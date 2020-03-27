Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, March 27, 2020

It's a whirlwind of a day, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries. The Moon spends the day in Taurus.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Taurus gives the impression that today will be grounded and set in stone, but sometimes things don't work out that way.

The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in Capricorn, so there is optimism and hopefulness, but lots of work must be done, and some of what you do may not see results just yet.

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with the planet of beauty, Venus, and so there's an eye for design and to see things as lovely.

The Moon works in harmony with Pluto, the planet of transformation. You might get restless and decide on a home project to do that helps to change the way your house functions ergonomically.

The Moon works with Mars in Capricorn and we are all driven in some way by esthetic beauty and the desire for comforts that are long-lasting.

When the Moon sextiles with Mercury, we may not be interested in chatter as much as we would enjoy listening to quality music or eating a meal with someone we love.

It's a great day for creativity and fashion or art, as the Moon finishes the day strong in communication with dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's a great time to work on a business plan. It's time for you to see things from your own unique perspective. It can be difficult to start establishing new rules at first, especially in the area of finance.

However, it's high time that you listened to your instincts and start practicing smart business sense.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, if you have been wanting to rewrite your own history, now is the time.

Things that you once thought you'd never consider may become slightly tempting.

Your reserved nature could start to see yourself doing things you had not thought you'd enjoy, and it's a refreshing change.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's a great time for you to network and put out your resume.

Your natural friendliness is endearing and inviting to those who don't know you.

In fact, you'll be able to make quality connections with individuals who meet you for the first time.

Your sincerity shines through in a big way.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, work-related matters are opening up for you.

New opportunities or career goals can be developed with clarity and precision at this time.

If you have any desire to change a job or to try and get an interview locked, don't let the day pass without submitting your cover letter or a resume to the company you like.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today, you have an opportunity to make up your mind.

You've been pondering for long enough and now it's time for you to make the decision you've been holding off on this week.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, treat yourself to something that you ordinarily wouldn't get for yourself but would consider splurging on for someone you love.

You may have a heart to lavish your love on others, but today give a gift to yourself.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may feel the need to stick closer to home today and try to make things in your home cozy and delightful.

Perhaps try out an old family recipe or bake some fresh bread.

Research candle making ideas or search through your hobby items and finish a DIY that you have been neglecting.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's choices are based on your experiences, and you have taken the time to really understand yourself.

While you may feel hesitant to do anything that you're uncertain of, there are times when you simply must walk in faith and trust that the Universe is right by your side to guide you.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may be considering either going back to school or seeing a chapter of your education come to an end.

What you've learned has become a part of who you are.

You have a duty to share your knowledge in some way with the world.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may not like to disrupt things that seem to be in order, but if you see an injustice call it out.

People like you who help others by being a voice or an advocate are spiritually rewarded for their ability to bring peace where there is chaos.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, pause. It's always good to take a moment of silence.

Sometimes you need to contain your energy and allow yourself to preserve it for an appropriate time or purpose.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your motherly and caring nature comes out today.

Your desire to show love and concern not only gives the people around you a sense of well-being but also provides you an outlet for your own worries.

You understand what others are going through.

