those plans.

If you have some particular subject that you’re interested in learning more about, study.

Organize your books in your house or finally the home library you've always wanted and organize or rearrange your reading material.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With the Sun and Moon in Cancer, now is the perfect time for you to start paying more attention to your work life.

Think about who you allow in your circle of influence because you will act like the people you hang out with.

Reclaim your things from friends who have borrowed and forgotten, today. Where you have shared something of value, ask for it back and there's a good chance it can be returned.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun and the New Moon activate your house of personal philosophies and how you think and feel about life.

It’s a good day for you to do something that stimulates your interest and intrigue about culture.

Perhaps you’ve been planning to attend a museum, but due to the pandemic, you’ve opted not to go.

If you have an opportunity to do a viewing online while showing financial support of an organization, participate from the safety of your home.

Thinking about someone special in your life? Reach out and just let them know you care.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s time to do some personal introspection and evaluate your own private world.

Perhaps there are some secrets that you’ve not divulge to anyone else that have a burden in your heart, and it’s time for you to get them out in the open with a friend or someone you trust.

If you have been dealing with some mental health problems, due to stress related to the pandemic or lost motivation to do the things that you’d like to do, open up about it.

Maybe talk to a friend or counselor. If you enjoy reading, go to a bookstore and pick up a few books by others who overcame something challenging to get reinspired.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The day is perfect for you to do something to help reestablish your place in the world with friends or people that you have partnered with in the past.

If you love to collaborate with others or you have plans on participating in some sort of march, today’s a great day for you to follow through on those plans and to go out and have fun.

It’s also a great day for you to possibly participate more actively online social media on.

If you love posting inspirational thoughts, share them online to encourage them to keep doing the right thing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Take a personal day today.

It’s a great day for you to do some cooking from scratch.

Enjoy a nice long leisurely walk with your dog, or get some sunlight in your own backyard.

Do things that give you a strong sense of wellness.

If you have been feeling a little bit under the weather or stressed, do something to help you get your mind off of what worries you and try to relax your spirit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s always nice to get a card in the mail, and if you have a thank you card that’s you've not mailed, today’s a good day to send it off to a friend.

It's a wonderful day for you to do things that remind you of the reason why people love one another and to be kind and gentle with others.

Watch a rom-com. Wear something pink or put on your favorite perfume.

Anything that gives you a strong sense of your personal femininity and encourages more gentleness is a great thing to participate in today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.