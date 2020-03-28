Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, March 28, 2020

Rest then work, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Aries season continues. The Sun will be in the Aries zodiac sign until April 19. The Moon transits the Taurus sign and enters Gemini at 9:39 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, it's time to relax and experience life on its own terms.

During this 2020 Aries season, we all are feeling slightly restricted. But, you can still find a productive use of your time, even if it's at home or in doors.

The day's Moon in Taurus provides ample excuses to take life easier than usual.

You can get earthy and plant a garden or stay indoors and do something with your hands involving crafts or woodwork if you have the tools and skill set.

While Taurus is not a lazy zodiac sign, it does teach us all the value of personal enjoyment.

Taurus is one of the money signs in astrology, and it's keywords are 'I have'.

What you have, use. What you own, enjoy. Maybe you've not turned the tv on in a few days.

Perhaps you have subscriptions to Netflix or Hulu and you've not used them, and you can lounge around, rest up and binge a show.

Later in the evening, when the Moon enters the sign of Gemini, our minds start working in overdrive.

Be sure to keep a notepad or something to jot down ideas that form at this time.

You may stay up late thinking through a problem or get a late-night boost of energy and want to clean or try something new to do around the house.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Uranus in Taurus before the close of the day.

This can help you to structure any projects that you decide to burn the midnight oil doing.

It's also a great time for updating your social media presence, reformatting an existing resume or getting some paperwork done.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today's a great day to start things off quietly organizing your budget and getting an overview of your money.

If you can do some slow cooking, even better. The energy is perfect for comfort foods.

Before the end of the day, when the Moon enters Gemini, you may get a little insight that helps you complete or finalize paperwork.

In fact, if you've not participated in the 2020 Census or updated your voter's card after a move, today's a great day to mark that off your to-do list.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today invest in self-care and do something that makes you feel good inside and out.

You might enjoy taking a long, leisurely bath or a late-night stroll with the family pet.

When the Moon shifts gears from grounded Taurus to energized Gemini, don't be caught off-guard with the boost of energy you feel before bedtime.

If you have a mind full of ideas, write them down and set your itinerary for tomorrow.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, regrets can come but don't let them stay.

Focus on the moment and remind yourself that there's value in mindfulness and living in the now.

You may find letting go of negative energy a healing process that prepares you for a strong end of the weekend tomorrow.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, keep in touch with your friendships, even though it's challenging at this time.

You can try a new approach to cultivating existing relationships through social media tools.

Not only will this help you to keep tabs on what your friends are doing, but it will also give you practice for working your conversations in an online format, which may be beneficial for you in the future.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, work even when there's no work to do. You have career goals and ambitions that you don't want to fall by the wayside due to recent events.

So, work as if things were the same but find a new way to showcase your skills.

Perhaps you can start to post on social and build an audience starting this weekend.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, crack open a book and dig in some learning.

There's a lot of wisdom in books that you would benefit from.

Read biographies or start to listen to autobiographies of successful people you want to learn from so you can apply their success tips to your own daily life.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, life is a giant shared experience. Time is a resource we all have the same amount of each day.

Think about how you want to use today before you get too deep into the thick of activities that don't bring you pleasure or that you didn't think through before starting.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, love is life. You might feel a sense of worry in your heart, but today start thinking about solutions instead of just seeing the problems.

Sometimes your partner can help you to stay focused on the right things.

If you hear any criticisms from those closer than you, try to take this as a nudge to consider what your mindset looks like to them so you can pivot.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's never too late to do things in the best way possible for your body and mind.

Perhaps a little walk outside at the end of the day can be a fresh start to a new fitness routine.

Take the time to enjoy your food. Try to ask questions when your friends are speaking so that you help them to share their feelings.

Today, there will be lots of ways to bring wellness and health into your life, so be aware of what those are.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, happiness is something that you want more of in your life, and romance is one way to add that into your life.

Build a tent in your living room. Dance with your kids or your partner in the backyard under the stars.

Try something that's out of the box and be silly. Enjoy yourself!

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you know what it's like to be unique and to do things your own way.

Reach out to the older people in your family and friendship circle, so they can get inspired by some of this dynamic energy in you.

Everyone has a story to tell, and today, you may learn something new from an unlikely source.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, converse with others. You may feel the need to get some things in order and talking aloud can help you to process your thoughts.

From writing in your journal to listening to podcasts words help you in a spiritual way today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.